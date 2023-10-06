Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Side of Meat

$3.95

Bagel

$2.95

Oatmeal and Toast

$4.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Cup Sausage Gravy

$2.95

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$3.55

Corned Beef Hash

$8.95

Cup Of Grits

$2.95

Bowl Of Grits

$3.50

Side of Eggs

$2.00

One Egg

$1.00

Breakfast Specials

Two Eggs Any Style, Toast, Choice of Dearborn Ham, Bacon or Sausage

$6.95

Two Eggs Any Style, Toast, Choice of Meat, Hash Browns

$7.95

Two Eggs & Half Meat

$3.95

Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Half Order Of (Bacon,Sausage Or Ham.

Delta Specials

Steak, 3 Eggs, Hash Browns, & Toast

$12.95
Country Fried Steak, 3 Eggs, Hash Browns, & Toast

$11.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Biscuits & Gravy with Two Eggs on Top

$7.85

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$3.60

Hungry Man, 3 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Dearborn Ham, Hash Browns, & Toast

$10.50

Half Order Biscuet & Gravy with Two Eggs on Top

$5.50

Half Order Biscuet & Gravy with One Egg on Top

$4.50

Kielbasa Breakfast

$8.95

Omelette's

All Our Omelets Come With Chesse,Hash Browns 3 Eggs and Toast

Country Omelette

$9.95

Onions, green peppers, Dearborn ham, mushrooms, hash browns, and topped with sausage gravy

Plain Omelette

$5.95

Cheese Omelette

$6.95

Corned Beef Omelette

$10.50

Delta Omelette

$10.50

Onions, tomatoes, gyro meat,feta cheese and our home made tzatziki sals

Farmers Omelette

$9.95

Tomatoes, mushrooms, Dearborn ham, onions, and green pepper

Greek Omelette

$8.50

Feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Dearborn Ham Omelette

$9.50

Bacon Omelette

$9.50

Sausage Omelette

$9.50

Meat-Lovers Omelette

$10.50

Mexican Omelette

$9.95

Ground beef, chili, swiss and American cheese, tomatoes, onions, and peppers

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$9.50

Onions and tomatoes

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Philly Steak,Onion and Green Peppers

Western Omelette

$9.50

Onions, green peppers, and Dearborn ham

Mushroom Omelette

$8.50

Corned Beef Hash

$9.95

Three eggs and toast

Pancakes

Short Stack

$5.75

Pancakes

$6.50

Pancakes with Meat

$8.95

French Toast

$6.50

French Toast with Meat*

$8.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.95

Half French Toast With Meat

$7.95

Short Stack With Meat

$7.95

Half French Toast

$5.75

Eggs

Two Eggs & Toast

$5.50

Two Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns

$6.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg, Choice of Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Breakfast Specials (After 10)

#1

$6.95

Two eggs any style, toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage

#2

$7.95

Two eggs any style, toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and hash browns

#3

$10.95

Two eggs any style, short stack of pancakes choice of ham, bacon or sausage

#4

$10.50

Hungry man, 3 eggs any style, bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, and toast

#5

$7.95

Biscuits and gravy and two eggs any style on top

Skillets

All our skillets come with hash browns cheese topped with sausage gravy 3 eggs on top (cooked your choice) & choice of toast.

Country Skillet

$9.95

Ham,Onion,Green,Peppers,Mushrooms Cheese,Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy

Corned Beef Skillet

$10.50

Corned Beef,Hash Browns,Cesse,Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy

Delta Skillet

$10.50

Gyro Meat,Tomato,Onion,Feta Cheese,Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy

Farmers Skillet

$9.95

Dearborn Ham,Onion,Green Pepper,Tomato,Mushrooms,Chesse,Hash Browns Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy.

Greek Skillet

$8.50

Feta Chesse,Onion,Tomato,Hash Browns,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Veggie Skillet

$9.50

Mushrooms,Tomato,Onion,Green Pepper,Chesse,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Ham Skillet

$9.50

Dearborn Ham,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Bacon Skillet

$9.50

Bacon,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Sausage Skillet

$9.50

Sausage,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Meat-Lovers Skillet

$10.50

Dearborn Ham,Sausage & Bacon,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Mexican Skillet

$9.95

Onion,Green,Pepper,Tomato,Chilli,House Made Loose,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Spinach&Feta Skillet

$9.50

Spinach,Onion,Tomato Feta Cheese,Hash Browns,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Steak&Chesse Skillet

$11.50

Phylli Meat,Onion,Green Pepper,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Western Skillet

$9.50

Dearborn Ham,Onion,Green Pepper,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Mushroom Skillet

$8.50

Mushrooms,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Chesse Skillet

$6.95

Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy

Lunch Menu

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.75

Small Famous Greek Salad

$7.50

Beets, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Large Famous Greek Salad

$9.95

Beets, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Greek Chicken Salad

$11.50

Small Tuna Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, boiled egg, and pita

Large Tuna Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, boiled egg, and pita

Chef Salad

$10.95

Dearborn ham, turkey, swiss and American cheese, tomato, and egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Tomato, egg, and shredded cheese

Gyro Salad

$11.50

BBQ Chicken Tender Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, fried chicken tenders, bacon crumble, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce with a side of ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Tomato, egg, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese

Coney Specials

Plain Dog

$2.95

National Coney Island Hot Dog

$3.50

Coney Hamburger

$4.50

Loose fresh ground beef with national chill and onions on a hot dog bun

Coney Special

$5.95

Coney dog, loose meat, chili, and onion

Cup National Chili

$4.50

Bowl National Chili

$5.50

Mall Special

$8.95

Coney and small Greek salad

Greek Combo

$10.50

Coney, small Greek salad, and fries

Coney with Fries

$6.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Half-Pound Cheeseburger

$7.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

Patty Melt

$7.50

Patty with swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread

Super Melt

$8.50

Patty melt with swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Double Cheeseburger

$7.95

Double Bacon Burger

$8.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.95

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.95

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$7.50

Bacon,Lettuec,Tomato,Mayo & your Choice of Toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce,Tomato,Mayonnaise,On Bun & Side Pickle

Grilled Chicken Pita

$7.95

House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Or Fride Chicken Tenders, Comes With Lettuce,Tomato,Mayonnaise,On Pita & Side Pickle

Club

$8.95

Turkey,Bacon,Letutec,Tomato,Mayonnaise On 3 Pieces Of Toast Your Choice & Side of Pickles

Chicken Club

$8.95

Corned Beef Sandwich with Swiss Cheese on Rye

$8.25

Corned Beef,Swis Cheese, On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Boild Eggs Mixed With Mayonnaise,Mustard.Comes With Lettuce,Tomato,Your Choice Of Toast & Side Of Pickles

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

2 Pieces Fish (Cood) With Lettuce,Tomato, On Bun, Tartar Sauce & Pickles On Side

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

2 Slices Of American Cheese your Choice Of Grilled Bread & Side Of Pickles

Grilled Cheese & Dearborn Ham

$7.95

Ham,2 Slice Of American Cheese Melted On your Choice Of Bread & Side Of Pickles

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$7.95

Bacon,2 Slice Of American Cheese Melted On your Choice Of Bread & Side Of Pickles

Grilled Cheese Pita

$5.50

American Cheese Melted On Pita & Side Of Pickles

Philly Hoagie

$8.95

Onions, peppers, and swiss cheese

Reuben

$8.95

Corned Beef,Sauerkraut,Swiss Cheese,On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles

Steak Sandwich

$10.95

This item can be cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness

Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

Tuna Salad,Letuec,Tomato,Your Choice Of Toast & Side Of Pickles

Tuna Melt

$7.95

Tuna Salad, 2 Slices Of Swiss Cheese Melted On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles

Turkey Melt

$7.95

With Turkey American & swiss cheese Melted On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles

Veggie Pita

$7.95

Grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, lettuce, cheese, and mushrooms

Fried chicken Pita

$7.95

House Specialties

Gyro

$7.95

Onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro

$7.95

Onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce

Gyro Platter

$11.95

Extra meat, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and fries

Spinach Pie

$7.95

California Pita

$8.95

Corn beef, coleslaw, and swiss cheese

Chicken Stir Fry

$9.50

On pita or rice with House Marinated Chicken Brest Grilled with Onion Green Pepper, chopped lettuce and tomato

Steak Stir Fry

$11.95

On pita or rice with chopped lettuce and tomato, With Grilled Onion Green Pepper.This item can be cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness

Combos

All Our Combos Come With Choice Of Potato &House Made Soup or Salad

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Wings

$12.95

Cod Fish

$12.95

Shrimp

$13.95

Hamburger Steak & Grilled Onions

$13.50

This item can be cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness

Country Fried Steak

$12.50

Smothered Chicken

$12.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese

Lake Perch

$14.95

Beverages

Cappuccino

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Small Milk

$2.95

Large Milk

$3.95

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Small Juice

$2.95

Large Juice

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Refills on coffee, iced tea and soft drinks, dine-in only

Botle of water

$1.00

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$2.00

V8

$2.45

Moca Frapucino

$5.50

Pure Leaf

$3.50

Sides & Appetizers

Breaded Zucchini

$5.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

Chicken Strips

$8.50

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Chili Fries

$5.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95

Super Chili Fries

$8.95

Fries smothered in chili, cheese, onion, and bacon

Coleslaw

$3.50

Fries

$3.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pita Bread

$1.95

Cup Soup

$3.25

Bowl Soup

$3.95

Fried Pita Chips

$5.95

With homemade gyro sauce or liquid cheese

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Side of Hamburger Patty

$5.95

Side of Gyro Meat

$5.95

Side of Steak

$6.95

Dressing

Kids Menu

Two Eggs, Meat and Toast

$5.95

Mini Pancakes with Meat

$5.95

French Toast with Meat

$5.95

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Plain Cheeseburger

$5.95

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.95

Desserts

Chocolate Cream Pie

$2.85

Apple Pie

$2.85

Cheesecake

$3.75

Friday Special Board

Strobery French Toast

$6.95
Chicken And Waffle

$11.50

Belgium Waffle With Two Pieces of Chicken Strips

Cood Basket

$10.95

Perch Basket

$12.50

Tuna Melt Fries And Drink

$11.95

Tuna Melt On Rye Bread With Swiss Cheese.

Spinach Pie With Small Greek Salad

$13.95