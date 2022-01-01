- Home
- /
- Rhinebeck
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Del's Roadside - 6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
Del's Roadside 6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
No reviews yet
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
RHINEBECK, NY 12572
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
Roadside Burger
Meiller Beef, Del's Sauce, NY Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
El Camino Burger
Meiller Beef, Smokey Mayo, White Cheddar, Sauteed Onions & Jalapenos, Avocado Smash, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Rodeo Burger
Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Brioche
Cheeseburger
Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Brioche
Hamburger
Meiller Beef, Bricohe
Patty Melt
Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Yellow American, Caramelized Onions, Del's Sauce on Texas Toast
Burger Special
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, NY Cheddar, Sautéed Onions, Smokey Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Roadside Pita
Grilled Chicken, Smokey Citrus Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Pita Pocket
BLTA
Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Smokey Mayo, Avocado Smash, Texas Toast
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville style hot honey, with cole slaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Salads
Fries, Tots, Rings
Kids Menu
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Hard Pack Ice Cream
Astor Special
Spiced banana ice cream with vanilla wafers and mini marshmallows
Banana Cream Pie
Smooth non-dairy chocolate hazelnut
Cake Batter
Creamy coconut, raspberry jam ripple
Choc Hazelnut
Clover honey, blueberry ripple in French lavender ice cream
Choc Pb Cookie
Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream
Chocolate DD
Creamy Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream
Coconut Rasperry V
Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream
Coffee
T-Spoon's fudge brownies in peppermint ice cream
Cookies + Cream
Pumpkin ice cream with chocolate flakes
Lav. Honey
Strawberry Ice Cream with a Strawberry Jam Ripple
Lemon Poppyseed
Del's blend of Bourbon Island Vanilla and Indonesian Vanilla
Maple Snick
Our classic caramel ice cream made even better with by ripples of salty caramel
Mint Brownie
PB Cup
Pistachio
Pumpkin Chip
Salted Caramel
Smores
Dark chocolate ripple and peanut butter cups in peanut butter ice cream
Smores
Strawberry
Vanilla
Milkshakes
Chocolate SS Shake
Del's Vanilla Soft Serve and Ronnybrook Farms milk
Van HP Shake
Del's Blend of Bourbon Island and Indonesian Vanillas in a hard pack Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Vanilla SS Shake
Del's Chocolate Soft Serve with Ronnybrook Farms Chocolate Milk
Double Dutch Chocolate shake
Del's Double Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Chocolate Milk
Strawberry Shake
Del's Strawberry Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Twist Shake
Del's Vanilla and Chocolate Twist Soft Serve and Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Black & White Shake
Del's Vanilla Soft Serve with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Banana Cream Pie Shake
Chocolate Hazelnut Shake
Del's Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream and Planet Oat Oatmilk
Coconut Raspberry Shake
Colombian Coffee Shake
Del's Colombian Coffee Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Cookies & Cream Shake
Del's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk
PB Cup Shake
Del's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Lavender Honey Shake
Del's Lavender Honey and Blueberry Ice Cream with Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Maple Snickerdoodle Shake
Del's Maple Snickerdoodle Shake with Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Mint Brownie Shake
Del's Mint Brownie Ice Cream and Ronnybrook Farms Milk
Salted Caramel Shake
Lemon Poppyseed Shake
Cherry Cheesecake Shake
Pistachio Shake
Candy Jar Shake
Scoop Of Joy Shake
Cake Batter Shake
Pumpkin Chip Shake
Sundaes
Floats
Pre-Packed
Coffee Toffee
Espresso flecks in roasted Colombian coffee ice cream
Cookies & Cream
Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream
Dutchess Chocolate N' Chip
Rich, decadent chocolate ice cream with chocolate flakes
Lavender Honey Blueberry
Maple Snickerdoodle
Delicious Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream
Mint Brownie
Sweet Cream Vanilla
Sweet Cream Ice Cream flavored with Vanilla Beans from the Bourbon Islands
Strawberry
Salted Caramel
Peanut Butter Cup
Astor Spec.
SPECIALS
Sandwich - Maple
Sandwich - Lav Honey Blbry
Pumpkin Shake
Blueberry Soft Serve Shake with Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream, Frosted Sugar Cookies and American Flag Sprinkles! Celebrate Independence Day Well!
Brownie Sundae
Campfire S'mores Sundae
Apple Explosion Sundae
CARAMEL APPLE STICK THING
Drinks
Boylan Fountain
All you can drink Boylans Soda: Cane Cola, Diet Cola, Black Cherry, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Grape Soda, Orange Soda
Bottled Water
Half Liter Bottle of Poland Springs Water
Apple Juice
Honest Kids Organic Appley Ever After 6.75 oz pouch
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in 11.15 oz cans: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry, Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, Lemon & Lemon Zest, Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate, and Unflavored
12oz Boylan
Hot Chocolate
Water 8 Oz
Beer
Pabst Blue Ribbon
American Classic Lager, 12 oz can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, 4.8% ABV
Sunday Beer
Sunday Beer Light & Tight Anytime Lager, 12 fl oz, 3.9% ABV
Steigl-Radler Grapefruit
Salzburger Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Austrian Malt Beverage, 16.9 fl oz, 2.25% ABV
Sunday Lime Radler
Catskill Brewery Devil's Path IPA, 16 fl oz, 7.5% ABV
King's Highway NY Brut
Kings Highway Fine Cider, New York Brut, Zero Sugar, 16 fl oz, 6.9% ABV
AL's Classic (Non-Alcoholic)
Ithaca Flower Power IPA
A dry and hoppy tropical IPA. 7.2% ABV.
Brooklyn Summer Ale
Light and zesty summer seasonal from Brooklyn Brewery. 5.0% ABV.
Brooklyn Bel Air Sour
Bright, fruity sour ale from Brooklyn Brewery. 4.5% ABV.
Bad Seed Dry Hard Cider
A dry hard cider from Bad Seed Brewing. 6.9% ABV.
Newburgh Megaboss IPA
American IPA loaded with eight different hops. 7.0% ABV.
Newburgh Nanoboss
Classic style Hudson Lager from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Light and refreshing!
Mother's Milk
Natural Milk Stout from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Rated top 10 stout in NY.
Voodoo Ranger
Newburgh Cream Ale
Hudson Loger
Paradox Pilsner
Wine
Boozy Shakes
Old Fashioned
Orange-zest infused Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Angostura Bitters, Grenadine, Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream, Orange & Cherry Garnish
The Bee's Knees
Lavender Honey Ice Cream, Hendrick’s Gin, Top Shelf Lemon Cordial, Edible flower
Top of the Mornin'
Colombian Coffee Ice Cream, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Iced Coffee, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Pumpkin Pie Martini
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD, RHINEBECK, NY 12572