Restaurant header imageView gallery

Del's Grill 934 Boardwalk

review star

No reviews yet

934 Boardwalk

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.99

Romaine, granny smith apples, glazed walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and a grilled Chicken Breast

Beach Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Croutons

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$14.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing topped with a blackened grilled chicken breast

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Croutons topped with a grilled chicken breast smoothered in our homemade buffalo sauce

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing topped with a grilled chicken breast

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

$16.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing topped with our homemade grilled crab cake

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.99Out of stock

Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers, topped With 5 Grilled Shrimp

Key West Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and croutons topped with a Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato and BBQ Sauce served on a brioche bun

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, blackened seasoning and served on a brioche bun

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard sauce and served on a brioche bun

Old Bay Chicken Sandwich

Old Bay Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, old bay seasoning and served on a brioche bun

Plain Chicken Sandwich

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun

Chicken Florentine Sandwich

Chicken Florentine Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, spinach, sweet peppers, and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries

Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

6 oz grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries.

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Fried onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle BBQ sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, our homemade buffalo sauce, a side of blue cheese dressing, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries

Key Largo Chicken Sandwich

Key Largo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, american cheese and served on a brioche bun. With a Side of Ranch dressing and Fries.

Snackiteasers

Buffalo Tenders

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

4 lightly breaded and deep fried tenders drenched in our homemade buffalo sauce. With celery

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.59

4 lightly breaded and deep fried tenders

Fingers and Fries

Fingers and Fries

$11.59

4 lightly breaded and deep fried tenders served with Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 Batter dipped and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Beer Battered and deep fried

Wavy Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

5 fried shrimp dredged in our buffalo sauce with a side of celery and blue cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

5 lightly breaded coconut shrimp served with orange marmalade sauce

Cod Snack

Cod Snack

$9.99

3 Beer battered and deep fried cod fingers

Fried Shrimp Snack

Fried Shrimp Snack

$9.99

5 fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Clam strips

$10.99

Fries

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.99

Served in small basket or to-go cup.

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$3.99

Served in medium basket or to-go cup.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$8.99

Served in large basket or to-go cup.

Small Cheese Fries

Small Cheese Fries

$3.99Out of stock

White Cheddar Cheese. (Large fries pictured)

Regular Cheese Fries

Regular Cheese Fries

$4.99Out of stock

White Cheddar Cheese. (Large fries pictured)

Large Cheese Fries

Large Cheese Fries

$9.99Out of stock

White Cheddar Cheese

Small Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Medium Old Bay Fries

$4.99

Large Old Bay Fries

$9.99

Kid's Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

100% Beef

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.99

2 Cod Fingers

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American Cheese on Texas Toast

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

100% Beef

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

3 Mozzarella sticks

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Steak Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Steak

$10.99

Thinly sliced loin steak with American Cheese and bacon

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.59

Thinly sliced loin steak with American Cheese

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Thinly sliced loin steak with American Cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Mushroom Cheese Steak

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced loin steak with American Cheese and Mushrooms

Pepper Cheese Steak

Pepper Cheese Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced loin steak with American Cheese and Sweet Peppers

Plain Steak (NO CHEESE)

Plain Steak (NO CHEESE)

$8.99

Thinly sliced loin steak

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced loin steak with Provolone Cheese and Marina Sauce

Big Misteak

Big Misteak

$13.99

Thinly sliced loin steak with American Cheese, mushrooms, sweet peppers and fried onions. Served with Fries

Chicken Cheese Steak

Bacon Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese and Bacon

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.59

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese

Chicken Steak (No Cheese)

$8.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Mushroom Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese and Mushrooms

Pepper Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese and Sweet Peppers

Pizza Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with Provolone Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese and our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with Fries.

Big Chicken Misteak

Big Chicken Misteak

$13.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with American Cheese, fried onions, sweet peppers and mushrooms. Served with Fries

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Steak with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with Fries

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.49

100% Beef with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.49

100% Beef with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.49Out of stock

100% Beef with Swiss Cheese, Mushroom, Fried Onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun

Plain Burger NO CHEESE

Plain Burger NO CHEESE

$7.99

100% Beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun

Beach Break Burger

Beach Break Burger

$13.49

100% Beef with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun. Served with Fries, and side of Ranch and BBQ sauce

California Burger

California Burger

$13.49

100% Beef with American Cheese, Bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with Fries and a side of mayo.

Cheese Burger Grilled Cheese

Cheese Burger Grilled Cheese

$13.49

100% Beef served on Grilled texas toast with American Cheese.

Chipotle BBQ Burger

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$13.49

100% Beef with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, fried onions, Chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a brioche bun. Served with Fries

Crabby Burger

Crabby Burger

$16.99

100% Beef topped with our homemade crab cake, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle on a brioche bun. Served with Fries and Tartar Sauce.

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$12.99

100% Beef with Provolone Cheese, Marinara Sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with Fries

Seafood

Crab Sandwich

Crab Sandwich

$12.59

Our homemade grilled lump crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Our homemade grilled lump crab cake, with American Cheese and tomatoes served on grilled Texas toast. With tartar and side of French Fries

Cod Sandwich

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$18.49

7 fried coconut shrimp with orange marmalade. Served with spring mix salad, OR Fries and Slaw

Crab Platter

Crab Platter

$17.59

Our homemade grilled lump crab cake with a spring mix salad, OR Fries and Slaw

Crab/Scallop Platter

Crab/Scallop Platter

$24.99Out of stock

A petite grilled crab cake and Grilled Scallops. Served with a spring mix salad, OR Fries and Slaw

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Breaded and deep fried cod served with spring mix salad, OR Fries and Slaw

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.49

7 breaded and deep fried shrimp. Served with spring mix salad, OR Fries and Slaw

Scallop Platter

$22.99Out of stock

Fresh grilled Scallops served with spring mix salad, OR Fries and Slaw

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Clam Strip Platter

$18.99

Old Favorites

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on Texas Toast with a side of mayo and coleslaw

Cheese Dog

$4.59Out of stock

100% beef, grilled and topped with American Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

American Cheese on Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$6.59

American Cheese and bacon on Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$6.59

American Cheese and tomatoes on Texas Toast

Add Ons

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Hot Peppers

$0.50

Side Apples

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00Out of stock

Side Cheese Whiz

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Fried Onions

$0.50

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Old Bay

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Side Walnuts

$1.50

Sub Roll

$1.50

Brioche Bun

$1.50

Sauces

Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Orange Marmalade

$0.50

Fountain Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.59+

Birch Beer

$2.45+

Cherry Pepsi

$2.45+

Diet Pepsi

$2.45+

House Water

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Lemonade

$2.45+

Mountain Dew

$2.45+Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.45+

Seltzer

Sierra Mist

$2.45+

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Ice Tea

$3.00

Bottled Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Diet Stewarts Root Beer

$3.00

Stewarts Black Cherry

$3.00

Stewarts Cream

$3.00

Stewarts Orange Cream

$3.00

Stewarts Root Beer

$3.00

Merchandise

T-shirts

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Sweatshirts

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated restaurant since 1965, serving our famous crab cakes, steak sandwiches, black angus burgers, fresh garden salads, fresh seafood specialties and much more in a beach themed atmosphere. If you are looking for the best food and service at the beach, come to Del's Grill.

Location

934 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company - 940 Boardwalk. Only accepting Cash for payment
orange starNo Reviews
940 Boardwalk Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Blue Cactus 10th Street - @10th Boardwalk
orange star4.0 • 100
986 boardwalk ocean city, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Cafe - 71 Anchorage Ct
orange starNo Reviews
801 Atlantic Avenue Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Sand House Kitchen - Sand House Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
9 Beach Road Ocean City, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Cafe - Ocean City NJ
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Asbury Avenue Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Drip N Scoop - Drip N Scoop - Ocean City NJ
orange star4.4 • 839
960 Asbury Ave Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

Drip N Scoop - Drip N Scoop - Ocean City NJ
orange star4.4 • 839
960 Asbury Ave Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Augie's Omelette & Waffle House
orange star4.8 • 802
709 E 9th St Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Dead End Bakehouse - Dead End Bakehouse
orange star4.4 • 593
1050 Bay Ave Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Dockside Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 362
228 Bay Ave Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Blue Cactus 10th Street - @10th Boardwalk
orange star4.0 • 100
986 boardwalk ocean city, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
No reviews yet
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston