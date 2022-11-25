Del's Grill 934 Boardwalk
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family owned and operated restaurant since 1965, serving our famous crab cakes, steak sandwiches, black angus burgers, fresh garden salads, fresh seafood specialties and much more in a beach themed atmosphere. If you are looking for the best food and service at the beach, come to Del's Grill.
934 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226
