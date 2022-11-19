Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET
TULSA, OK 74135
Egg Breakfasts
From the Griddle
Pancakes
Made from scratch with our special recipe batter. Hot and golden. Served with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties, or country ham
Turtle Pancakes
A decadent breakfast treat. Fluffy pancakes, drizzled chocolate and caramel crunch pecans and whipped cream
Strawberries and Cream
Sweet strawberries and whipped cream
Banana Pecan Pancakes
French Toast
Thick sliced bread dipped in a specially seasoned egg batter, grilled to a golden brown perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties or country ham
Traditional
Simple and delicious with butter and syrup
Brugges
Rich Nutella Syrup and Whipped Cream
Brussels
Mixed Berries, Berry Syrup and Whipped Cream. It’s Berry Good!
Elvis
Sliced Bananas, Peanut Butter Syrup, chopped Peanuts, and Whipped Cream. Fit for a king!
Strawberries and Cream
Chicken and Waffles
Jumbo crispy Belgian Waffle with three hand battered Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Omelets
Country Club Omelet
Bacon, sausage and diced country ham topped with melted cheddar cheese
Monterey Omelet
Chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Topped with cheese sauce and guacamole with a side of salsa
Delta Omelet
The mother of all omelets. Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and salsa
Denver Omelet
Diced country ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Diced country ham and shredded cheddar Cheese
Create Your Own
Your choice of two meats and two veggies
Delta Breakfast
Delta Sampler
Two eggs, any style, two slices of thick cut bacon, two sausage patties, two slices of country ham and two pancakes
Oklahoma Eggs Benedict
Eggs benedict done the Okie way. Toasted biscuits with grilled ham, poached eggs and sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
A massive burrito stuffed with sausage, bacon, potatoes, cheese and eggs, topped with melted cheese sauce, sour cream and salsa
Biscuits and Gravy
Southern comfort at its best. Homemade creamy old-fashioned sausage gravy over flaky buttermilk biscuits, with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties or country ham
Hash Brown Casserole Skillet
golden hash browns, eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and cheese baked to a creamy perfection and served in a skillet with toast or a biscuit
Hot Oatmeal
A touch of brown sugar, cinnamon and milk make this a special treat. With fresh fruit and your choice of toast or a biscuit
Kid’s Breakfast
A la Carte
Dessert
Appetizers
Fried Mushrooms
Served with honey mustard
Cajun Chicken Poppers
Served with a zesty Cajun dipping sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Fried Steak Fingers
With homemade cream gravy
Hand Tossed Onion Rings
With Okie dipping sauce
Jalapeño Hush Puppies
With a zesty Cajun dipping sauce
Half & Half
Choice of any two appetizers with dipping sauce
The Sampler
Choice of any 3 appetizers with dipping sauce
Salads & Soup
Meat Lovers Chef Salad
A hearty salad with ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and croutons
Chicken Tender Salad
Fresh chopped greens with hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and hard boiled eggs9
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, roasted corn, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and salsa
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Kick it up by asking for your chicken to be Cajun grilled!
House Salad
Fresh chopped greens with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and croutons
Soup of the day
Ask your server about today’s fresh-made selection
Soup and Salad
House salad and a bowl of the soup of the day
CDBowl
Entrees from the Grill
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, tomatoes, and melted Swiss and cheddar cheese
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted corn and peppers, melted cheddar cheese, green onions and salsa
Delta Delight Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted Swiss cheese
Bayou Chicken
Grilled Cajun seasoned chicken breast topped with creole vegetables, green onions, melted cheddar cheese and guacamole
Beef Liver & Onions
Rib Eye Steak
10oz hand cut choice rib eye
Sirloin Steak
Marinated choice top sirloin coulot steak
Hamburger Steak
With grilled onions
Mushroom Hamburger Steak
With home made roast gravy, mushrooms, green onions and cheddar cheese
Pork Chops
Marinated center cut bone-in chops, seasoned and grilled
Homestyle Favorites
Meatloaf
Succulent ground beef baked with a mix of bell peppers, onions and our special blend of seasonings
Juicy Pot Roast
Chunks of tender beef and vegetables slow roasted overnight in our special blend of spices and homemade beef gravy
Home style Chicken and Dumplings
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
Chicken Fried Steak
“The country favorite” buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, covered with scratch- prepared cream gravy
Chicken Pot Pie
tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust
Vegetable Heaven
Choose items from our vegetables and sides selection
Chicken Tenders
Hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Fried Chicken
Buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, with scratch- prepared cream gravy
Shepard’s Pie
Meatloaf topped with mashed potatoes, roast gravy and cheddar cheese
Turkey Feast
Lunch Special
Dinner Special
Ham Feast
Kid Feast
Vegetables & Sides
Buttered Corn
Fried Okra
Baked Squash
Green Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Side Salad
Cole Slaw
Fried Corn on the Cob
Black-Eyed Peas
Black-Eyed Pea Salad
Seasoned Pinto Beans
Baked Potato
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Macaroni & Cheese
Vegetable of The Day *
Kids Menu
Fisherman’s Favorites
Cod Feast
Beer battered cod with fried or grilled shrimp and jalapeño hush puppies
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod with our crispy cottage fries (no additional sides)
Grilled Shrimp
A dozen succulent shrimp grilled to perfection with jalapeño hush puppies and choice of two sides
Fried Shrimp
A dozen crispy buttermilk battered shrimp with jalapeño hush puppies and cocktail sauc
Shrimp Feast
For the real shrimp lover. Six pieces each of lemon pepper shrimp, Cajun shrimp, and fried shrimp with coleslaw
Grilled Catfish
Perfectly grilled with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning
Fried Catfish
Crispy cornmeal breading, traditional or Cajun, with jalapeño hush puppies
Catfish Feast
Three pieces of breaded or grilled with Hush puppies. Spice it up by making it Cajun!
Gourmet Sandwiches
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Delta’s Famous Hamburger
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty on Texas toast with grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese
Delta Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Want to spice it up? Ask for Cajun grilled
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Grilled and sliced sirloin steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms topped with melted Swiss cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
On Texas toast with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Desserts from the Shake Shoppe
Cake of the Week
We’re keeping it fresh by offering a rotating cake selection. Ask your server for today’s selection. You’re going to love it!
Strawberry Shortcake
A summertime favorite so good that we offer it year-round. Warm moist cake topped with vanilla ice cream & juicy strawberries and finished with whipped cream
Double Fudge Dream
A warm fudge brownie covered in hot fudge and rich caramel, topped with vanilla ice cream coated with a chocolate shell and finished with even more caramel
Fruit Cobbler
We don’t mess with this classic. Simply sweetened fruit with cobbler crust. Warm and delicious. Choose from blackberry or peach
Fruit Cobbler a la Mode
The only way to make our cobbler better… Add a scoop of our vanilla ice cream
Banana Pudding
A Delta favorite for decades. Layers of banana pudding and whipped cream. Don’t worry. We didn’t forget the vanilla wafers
Old Fashioned Shakes & Malts
Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate caramel, or chocolate marshmallow Feeling creative? Create your own flavors!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA, OK 74135