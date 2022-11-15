Del's Restaurant
734 Reviews
$$
1202 East Historic Route 66
Tucumcari, NM 88401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
lunch
Mexican Delight
Flour Tortilla fried topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Choice of red, green or jalapeno cream sauce. served with beans and rice
Stuffed Sopapilla (1)
One Sopapilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken and cheese your choice sauce served with beans and rice.
Taco Plate (2)
Two beef or chicken tacos served with beans and rice.
Chalupa
Beans, beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and rice
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chase's chicken salad mix served on a hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices. served with one side.
French Dip
Thin sliced eye of round on a toasted hoagie served with our tasty au jus sauce on the side.
Turkey club
10 Ct Wings
All Appetizers
Chips, Salsa and Guera's White Queso
Creamy white queso with Hatch green chile. served with crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.
Chips And Salsa
Crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.
Guacamole Salad, Chips and Salsa
Guacamole, chips, lettuce and tomato. served with Del's famous salsa.
Cheesy Chile Fries
Crispy fries, cheddar cheese and choice of sauce.
Battered Green Chile Strips
Served with a side of our Jalapeno Cream sauce and ranch dressing.
Cheese Nachos
Crispy Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and jalapenos.
Nacho Supreme
Beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, olives, sour cream and guacamole.
Potato Skins
crispy potato skins with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onion.
Cheese Quesadilla
melted cheddar on a flour tortilla served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Bre's Cheese Planks
Add Queso Only! 4oz
Add Queso only ! 2 oz
small Guacamole salad
Rob’s nachos
Steaks
Favorites
Liver & Onions
Beef Liver with Sautéed onions served with two sides.
Roast Beef Dinner
Tender eye of round topped with brown gravy served with two sides.
Steak Fingers
Hand cut sirloin strips, breaded and fried served with two sides.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with peppered cream gravy.
Chicken Livers
hand breaded and fried.
Chicken Fried Chicken
our chicken breast hand breaded and fried
Chicken Teriyaki
char- grilled, marinated and topped with pineapple and teriyaki sauce.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled and seasoned chicken breast
Smothered Chicken
Topped with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and swiss cheese
Hickory Chicken
Grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and Del's BBQ sauce
Chicken Strips
Seafood
Pasta
Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, red onion ,Cheddar cheese, bacon, boiled egg and Grilled Chicken Breast.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, red onion ,Cheddar cheese, bacon, boiled egg and hand battered Chicken Breast.
Steak Salad
Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, red onion ,Cheddar cheese, bacon, boiled egg and 6oz Sirloin cooked to your liking.
Add Salad Bar
Chicken Breast Only
Bowl of soup
Cup of Soup
One trip SMALL plate
One Trip LARGE plate
Burgers & sandwiches
Chargrilled Burger
A fresh 1/2 pound patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on our hand crafted bun.
Chargrilled Cheeseburger
our 1/2 pound patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our hand crafted bun.
Green Chile Cheeseburger
our 1/2 pound patty topped with hatch green chile and cheddar jack cheese on our hand crafted bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
our fresh 1/2 pound patty topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese on our hand crafted bun.
Chase's Burger
our 1/2 pound patty topped with Guera's white Queso, pico, tortilla strips and avocado slices on our hand crafted bun.
BBQ Burger
our fresh 1/2 pound patty topped with cheddar jack cheese, Brisket, our signature BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on our hand crafted bun.
Smothered Open Face Burger
Our 1/2 pound patty prepared to your liking atop our hand crafted bun smothered in your choice of sauce and cheddar cheese.
Patty Melt
Grilled rye topped with melted swiss cheese, grilled onions and our 1/2 pound patty
Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted on your choice of bread.
Chicken Sandwich
A mouthwatering chicken breast served on our hand crafted hoagie bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado slices.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced sirloin, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and provolone cheese, served on our hoagie bun.
French Dip
Thin sliced eye of round on a toasted hoagie served with our tasty au jus sauce on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
served on our hoagie bun, served on our hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.
Turkey Club
served on our hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy bacon and avocado slices.
Sides Only
Green Beans
Fries
Corn
Grilled Veggie
Mashed Potato
Loaded Mashed
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked
Mac & Cheese
Coleslaw
Pinto Beans
Spanish Rice
Rice Pilof
Fried Okra
Onion Rings
Veggie plate choose 4
2oz Guac
Side Beef Taco
Side Chicken Taco
Side Refried Beans
Side Chile Relleno
one ench rolled ala-cart
2 ench rolled ala-cart
side one crispito
Side corn tortilla 2
Side flour tortillas 2
side grilled chicken breast
side hamburger patty
grilled shrimp
Side sour cream
Side guacamole
Mexican Favorites
Chicken Crispitos
Green chile, cheese and bits of chicken, fried in a flour tortilla topped with cream gravy & green sauce. served with beans and rice.
Stuffed Sopapillas 2
Two Sopapillas stuffed with choice of beef or chicken, topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. served with beans and rice.
Quesadilla
Steak or chicken with green chile, tomato and jack cheese. served with sour cream.
Mexican Chicken Fried Steak
our famous Chicken Fried Steak smothered with your choice sauce served with beans and rice.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas topped with choice of sauce, cheese and two eggs served with fried potatoes, pinto beans and flour tortillas.
Chile Relleno Plate
Two Hatch green chile peppers stuffed with cheese, battered and fried topped with your choice sauce served with beans and rice.
Beef And Bean Burrito
Ground beef, pinto beans and fried potatoes topped with your choice of sauce and cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Mexican Rice, yellow and green squash, broccoli, carrots, red and green bell peppers and yellow onions topped with your choice of sauce.
Brisket Burrito
Shredded Brisket and fried potatoes topped with your choice sauce and cheese.
Brisket Tacos
Shredded Brisket with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp topped with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
Mexican Delight
Flour tortilla fried, topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese topped with your choice of sauce served with beans and rice.
Chalupas
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato served with beans and rice.
Taco Salad
Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and guacamole served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Steak Guadalajara
6oz sirloin steak served with one chicken, cheese, or beef enchilada and choice of sauce.
Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortillas filled with green chile, cheese shredded beef, topped with sour cream, guacamole and cheese served with beans and rice.
Carnita Burrito
Shredded pork and fried potatoes topped with your choice of sauce.
Asada Tacos
Steak, cilantro, onions and lime served with beans and rice.
Carnita Tacos
Shredded pork pico, lettuce, Tomato, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
Fish Tacos
Grilled white fish, pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
Fajitas
Enchiladas
Brisket Enchiladas
Shredded Brisket hand rolled in corn tortillas, choice of sauce beans and rice.
Carnita Enchiladas
Shredded Pork hand rolled in corn tortillas, choice of sauce, beans and rice
Y&Y Enchiladas
Stacked beef enchiladas with choice of sauce, cheese, beans, onion, lettuce, tomato and an egg on top.
Stacked Enchiladas 1 layer
Stacked Enchiladas 2 layers
Stacked Enchiladas 3 Layers
Combo Plates
Wings
wings 10 ct Bone-In
Wings 15ct Bone-In
Wings 20ct Bone-In
Wings 30ct Bone-In
Wings 50ct Bone-In
Wings 10ct Boneless
Wings 15ct Boneless
Wings 20ct Boneless
Wings 30ct Boneless
Wings 50ct Boneless
Dipping Sauce $
Fries for 1
Fries Family Order
Deserts
Lemon Meringue Pie
Coconut Pie
Blackberry Cobbler
Chocolate Cake
Apple Pie
Sundae
Side Sopapilla
Side Scoop Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Cheesecake (gluten free)
Chocolate Eruption
Fried Ice Cream
Chocolate Pie
Sopapilla cheesecake
Kids Entrees
Kids Desert
Sodas
Coffee
Water
Enchiladas
Tacos
Sopi
Gallon salsa
Salt and pepper grinder
Group Menus
desserts
Favorites
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Route 66 Place to Eat in Tucumcari! Since 1956, Del's Restaurant has been a destination break on Historic Route 66. Stop in and meet our friendly staff and enjoy delicious food, an attractive setting and over the top service. Whether your hunger is more on the light side, or you've worked up a vigorous appetite, we have a delicious fare for all. Make Del's Restaurant a major stop when seeking the flavor of Historic Route 66, you'll be glad you did!
1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari, NM 88401