Delphine's Kitchen

261 Cabot Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Popular Items

Savory Crêpes
Sweet Crêpes
Ham + Butter + Greens

Specialty Crêpes

Crêpe Ann

$18.50

Seasoned Lobster + Roasted tomato + Swiss

The Delphine

$9.50

Roasted Tomato + Arugula + Honey whipped goat cheese + Basil

Mr Delphine

$12.50

Two eggs + Ham + Roasted tomato + Honey whipped goat cheese + Balsamic glaze

La Jardinière

$11.50

Vegan, GF. Buckwheat flour + Roasted tomato + Mushroom + Spinach + Basil + Balsamic glaze

S'more

$7.75

Chocolate ganache + toasted marshmallow + graham cracker crumble

Blueberry pie

$10.00

Blueberry + graham cracker crumble + whipped cream+ sugar + butter + lemon juice

Chocolate banana cream pie

$10.50

Banana + chocolate sauce + whipped cream + graham cracker crumble + butter + sugar

Crêpes Sucrêes

Sweet Crêpes

$5.75

It all starts here - create your own! - Oat flour (gf, $1.50)

Crêpes Salêes

Savory Crêpes

$5.75

It all starts here - create your own! - Buckwheat flour (gf, vegan, $1.50) - Oat flour (gf, $1.50)

Grab & Go Bakery

Lemon poppy bread

Lemon poppy bread

$4.50Out of stock

Tart, sweet and satisfying

Banana bread

Banana bread

$4.50

Moist and naturally sweet, perfect any time of day

Blueberry bread

Blueberry bread

$4.50

our blueberry bread is light and bursting with flavors, perfect with coffee and tea

Pain au chocolat

Pain au chocolat

$4.75Out of stock
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock
Cheddar scone

Cheddar scone

$3.75

savory scone with flavor of cheddar and chive - Combo: $3.25 w/ a cup of soupe

Individual Sweets

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.25

a classic with cream cheese frosting

Berry Tart

Berry Tart

$5.50

sweet crust filled w/ pastry cream and fresh berries

Berry Blondie - GF

Berry Blondie - GF

$5.75

a sweet gluten free treat with berries

Flan Patissier

Flan Patissier

$5.25Out of stock

Classic French custard tart

Alsacienne Tart

Alsacienne Tart

$5.50

a classic French tart made with apples and custard

Chocolate Fondant GF

Chocolate Fondant GF

$5.25

Smooth and rich, naturally gluten free

Choux au Craquelin

Choux au Craquelin

$5.50

light crust on top, filled with vanilla cream

French Chocolate Buttercream Cake

French Chocolate Buttercream Cake

$5.75

Lucious chocolate cake layered between chocolate french buttercream with thin spread of raspberry

Apple Pie Bar

Apple Pie Bar

$5.75

An apple pie fit for your hand contains walnuts

Cookies

Chocolate Walnut

Chocolate Walnut

$1.50

dairy free chocolate cookie with perfect bite size walnuts

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Classic favorite, enjoy with coffee or milk, or on their own!

Cranberry Almond shortbread

Cranberry Almond shortbread

$1.50

perfect on its own but pairs best with tea or coffee

Ginger

Ginger

$1.25

chewy and perfectly sweet with hints of ginger

French Macaron

French Macaron

$18.00

One dozen assorted flavors of vanilla, lemon, coffee, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$1.25
Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

$1.50

Shoebert

$2.25

Pastry Bites

The Box

The Box

$15.50Out of stock

like all of our desserts? Delphine picks which tiny versions to stock up in "the box" Perfect to bring to a party or share for dessert

Salade

Tahini Bowl

Tahini Bowl

$13.50

Quinoa, chickpeas, potatoes, greens, sunflower seeds, a hint of spice with green tahini sauce. GF + V

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$10.50

Strawberries served with goat cheese and honey balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$14.50Out of stock

Marinated + grilled chicken on crisp romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Add a cup of soupe du jour ($3.75) or side Caesar salade ($3.25)
Ham + Butter + Greens

Ham + Butter + Greens

$8.75

Delicate and filling on a 7" baguette, sprinkled with parsley

Curry Honey Chicken Salad

Curry Honey Chicken Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Slow cooked chicken in our own curry and honey blend on a 7" baguette

Roasted Tomato + Whipped Chèvre

Roasted Tomato + Whipped Chèvre

$8.75

Whipped chèvre with herbs and our slow roasted, flavorful tomatoes. 7" baguette.

Soupe du jour

Soupe du jour

Spinach Potato, vegan - Cup ($4.50), Bowl ($8.00) - Soupe Pick 2: Add a cheddar scone or side Caesar salade for $3.25 - Sandwich Pick 2: Cup is $3.75 w/ a sandwich

Side Caesar Salade

$3.25

Soupe du jour

Soupe du jour

Soupe du jour

Cheddar scone

Cheddar scone

$3.75

savory scone with flavor of cheddar and chive - Combo: $3.25 w/ a cup of soupe

Side Caesar Salade

$3.25

Quiche

Slice Lorraine

$7.50

Traditional Quiche Lorraine, light, buttery crust with ham + swiss

Slice Frittata

Slice Frittata

$6.50

Changes daily. Always vegetarian and gluten free!

Plat â Emporter

Take home dinner specials, changes weekly
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.75

Filled with chicken and vegetables, topped with flaky crust. Bake at home until warm and bubbly!

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Regular or decaf $2.75 $3.00 $3.50 Oat milk, maple syrup (75¢) Mocha ($1.25)

Decaf Coffee

$2.50+

roasted locally by Little Wolf in Ipswich

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Regular or Decaf $3.50 $4.75 $5.25 Oat milk, maple syrup (75¢) Mocha ($1.25)

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Earl grey, English breakfast, Chamomile, Wild raspberry hibiscus, Peppermint, Green $2.75 $3.00 $3.25

Specialty drink

freshly made
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

House-made, front porch worthy $3.50 $4.75 $5.25

French fruit sirop

French fruit sirop

$3.50+

Mango, mint or strawberry, on ice with fresh fruit. $3.50 $4.75 $5.25

Strawberry milk

Strawberry milk

$4.50

French kids' favorite, house-made $4.50

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

$3.00

Iced tea

Iced tea

$3.50+

$3.50 $4.75 $5.25

Packaged Water

Boxed or Canned Water

Boxed or Canned Water

$3.00

sustainably packaged + recyclable box or canned water, saving plastic and hydrating at the same time!

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

$3.75 8oz serving. Made with whole milk.

Small Milk

$3.00

Small Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Utensils

Serving Utensils

How many sets of serving utensils would you like?

Upgrade: Bamboo Cutlery

Upgrade: Bamboo Cutlery

$6.25

Bamboo fork, knife and spoon that can be used again and again. Bring to DK for every meal or enjoy using at home or at work.

Retail

Pierrot Gourmand Lollipop

Pierrot Gourmand Lollipop

$0.75

Pierrot Gourmand gourmet lollipops, variety of flavors

Lavender Honey

Lavender Honey

$13.50
Herbes de Provence

Herbes de Provence

$6.75

dried herb mix of savory, thyme, rosemary, basil, & marjoram, from the Provence region *add to enhance flavor in soups, stews and perfect for grilled meats, Delphine’s secret weapon

Le Guérandais Sea Salt

Le Guérandais Sea Salt

$22.00

Le Guérandais unrefined, coarse French sea salt hand-harvested from the marshes of South Brittany and dried under the sun. Enhances roasted meats and vegetables beautifully. Porcelain urn. 750g.

Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves

Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves

$3.00
Bonne Maman Raspberry Preserves

Bonne Maman Raspberry Preserves

$3.00Out of stock
Bonne Maman Honey

Bonne Maman Honey

$3.00
Bonne Maman Muscat Grape Preserves

Bonne Maman Muscat Grape Preserves

$3.00

Lavender Bag

$3.00
Fig Spread

Fig Spread

$8.50

Perfect to have on hand at home for any of Delphine's Kitchen menu items

Haribo Gummi Candy

Haribo Gummi Candy

$1.75
Bamboo Cutlery

Bamboo Cutlery

$6.25

Bamboo fork, knife and spoon that can be used again and again. Bring to DK for every meal or enjoy using at home or at work.

Tin Candy, blackcurrant

Tin Candy, blackcurrant

$6.00

les Anis de Flavigny, the French mint

Mini Vases by Chris

$14.25
Mini Honey With Comb

Mini Honey With Comb

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crêpes, fruity drinks and French comfort food!

Website

Location

261 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

