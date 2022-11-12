Food Trucks
Latin American
DelSur Empanadas 14725 Excelsior blvd
152 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Argentinian Food Come in and enjoy!
14725 Excelsior blvd, Minnetonka, MN 55345
