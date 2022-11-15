Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Del's Restaurant

734 Reviews

$$

1202 East Historic Route 66

Tucumcari, NM 88401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Fingers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Taco Salad

Taco Tuesday

2 Beef Taco Plate

$9.99

2 Chicken Taco Plate

$9.99

lunch

Mexican Delight

$10.99

Flour Tortilla fried topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Choice of red, green or jalapeno cream sauce. served with beans and rice

Stuffed Sopapilla (1)

$10.99

One Sopapilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken and cheese your choice sauce served with beans and rice.

Taco Plate (2)

$10.99

Two beef or chicken tacos served with beans and rice.

Chalupa

$10.99

Beans, beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and rice

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Chase's chicken salad mix served on a hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices. served with one side.

French Dip

$10.99

Thin sliced eye of round on a toasted hoagie served with our tasty au jus sauce on the side.

Turkey club

$10.99

10 Ct Wings

$10.99

All Appetizers

Chips, Salsa and Guera's White Queso

$9.99

Creamy white queso with Hatch green chile. served with crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.

Chips And Salsa

$5.99

Crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.

Guacamole Salad, Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Guacamole, chips, lettuce and tomato. served with Del's famous salsa.

Cheesy Chile Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries, cheddar cheese and choice of sauce.

Battered Green Chile Strips

Battered Green Chile Strips

$12.99

Served with a side of our Jalapeno Cream sauce and ranch dressing.

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Crispy Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and jalapenos.

Nacho Supreme

$12.99

Beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, olives, sour cream and guacamole.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99

crispy potato skins with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onion.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

melted cheddar on a flour tortilla served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Bre's Cheese Planks

$8.99

Add Queso Only! 4oz

$4.49

Add Queso only ! 2 oz

$2.49

small Guacamole salad

$5.99

Rob’s nachos

$13.99

Steaks

Porterhouse 22oz

Porterhouse 22oz

$38.99Out of stock
T-Bone 16oz

T-Bone 16oz

$32.99Out of stock
Rib-Eye 12oz

Rib-Eye 12oz

$29.49
New York Strip 12oz

New York Strip 12oz

$29.99
6oz Sirloin

6oz Sirloin

$19.99
10oz Sirloin

10oz Sirloin

$24.99

Chopped Sirloin 10oz

$15.99

Favorites

Liver & Onions

$14.99

Beef Liver with Sautéed onions served with two sides.

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.99

Tender eye of round topped with brown gravy served with two sides.

Steak Fingers

Steak Fingers

$16.49

Hand cut sirloin strips, breaded and fried served with two sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with peppered cream gravy.

Chicken Livers

$15.99

hand breaded and fried.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

our chicken breast hand breaded and fried

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.99

char- grilled, marinated and topped with pineapple and teriyaki sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Grilled and seasoned chicken breast

Smothered Chicken

$16.99

Topped with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Hickory Chicken

$16.99

Grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and Del's BBQ sauce

Chicken Strips

$16.49

Seafood

Butterfly Shrimp

$18.99

six jumbo fried shrimp served with tangy cocktail sauce and lemon

Grilled Salmon

$21.49

Served with a white wine lemon glaze

Grilled Catfish

$15.49

Fried Catfish

$15.49

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Spaghetti With Marinara

$10.99

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$14.99

Topped with Momma-Martha's meat sauce

Crispy Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Two of our battered chicken breast topped with marinara and served with fettuccine alfredo.

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, red onion ,Cheddar cheese, bacon, boiled egg and Grilled Chicken Breast.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, red onion ,Cheddar cheese, bacon, boiled egg and hand battered Chicken Breast.

Steak Salad

$18.99

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, red onion ,Cheddar cheese, bacon, boiled egg and 6oz Sirloin cooked to your liking.

Add Salad Bar

$5.99

Chicken Breast Only

$4.99

Bowl of soup

$6.49

Cup of Soup

$3.49

One trip SMALL plate

$7.49

One Trip LARGE plate

$12.99

Burgers & sandwiches

Chargrilled Burger

$10.89

A fresh 1/2 pound patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on our hand crafted bun.

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$11.89

our 1/2 pound patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our hand crafted bun.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.99

our 1/2 pound patty topped with hatch green chile and cheddar jack cheese on our hand crafted bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.89

our fresh 1/2 pound patty topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese on our hand crafted bun.

Chase's Burger

$12.99

our 1/2 pound patty topped with Guera's white Queso, pico, tortilla strips and avocado slices on our hand crafted bun.

BBQ Burger

$13.99

our fresh 1/2 pound patty topped with cheddar jack cheese, Brisket, our signature BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on our hand crafted bun.

Smothered Open Face Burger

$12.89

Our 1/2 pound patty prepared to your liking atop our hand crafted bun smothered in your choice of sauce and cheddar cheese.

Patty Melt

$11.89

Grilled rye topped with melted swiss cheese, grilled onions and our 1/2 pound patty

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese melted on your choice of bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

A mouthwatering chicken breast served on our hand crafted hoagie bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado slices.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.49

Thinly sliced sirloin, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and provolone cheese, served on our hoagie bun.

French Dip

$10.99

Thin sliced eye of round on a toasted hoagie served with our tasty au jus sauce on the side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.49

served on our hoagie bun, served on our hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.

Turkey Club

$12.49

served on our hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy bacon and avocado slices.

Sides Only

Green Beans

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Grilled Veggie

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Loaded Mashed

$4.58

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked

$4.58

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Rice Pilof

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Veggie plate choose 4

$10.99

2oz Guac

$1.79

Side Beef Taco

$3.99

Side Chicken Taco

$3.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Chile Relleno

$6.49

one ench rolled ala-cart

$3.99

2 ench rolled ala-cart

$5.99

side one crispito

$6.99

Side corn tortilla 2

$1.89

Side flour tortillas 2

$1.89

side grilled chicken breast

$4.89

side hamburger patty

$4.89

grilled shrimp

$6.99

Side sour cream

$1.29

Side guacamole

$1.89

Mexican Favorites

Chicken Crispitos

$14.99

Green chile, cheese and bits of chicken, fried in a flour tortilla topped with cream gravy & green sauce. served with beans and rice.

Stuffed Sopapillas 2

$14.99

Two Sopapillas stuffed with choice of beef or chicken, topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. served with beans and rice.

Quesadilla

$15.99

Steak or chicken with green chile, tomato and jack cheese. served with sour cream.

Mexican Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

our famous Chicken Fried Steak smothered with your choice sauce served with beans and rice.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Corn tortillas topped with choice of sauce, cheese and two eggs served with fried potatoes, pinto beans and flour tortillas.

Chile Relleno Plate

$15.99

Two Hatch green chile peppers stuffed with cheese, battered and fried topped with your choice sauce served with beans and rice.

Beef And Bean Burrito

$13.99

Ground beef, pinto beans and fried potatoes topped with your choice of sauce and cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$12.99

Mexican Rice, yellow and green squash, broccoli, carrots, red and green bell peppers and yellow onions topped with your choice of sauce.

Brisket Burrito

$15.99

Shredded Brisket and fried potatoes topped with your choice sauce and cheese.

Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Shredded Brisket with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Grilled shrimp topped with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.

Mexican Delight

$13.99

Flour tortilla fried, topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese topped with your choice of sauce served with beans and rice.

Chalupas

$13.99

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato served with beans and rice.

Taco Salad

$13.99

Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and guacamole served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Steak Guadalajara

$20.99

6oz sirloin steak served with one chicken, cheese, or beef enchilada and choice of sauce.

Beef Chimichanga

$15.99

Flour tortillas filled with green chile, cheese shredded beef, topped with sour cream, guacamole and cheese served with beans and rice.

Carnita Burrito

$15.99

Shredded pork and fried potatoes topped with your choice of sauce.

Asada Tacos

$15.99

Steak, cilantro, onions and lime served with beans and rice.

Carnita Tacos

$15.99

Shredded pork pico, lettuce, Tomato, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Grilled white fish, pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.

Fajitas

Served with sour cream, pico, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and flower or corn tortillas.

Garden Fresh Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Beef, Chicken or shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Combo Fajitas

$19.99

Trio Fajitas

$22.99

Enchiladas

Brisket Enchiladas

$15.99

Shredded Brisket hand rolled in corn tortillas, choice of sauce beans and rice.

Carnita Enchiladas

$15.99

Shredded Pork hand rolled in corn tortillas, choice of sauce, beans and rice

Y&Y Enchiladas

$13.99

Stacked beef enchiladas with choice of sauce, cheese, beans, onion, lettuce, tomato and an egg on top.

Stacked Enchiladas 1 layer

$10.99

Stacked Enchiladas 2 layers

$12.99

Stacked Enchiladas 3 Layers

$14.99

Combo Plates

served with beans, rice, and choice of sauce.

Pick One

$10.99

Pick Two

$12.99

Pick Three

$14.99

Pick Four

$16.99

Wings

wings 10 ct Bone-In

$14.99

Wings 15ct Bone-In

$20.99

Wings 20ct Bone-In

$27.99

Wings 30ct Bone-In

$42.99

Wings 50ct Bone-In

$69.99

Wings 10ct Boneless

$12.99

Wings 15ct Boneless

$18.99

Wings 20ct Boneless

$24.99

Wings 30ct Boneless

$36.99

Wings 50ct Boneless

$60.99

Dipping Sauce $

Fries for 1

$2.99

Fries Family Order

$9.99

Deserts

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.99

Coconut Pie

$6.99
Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$8.98

Chocolate Cake

$8.98

Apple Pie

$7.49

Sundae

$3.99

Side Sopapilla

$1.49

Side Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake (gluten free)

$7.49

Chocolate Eruption

$8.98

Fried Ice Cream

$8.98Out of stock

Chocolate Pie

$6.99

Sopapilla cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Entrees

Kid Beef Taco

$4.29

Kid Bean Burrito

$4.29

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kid Chicken Strips (2)

$5.29

Mac & Cheese

$5.29

Kid Butterfly Shrimp

$6.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Burger

$5.29

Side Fries

$1.49

Side Mashed And Gravy

$1.49

kid chop sirloin

$6.29

Kid Spaghetti and marinara

$5.49

Kids Desert

Kids Sundae

$2.99

Kid Sopapilla

$2.49

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.83

Pepsi Zero

$2.83

Dr. Pepper

$2.83

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.83

Lemonade

$2.83

Sierra Mist

$2.83

Big Red

$2.83

Orange Crush

$2.83

Root Beer

$2.83

Mtn Dew

$2.83

Sobe Life Water

$2.83

Apple Juice

$2.83

Cranberry Juice

$2.83

Orange Juice

$2.83

Coca ~ Cola Bottle

$3.25

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.83

Sweet Tea

$2.83

Hot Tea

$2.83

Coffee

Coffee

$2.83

Milk

Whole White Milk

$2.75

Water

Water

Enchiladas

Full pan ench 4 high

$95.00

Half pan ench 3 high

$49.00

Half pan beans

$25.00

Half pan rice

$30.00

Tacos

6 pack beef taco

$17.99

6 pack chicken taco

$17.99

6pack fish taco

$22.99

6 pack shrimp taco

$22.99

6 pack brisket taco

$22.99

6 pack Carnitas taco

$22.99

Asada taco

$22.99

Sopi

Sopi 6 pack

$8.99

Gallon salsa

One gallon

$20.00

Salt and pepper grinder

Salt grinder

$6.99

Pepper Grinder

$6.99

Salt and pepper set

$12.99

Group Menus

Group Menu $15.00

$15.00

Group Menu $10.00

$10.00

group menu $8.00

$8.00

group menu 2.00

$2.00

Group menu 15.50

$15.50

Group Menu 30.00

$30.00

desserts

Chocolate Pie

$21.00

Lemon Pie

$21.00

Coconut Pie

$21.00

Cobbler

$28.00

Apple Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Eruption

$60.00

Cheesecake

$60.00

sides

1/2 pan green beans

$24.99

Bulk Soup 1 gal

$24.99

Favorites

20 pc. chicken Tinder w/ 2 family sides

$41.99

40 pc. chicken tinder w/3 family sides

$68.99

1/2 pan steak fingers w/ 2 family sides

$52.99

full pan steak fingers w/ 3 family sides

$98.99

platters

fruit tray

$59.99

veggie tray

$54.99

Sandwich tray

$54.99

DOG MENU

K-9 BURGER & RICE

$6.49

K-9 CHICKEN & RICE

$6.49

K-9 RICE ONLY

$1.99

K-9 BACON (4 STRIPS)

$4.49

K-9 SCRAMBLED EGGS (3)

$4.49

K-9 ICE CREAM

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Route 66 Place to Eat in Tucumcari! Since 1956, Del's Restaurant has been a destination break on Historic Route 66. Stop in and meet our friendly staff and enjoy delicious food, an attractive setting and over the top service. Whether your hunger is more on the light side, or you've worked up a vigorous appetite, we have a delicious fare for all. Make Del's Restaurant a major stop when seeking the flavor of Historic Route 66, you'll be glad you did!

Location

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari, NM 88401

Directions

Gallery
Del's Restaurant image
Del's Restaurant image
Del's Restaurant image
Map
More near Tucumcari
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston