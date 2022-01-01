A map showing the location of Del Mar College | Oso Location 7002 Yorktown BlvdView gallery

Del Mar College | Oso Location 7002 Yorktown Blvd

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

7002 Yorktown Blvd

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Call

Hours

Hours

Directions

Directions

Gift Cards

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks🥤

Milk

$1.25

Drinks

$1.59

Fountain drinks, tea, etc

Bottled Sodas

$2.00

20 oz. Bottled Drink

Energy Drinks

$2.99Out of stock

Kickstart, Bang

Bottled Juice

$2.39

Assorted Juices

Naked Drinks

$3.89Out of stock

Assorted Naked Drinks

Starbucks Frapp

$2.99

13.7 oz. Bottle

Fountain Drink 16 oz.

$1.39

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Fountain Drink 24 oz.

$1.89

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Fountain Drink 32 oz.

$2.29

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Bottled Water 16 oz.

$1.50

1 Liter Life Water

$3.25Out of stock

1 Liter AquaFina

$3.00Out of stock

Cup of Ice Water

$0.25

Any size Fountain Cup (no personal cups)

12 oz Coffee

$2.25

16 oz Coffee

$2.50

20 oz Coffee

$2.75

Espresso Shot

$0.50

Snacks🍫

Candy

$1.25

Chips/Munchies/Cheez Its

$1.25

Cookies

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$0.99

Gold Fish/Gardettos

$1.25

KING Size Candy

$2.29

Mrs. Freshly's

$1.25

Nutri-Grain Bar

$0.99

Otis Cookies

$1.00

Otis Muffins

$1.89

Peanuts/Trail Mix/Animal Crackers

$0.99

Pie/Cake

$2.25

Pudding Cups

$1.89

Rice Krispy Treats

$1.09

Whole Fruit

$0.75

Yogurt Parfait

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are located in the Culinary building of Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus

Location

7002 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

