Dessert & Ice Cream

Del's Roadside 6780 ALBANY POST ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

6780 ALBANY POST ROAD

RHINEBECK, NY 12572

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Roadside Burger
Cheeseburger

Burgers

Roadside Burger

$9.00

Meiller Beef, Del's Sauce, NY Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche

El Camino Burger

$12.00

Meiller Beef, Smokey Mayo, White Cheddar, Sauteed Onions & Jalapenos, Avocado Smash, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Rodeo Burger

$12.00

Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Brioche

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Brioche

Hamburger

$7.00

Meiller Beef, Bricohe

Patty Melt

$9.00

Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Yellow American, Caramelized Onions, Del's Sauce on Texas Toast

Burger Special

$13.00+

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, NY Cheddar, Sautéed Onions, Smokey Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche

Roadside Pita

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Smokey Citrus Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Pita Pocket

BLTA

$10.00

Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Smokey Mayo, Avocado Smash, Texas Toast

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville style hot honey, with cole slaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Salads

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Roasted Sweet Potato, Dried Cranberry, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Hudson Salad

$10.00

Arugula with spiced pecans, dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, and goat cheese with a local maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Fries, Tots, Rings

French Fries

$4.00

Pint of French Fries with Kosher Salt

Side Sauce

$1.00

2 oz cup of either Del's Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Ranch Dressing, or BBQ Sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pint of Beer Battered Brew City Onion Rings

CHILI FRIES

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$4.00

Tyson breaded chicken fritters

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Buttered Texas Toast with American Cheese

Kids Hamburger

$4.00

Meiller Beef Patty, Potato Slider Bun

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.00

Meiller Beef Patty, American Cheese, Potato Slider Bun

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Nathans Hot Dog in a Bun

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Vanilla Soft Serve

$2.00+

Chocolate Soft Serve

$2.00+

Chocolate & Vanilla Twist Soft Serve

$2.00+

Puppy Cup

$2.00+

Hard Pack Ice Cream

Astor Special

$2.50+

Spiced banana ice cream with vanilla wafers and mini marshmallows

Banana Cream Pie

$2.50+

Smooth non-dairy chocolate hazelnut

Cake Batter

$2.50+

Creamy coconut, raspberry jam ripple

Choc Hazelnut

$2.50+

Clover honey, blueberry ripple in French lavender ice cream

Choc Pb Cookie

$2.50+

Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream

Chocolate DD

$2.50+

Creamy Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

Coconut Rasperry V

$2.50+

Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream

Coffee

$2.50+

T-Spoon's fudge brownies in peppermint ice cream

Cookies + Cream

$2.50+

Pumpkin ice cream with chocolate flakes

Lav. Honey

$2.50+

Strawberry Ice Cream with a Strawberry Jam Ripple

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.50+

Del's blend of Bourbon Island Vanilla and Indonesian Vanilla

Maple Snick

$2.50+

Our classic caramel ice cream made even better with by ripples of salty caramel

Mint Brownie

$2.50+

PB Cup

$2.50+

Pistachio

$2.50+

Pumpkin Chip

$2.50+

Salted Caramel

$2.50+

Smores

$2.50+

Dark chocolate ripple and peanut butter cups in peanut butter ice cream

Smores

$2.50+

Strawberry

$2.50+

Vanilla

$2.50+

Milkshakes

Chocolate SS Shake

$6.00

Del's Vanilla Soft Serve and Ronnybrook Farms milk

Van HP Shake

$7.00

Del's Blend of Bourbon Island and Indonesian Vanillas in a hard pack Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Vanilla SS Shake

$6.00

Del's Chocolate Soft Serve with Ronnybrook Farms Chocolate Milk

Double Dutch Chocolate shake

$7.00

Del's Double Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Chocolate Milk

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Del's Strawberry Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Twist Shake

$6.00

Del's Vanilla and Chocolate Twist Soft Serve and Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Black & White Shake

$6.00

Del's Vanilla Soft Serve with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Shake

$7.00

Del's Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream and Planet Oat Oatmilk

Coconut Raspberry Shake

$7.00

Colombian Coffee Shake

$7.00

Del's Colombian Coffee Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.00

Del's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk

PB Cup Shake

$7.00

Del's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Lavender Honey Shake

$7.00

Del's Lavender Honey and Blueberry Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Maple Snickerdoodle Shake

$7.00

Del's Maple Snickerdoodle Shake with Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Mint Brownie Shake

$7.00

Del's Mint Brownie Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Milk

Salted Caramel Shake

$7.00

Lemon Poppyseed Shake

$7.00

Cherry Cheesecake Shake

$7.00

Pistachio Shake

$7.00

Candy Jar Shake

Scoop Of Joy Shake

$6.00

Cake Batter Shake

$6.00

Pumpkin Chip Shake

$7.00

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00

Dirt & Worms

$5.00

Rainbow Unicorn

$5.00

CREATE YOUR OWN \ ROADSIDE Sundae

$6.00

Floats

Ice Cold 12 oz bottle of Boylans Root Beer, Cane Cola, or Black Cherry and your choice of ice cream

Boylan Float

$7.00

12 oz Bottle of Boylans Root Beer, Cane Cola, or Black Cherry & your choice of ice cream

Seltzer Float

$5.00

Pre-Packed

Coffee Toffee

$7.50

Espresso flecks in roasted Colombian coffee ice cream

Cookies & Cream

$7.50

Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream

Dutchess Chocolate N' Chip

$7.50

Rich, decadent chocolate ice cream with chocolate flakes

Lavender Honey Blueberry

$7.50

Maple Snickerdoodle

$7.50

Delicious Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream

Mint Brownie

$7.50

Sweet Cream Vanilla

$7.50

Sweet Cream Ice Cream flavored with Vanilla Beans from the Bourbon Islands

Strawberry

$7.50

Salted Caramel

$7.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50

Astor Spec.

$7.50

SPECIALS

Sandwich - Maple

$5.00Out of stock

Sandwich - Lav Honey Blbry

$5.00

Pumpkin Shake

$7.00

Blueberry Soft Serve Shake with Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Frosted Sugar Cookies and American Flag Sprinkles! Celebrate Independence Day Well!

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Campfire S'mores Sundae

$10.00

Apple Explosion Sundae

$10.00

CARAMEL APPLE STICK THING

$5.00

Drinks

Boylan Fountain

$2.50

All you can drink Boylans Soda: Cane Cola, Diet Cola, Black Cherry, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Grape Soda, Orange Soda

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Half Liter Bottle of Poland Springs Water

Apple Juice

$2.00

Honest Kids Organic Appley Ever After 6.75 oz pouch

San Pellegrino

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in 11.15 oz cans: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry, Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, Lemon & Lemon Zest, Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate, and Unflavored

12oz Boylan

$1.25Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water 8 Oz

$1.00

Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

American Classic Lager, 12 oz can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, 4.8% ABV

Sunday Beer

$4.00

Sunday Beer Light & Tight Anytime Lager, 12 fl oz, 3.9% ABV

Steigl-Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Salzburger Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Austrian Malt Beverage, 16.9 fl oz, 2.25% ABV

Sunday Lime Radler

$4.00

Catskill Brewery Devil's Path IPA, 16 fl oz, 7.5% ABV

King's Highway NY Brut

$8.00

Kings Highway Fine Cider, New York Brut, Zero Sugar, 16 fl oz, 6.9% ABV

AL's Classic (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00

Ithaca Flower Power IPA

$7.00

A dry and hoppy tropical IPA. 7.2% ABV.

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$6.00

Light and zesty summer seasonal from Brooklyn Brewery. 5.0% ABV.

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$6.00Out of stock

Bright, fruity sour ale from Brooklyn Brewery. 4.5% ABV.

Bad Seed Dry Hard Cider

$8.00

A dry hard cider from Bad Seed Brewing. 6.9% ABV.

Newburgh Megaboss IPA

$8.00

American IPA loaded with eight different hops. 7.0% ABV.

Newburgh Nanoboss

$8.00

Classic style Hudson Lager from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Light and refreshing!

Mother's Milk

$8.00

Natural Milk Stout from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Rated top 10 stout in NY.

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Newburgh Cream Ale

$8.00

Hudson Loger

$6.00Out of stock

Paradox Pilsner

$7.00

Wine

Babe Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

Babe Pinot Grigio wine with bubbles, 250 ml, 12% ABV

Babe Rosé

$8.00Out of stock

Babe Rose wine with bubbles, 250 ml, 12% ABV

Babe Red

$8.00

Boozy Shakes

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange-zest infused Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Angostura Bitters, Grenadine, Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream, Orange & Cherry Garnish

The Bee's Knees

$10.00

Lavender Honey Ice Cream, Hendrick’s Gin, Top Shelf Lemon Cordial, Edible flower

Top of the Mornin'

$10.00

Colombian Coffee Ice Cream, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Iced Coffee, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6780 ALBANY POST ROAD, RHINEBECK, NY 12572

Directions

Gallery
Del's Roadside image
Del's Roadside image
Del's Roadside image

