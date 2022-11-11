A map showing the location of Delmonico GrillView gallery

Delmonico Grill

609 Main Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Order Again

Starters

Roasted Pepper Steak Tips

$22.00

Bruschetta

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$23.00

Foie of the Moment

$24.00

Half Cheese Plate

$18.00

Full Cheese Plate

$26.00

Feature Appetizer

$20.00

Entrees

Wet Aged Ribeye

$56.00

Dry Aged Ribeye

$72.00

7 oz. Filet

$42.00

Prime Rib

$51.00

King Cut Prime Rib

$72.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Delmonico Ribeye

$105.00

Ahi Tuna

$43.00

Seared Salmon

$38.00

Honey Bourbon Steak Tips

$34.00

Hutterite Chicken

$27.00

Feature Cod

$27.00

Entree Soup & Salad

French Onion (E)

Soup du Jour (E)

Mixed Greens Salad (E)

Wedge Salad (E)

Caesar Salad (E)

Burgers and Sandwiches

609 Burger

$15.00

Dolphin Burger

$18.00

Kona Burger

$18.00

BLTA

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$20.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Falafel Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cauliflower Steak

$17.00

A la Carte

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Bowl Soup du Jour

$6.00

Cup Soup du Jour

$3.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Extra Toast Points

$2.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled Caesar

$12.00

Cremini Mushrooms

$5.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Crème Brulee

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Pot de Creme

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Berries

$4.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Feature Dessert

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Steak Bites

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Misc.

Corking Fee

$15.00

All-Inclusive Menu

$125 All-Inclusive Menu

$96.90

$100 All-Inclusive Dinner

$77.51

$150 All-Inclusive

$116.28

Bruschetta (PD)

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (PD)

Ribeye (PD)

7 Oz Filet (PD}

Hutterite Chicken (PD)

Seared Salmon (PD)

Soup du Jour (E)

Mixed Greens Salad (E)

Creme Brulee (PD)

Flourless Chocolate Torte (PD)

Cheese Cake (PD)

Soda (PD)

Red Wine (PD)

White Wine (PD)

Beer (PD)

Coffee (PD)

Decaf Coffee (PD)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Copy)

Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes (Copy)

Baked Potato (Copy)

Loaded Baked Potato (Copy)

Plain Fries (Copy)

Truffle Parmesan Fries (Copy)

Asparagus (Copy)

Mixed Vegetables (Copy)

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Small San Pellegrino

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Large San Pellegrino

$7.50

Beer

Tap - Lion's Paw Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Tap - Bomber Mountain Amber Ale

$6.00

Tap - Centennial IPA

$8.00

Tap - Lost Cabin Rotating Selection

$6.00

Tap - Pile O' Dirt Porter

$6.00

Corona

$4.50

Guinness Draught

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.50

St. Pauli Girl NA

$4.50

Wines by the Glass

Glass - Moscato

$10.00

Glass - Prosecco

$11.00

Glass - Rose

$9.00

Glass - Chardonnay

$11.00

Glass - Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass - Pinot Gris

$9.00

Glass - Riesling

$8.00

Glass- Cabernet Black Stallion

$16.00

Glass Cabernet - Sean Minor

$14.00

Glass Cabernet - Klinker Brick

$12.00

Glass - Merlot

$10.00

Glass - Pinot Noir

$13.00

Glass - Malbec

$12.00

Glass - Red Blend

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate 10-year Tawny

$10.00

Taylor 20-Year Tawny

$15.00

Taylor 30-Year Tawny

$34.00

Mead - Crazy Woman

$8.00

Mead - Wild Man

$8.00

Sparkling/Rose

Piper-Heidsieck Brut Champagne

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

$108.00

Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne

$97.00

La Marca Prosecco

$40.00

Freixenet Brut Cava

$38.00

Astoria Moscato

$38.00

Klinker Brick Rose

$38.00

Domaine de Chateaumar Rose

$35.00Out of stock

Red Blends

Quintessa Red Blend

$369.00

Blackbird "Arise" Red Blend

$106.00Out of stock

Orin Swift "8 Years in the Desert" Red Blend

$95.00

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee

$86.00

Klinker Brick "1850°" Red Blend

$57.00

Kokomo Cuvee

$46.00

Quilt Red Blend

$44.00

Hahn GSM

$36.00

Old World Red Wines

D66 Grenache

$75.00

Louis Latour Pinot Noir

$49.00Out of stock

Darting Pinot Meunier

$48.00Out of stock

Vietti "Tre Vigne" Barbera

$44.00Out of stock

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva

$40.00

"Le Charmel" Red Blend

$38.00Out of stock

Tenute Brunello Di Maltocino

$81.00

Tenute Brunello Di Maltocino

$81.00

Cesari Amarone

$102.00

White Wines

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$35.00Out of stock

Loimer "Lois" Gruner Veltliner

$34.00

Nortico Alvarinho

$33.00

Jadix Picpoul

$32.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$30.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$54.00Out of stock

"J" Pinot Gris

$38.00

Maysara "Arsheen" Pinot Gris

$35.00Out of stock

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

Kokomo Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00Out of stock

Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00Out of stock

Cakebread Chardonnay

$92.00Out of stock

Rombauer Chardonnay

$83.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$69.00

Kokomo Chardonnay

$57.00

Diora Chardonnay

$42.00Out of stock

Harken Chardonnay

$37.00

Lucien Albrecht Dry Riesling

$36.00

Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

New World Reds

Rombauer Zinfandel

$75.00

Two Hands "Gnarly Dudes" Shiraz

$75.00

Ridge "Lytton Springs" Zinfandel

$84.00Out of stock

Peterson "Tollini Vineyard" Zinfandel

$45.00

Decero Malbec

$42.00

Pinot Noir

Archery Summit Pinot Noir

$130.00

Willakenzie Pinot Noir

$79.00Out of stock

Scott Family Pinot Noir

$68.00

Maysara "Jamsheed" Pinot Noir

$63.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$52.00

Maysara 3° Pinot Noir

$47.00

MacMurray Pinot Noir

$42.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$75.00

Merlot

North Star Merlot

$92.00

Whitehall Lane Merlot

$62.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot

$45.00

Benziger Merlot

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Larkmead Cabernet

$250.00

Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet

$240.00

Sequoia Grove Cabernet

$106.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$57.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet

$160.00

Round Pond Estate Cabernet

$150.00

Hess Collection Cabernet

$120.00

Orin Swift "Palermo" Cabernet

$110.00Out of stock

Oakville Winery Cabernet

$98.00

Honig Cabernet

$88.00

"Kith & Kin" Cabernet

$79.00

Black Stallion Cabernet

$62.00

Sean Minor Cabernet

$52.00

Klinker Brick Cabernet

$46.00

Le P'tit Paysan Cabernet

$42.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

609 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
