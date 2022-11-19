Delta Cafe imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Banana Pudding
Juicy Pot Roast

All Drinks

Fresh Brewed Iced or Sweet Tea

$2.69

Raspberry or Peach Iced Tea

$2.89

Southern Blend

$2.69

Half iced tea and half lemonade

Delta Sunrise

$2.99

A refreshing mixture of Sprite, orange juice, peach and raspberry syrups

Java Dave's Coffee

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

2% Milk

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Juice

$2.89

Fountain Drink

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Body Armor

$2.49

Min Maid Juice

$2.69

Dasani Water

$1.89

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.59

Egg Breakfasts

Egg Breakfast

$5.99+

Steak and Eggs

$11.99

Marinated sirloin grilled to your liking with 2 eggs any style

Pork Chop and Eggs

$10.99

Grilled bone in pork chop with 2 eggs any style

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Our hand-battered chicken fried steak with 2 eggs any style

From the Griddle

Pancakes

$6.99+

Made from scratch with our special recipe batter. Hot and golden. Served with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties, or country ham

Turtle Pancakes

$8.99

A decadent breakfast treat. Fluffy pancakes, drizzled chocolate and caramel crunch pecans and whipped cream

Strawberries and Cream

$8.99

Sweet strawberries and whipped cream

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$8.99

French Toast

$7.99

Thick sliced bread dipped in a specially seasoned egg batter, grilled to a golden brown perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties or country ham

Traditional

$7.99

Simple and delicious with butter and syrup

Brugges

$8.99

Rich Nutella Syrup and Whipped Cream

Brussels

$8.99

Mixed Berries, Berry Syrup and Whipped Cream. It’s Berry Good!

Elvis

$8.99

Sliced Bananas, Peanut Butter Syrup, chopped Peanuts, and Whipped Cream. Fit for a king!

Strawberries and Cream

$8.99

Chicken and Waffles

$9.99

Jumbo crispy Belgian Waffle with three hand battered Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Omelets

Country Club Omelet

$9.99

Bacon, sausage and diced country ham topped with melted cheddar cheese

Monterey Omelet

$10.99

Chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Topped with cheese sauce and guacamole with a side of salsa

Delta Omelet

$10.99

The mother of all omelets. Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and salsa

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Diced country ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Diced country ham and shredded cheddar Cheese

Create Your Own

$9.99

Your choice of two meats and two veggies

Delta Breakfast

Delta Sampler

$10.99

Two eggs, any style, two slices of thick cut bacon, two sausage patties, two slices of country ham and two pancakes

Oklahoma Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Eggs benedict done the Okie way. Toasted biscuits with grilled ham, poached eggs and sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

A massive burrito stuffed with sausage, bacon, potatoes, cheese and eggs, topped with melted cheese sauce, sour cream and salsa

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.89+

Southern comfort at its best. Homemade creamy old-fashioned sausage gravy over flaky buttermilk biscuits, with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties or country ham

Hash Brown Casserole Skillet

$10.99

golden hash browns, eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and cheese baked to a creamy perfection and served in a skillet with toast or a biscuit

Hot Oatmeal

$4.99+

A touch of brown sugar, cinnamon and milk make this a special treat. With fresh fruit and your choice of toast or a biscuit

Kid’s Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$4.49

One pancake with bacon or sausage

French Toast

$4.49

One thick slice with bacon or sausage

Egg Breakfast

$4.49

One egg, any style, with bacon or sausage And toast

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.49

Bacon, sausage or ham with egg and cheese

A la Carte

Eggs

$1.99

Bacon

$2.49

Sausage

$2.49

Ham Steak

$2.49

Fruit

$2.79

Biscuit

$1.59

Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Toast

$1.89

Hash Brown

$1.99

Hash Brown Casserole

$2.39

Pancakes

$4.29

Hot Oatmeal

$2.49

Cream Gravy

$0.99

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with honey mustard

Cajun Chicken Poppers

$8.69

Served with a zesty Cajun dipping sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.49

Served with ranch dressing

Chicken Fried Steak Fingers

$7.69

With homemade cream gravy

Hand Tossed Onion Rings

$7.99

With Okie dipping sauce

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$6.99

With a zesty Cajun dipping sauce

Half & Half

$8.99

Choice of any two appetizers with dipping sauce

The Sampler

$9.99

Choice of any 3 appetizers with dipping sauce

Salads & Soup

Meat Lovers Chef Salad

$9.99

A hearty salad with ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and croutons

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Fresh chopped greens with hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and hard boiled eggs9

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, roasted corn, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and salsa

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Kick it up by asking for your chicken to be Cajun grilled!

House Salad

$4.99

Fresh chopped greens with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and croutons

Soup of the day

$3.99+

Ask your server about today’s fresh-made selection

Soup and Salad

$7.99

House salad and a bowl of the soup of the day

CDBowl

$6.99

Entrees from the Grill

Monterey Chicken

$11.49+

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, tomatoes, and melted Swiss and cheddar cheese

Southwest Chicken

$11.49+

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted corn and peppers, melted cheddar cheese, green onions and salsa

Delta Delight Chicken

$11.49+

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted Swiss cheese

Bayou Chicken

$11.49+

Grilled Cajun seasoned chicken breast topped with creole vegetables, green onions, melted cheddar cheese and guacamole

Beef Liver & Onions

$10.99+

Rib Eye Steak

$19.99

10oz hand cut choice rib eye

Sirloin Steak

$11.99+

Marinated choice top sirloin coulot steak

Hamburger Steak

$10.99+

With grilled onions

Mushroom Hamburger Steak

$10.99+

With home made roast gravy, mushrooms, green onions and cheddar cheese

Pork Chops

$11.49+

Marinated center cut bone-in chops, seasoned and grilled

Homestyle Favorites

Meatloaf

$10.99+

Succulent ground beef baked with a mix of bell peppers, onions and our special blend of seasonings

Juicy Pot Roast

$11.49+

Chunks of tender beef and vegetables slow roasted overnight in our special blend of spices and homemade beef gravy

Home style Chicken and Dumplings

$10.99

Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99+

“The country favorite” buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, covered with scratch- prepared cream gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.99

tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust

Vegetable Heaven

$10.49+

Choose items from our vegetables and sides selection

Chicken Tenders

$10.99+

Hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99+

Buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, with scratch- prepared cream gravy

Shepard’s Pie

$11.49

Meatloaf topped with mashed potatoes, roast gravy and cheddar cheese

Turkey Feast

$15.99

Lunch Special

$9.99

Dinner Special

$11.99

Ham Feast

$15.99

Kid Feast

$6.99

Vegetables & Sides

Buttered Corn

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49

Baked Squash

$3.98

Green Beans

$3.49

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Fried Corn on the Cob

$3.49

Black-Eyed Peas

$3.49

Black-Eyed Pea Salad

$3.49

Seasoned Pinto Beans

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.98

Vegetable of The Day *

$3.49

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Veggie Plate

$5.99

Fisherman’s Favorites

Cod Feast

$14.99

Beer battered cod with fried or grilled shrimp and jalapeño hush puppies

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Beer battered cod with our crispy cottage fries (no additional sides)

Grilled Shrimp

$14.49

A dozen succulent shrimp grilled to perfection with jalapeño hush puppies and choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

$14.49

A dozen crispy buttermilk battered shrimp with jalapeño hush puppies and cocktail sauc

Shrimp Feast

$16.99

For the real shrimp lover. Six pieces each of lemon pepper shrimp, Cajun shrimp, and fried shrimp with coleslaw

Grilled Catfish

$11.49+

Perfectly grilled with your choice of Cajun or lemon pepper seasoning

Fried Catfish

$11.49+

Crispy cornmeal breading, traditional or Cajun, with jalapeño hush puppies

Catfish Feast

$14.99

Three pieces of breaded or grilled with Hush puppies. Spice it up by making it Cajun!

Gourmet Sandwiches

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.99

Delta’s Famous Hamburger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.49

Hamburger patty on Texas toast with grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese

Delta Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Want to spice it up? Ask for Cajun grilled

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled and sliced sirloin steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms topped with melted Swiss cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

On Texas toast with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Desserts from the Shake Shoppe

Cake of the Week

$4.99

We’re keeping it fresh by offering a rotating cake selection. Ask your server for today’s selection. You’re going to love it!

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.29

A summertime favorite so good that we offer it year-round. Warm moist cake topped with vanilla ice cream & juicy strawberries and finished with whipped cream

Double Fudge Dream

$4.79

A warm fudge brownie covered in hot fudge and rich caramel, topped with vanilla ice cream coated with a chocolate shell and finished with even more caramel

Fruit Cobbler

$4.29

We don’t mess with this classic. Simply sweetened fruit with cobbler crust. Warm and delicious. Choose from blackberry or peach

Fruit Cobbler a la Mode

$4.99

The only way to make our cobbler better… Add a scoop of our vanilla ice cream

Banana Pudding

$3.99

A Delta favorite for decades. Layers of banana pudding and whipped cream. Don’t worry. We didn’t forget the vanilla wafers

Old Fashioned Shakes & Malts

$4.69+

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate caramel, or chocolate marshmallow Feeling creative? Create your own flavors!

PARTY TRAYS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$19.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$27.99

JALAPEÑO HUSHPUPPIES

$22.99

STEAK FINGERS

$27.99

ONION RINGS

$17.99

HALF & HALF

$24.99

SUPER SAMPLER

$28.99

ICED TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$7.99

SWEET TEA

$7.99

FLAVOURED

$8.99

SALADS

GREEN DINNER

$21.99

MARINATED BLACK-EYED PEAS

$21.99

FRESHLY BAKED BREADS

EACH

$0.99

HALF DOZEN

$4.99

DOZEN

$9.99

ENTREES

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

MEAT LOAF

$7.99

PORK CHOPS

$7.99

CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS

$6.99

CATFISH FILETS

$7.99

CHICKEN FRIED STEAKS

$7.99

JUICY POT ROAST

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$7.99

VEGGIES

PANS

$21.99

QUART

$9.99

PINT

$7.99

DRESSING PAN

$26.99

DRESSING QUART

$9.99

DRESSING PINT

$7.99

Squash

$26.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$26.99

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$29.99

COBBLER

$29.99

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Fried Cheese

$10.19

Boneless Tender Bites

$11.99

Fried Avocado

$10.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$10.19

Chicken Poppers

$11.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Steak Fingers

$11.99

Fried Mushroom

$9.99

PARTY TRAYS

Tender Tray

$29.99

Mushroom Tray

$26.79

Popper Tray

$29.99

Steak Finger Tray

$29.99

Southwest Eggroll Tray

$29.99

Buffalo Wings

$29.99

Banana Pudding

$31.99

Cobbler

$29.99

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Double Fudge Dream

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Chocolate Shortcake

$5.99

Banana Split

$5.99

Shakes

$3.99

Malts

$3.99

DRINKS

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.19

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

2% Milk

$2.39

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.99

Un-Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA, OK 74135

Directions

Gallery
Delta Cafe image

