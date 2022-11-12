Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers
Sandwiches

Delta Blues BBQ

337 Reviews

$$

724 State St

Bristol, TN 37620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Blue Cheese Dip

Blue Cheese Dip

$4.99

Our homemade blue cheese dip with our homemade chips.

Loaded Delta Fries

Loaded Delta Fries

$6.99

Our house fries topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Nacho Blues

Nacho Blues

$6.99

Blue tortillas hand cut and fried to order topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$6.99

Hot pork rinds fried to order with jalapeno pimento cheese dip.

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.99
10 Smoked Chicken Wings

10 Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.99

Burgers

Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. Homemade chips and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Blues Burger

Blues Burger

$10.99

Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, and bacon. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Delta Burger

Delta Burger

$9.99

Our version of a the original burger. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Memphis Burger

Memphis Burger

$11.49

Beef patty topped with our pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, and smoked cheddar. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$12.49

Jalapeno pimento cheese, fried green tomato, and bacon. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

Smoked cheddar, bacon, and House BBQ sauce. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Kids

Served with a small drink and choice of one side. Upgrade to Premium Side 1.99

Chicken Twisters

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99Out of stock

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99

Garden salad topped with fried chicken strips.

Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed green lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and cucumber.

Southern BBQ Salad

$8.49+

Garden salad topped with your choice of fresh smoked meat.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a premium side for an additional charge.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.

Smoked Chicken Philly

$10.99

Our smoked pulled chicken with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and comeback sauce on a fresh baked hoagie roll.

Trays

All trays include two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.99 each
Brisket Tray

Brisket Tray

$13.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Burnt End Tray

$14.49

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Jalapeno Sausage Tray

$10.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Smoked Sausage Tray

$10.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Pulled Chicken Tray

Pulled Chicken Tray

$11.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Pulled Pork Tray

Pulled Pork Tray

$11.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Rib Tray

Rib Tray

$13.99+

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Taste Of Delta Sampler Choose 2

$16.99

Your choice of 2 meats. Upgrade to burnt ends for 1.00 (While supplies last) Also includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Taste Of Delta Sampler Choose 3

$20.99

Your choice of 3 meats. Upgrade to burnt ends for 1.00 (While supplies last) Also includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Veggie Tray

Veggie Tray

$9.99

Your choice of 4 sides. Includes Texas toast.

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.49

Extra Ranch

$0.49

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.49

Extra Carrots

$0.49

Extra Celery

$0.49

Extra Toast

$0.50

Bun

$0.50

6 oz Blue Cheese Dip

$2.99

6 oz Pimento Dip

$4.99

6 Ounces Queso

$3.99

2 Ounces Queso

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.49

Extra Comeback Sauce

$0.49

Extra Cocktail

$0.49

Extra Pickle Spear (1)

$0.30

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$3.49Out of stock

Chips

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Collard Greens

$2.49

Fried Corn

$2.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Fries - Buffalo

$2.49

Fries - Cajun

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.49Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.49Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.49Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$3.49Out of stock

Brown Butter Crispy Treat

$2.49Out of stock

Ambrosia Salad

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Delight

$3.49Out of stock

7 Up Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Coke Cake

$3.99

White Choc Pecan Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Cocnut- Carrot Cake Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Drink

$2.49

Water

Kids Cup

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Delta Blues is a locally owned and operated Memphis inspired BBQ restaurant and catering company located on historic State St. Cooked low and slow, our smoked meats are cooked to perfection. We offer pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, burnt ends, sausage, wings, just to name a few. We are also a live music venue, featuring mainly blues inspired music from some of the greatest bands across our region.

Website

Location

724 State St, Bristol, TN 37620

Directions

Gallery
Delta Blues BBQ image
Delta Blues BBQ image
Delta Blues BBQ image
Delta Blues BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Evelyn's Kitchen Table
orange star4.5 • 23
1141 N. Eastman rd Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurantnext
Mid City Grill
orange star4.6 • 24
106 S Commerce St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Brassa 51 - 2059 Hamilton Pl Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Bloom Cafe & Listening Room
orange starNo Reviews
606 State Street Bristol, TN 37620
View restaurantnext
Buc Deli Drive Thru
orange star4.5 • 317
1018 W Market St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bristol

The Angry Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,191
714 State St Bristol, TN 37620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bristol
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston