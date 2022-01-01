  • Home
Delsa's Ice Cream Parlour 7923 W Ustick Rd

7923 W Ustick Rd

Boise, ID 83704

Blue Feather Bakery

Mini Pies

$8.00

5" pie

Full Size Pies

$30.00

9" Deep Dish pie

Brownie Bites

$5.00

Jumbo Rice Crispies

$4.00

Giant Heart Rice Crispies

$12.00

New York Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

with one topping

Huckleberry Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Mini Bundt Cake

$6.50

Delsa's Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.87

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.11

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.39

Pint Ice Cream

$7.00

Quart Ice Cream

$13.00

Half Gallon Ice Cream

$21.00

1 Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.87

2 Scoops Waffle Cone

$6.11

3 Scoops Waffle Cone

$7.39

1 Topping

$0.50

Delsa's Ice Cream Desserts

Old Fashioned Shake

$5.99

Old Fashioned Malt

$6.45

Custom Shake

$6.99

Famous Sundaes

$6.23

Traditional Banana Split

$6.97

Black & White Sundae

$6.53

Pecan Ball

$6.74

Ice Cream Floats

$5.12

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.73

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.82

1 Topping

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Idaho's Iconic Ice Cream Parlour since 1921!

Location

7923 W Ustick Rd, Boise, ID 83704

Directions

