Delta Coney Island
1301 N Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48162
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Specials
Delta Specials
Steak, 3 Eggs, Hash Browns, & Toast
Country Fried Steak, 3 Eggs, Hash Browns, & Toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy with Two Eggs on Top
Half Order Biscuits & Gravy
Hungry Man, 3 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Dearborn Ham, Hash Browns, & Toast
Half Order Biscuet & Gravy with Two Eggs on Top
Half Order Biscuet & Gravy with One Egg on Top
Kielbasa Breakfast
Omelette's
Country Omelette
Onions, green peppers, Dearborn ham, mushrooms, hash browns, and topped with sausage gravy
Plain Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Corned Beef Omelette
Delta Omelette
Onions, tomatoes, gyro meat,feta cheese and our home made tzatziki sals
Farmers Omelette
Tomatoes, mushrooms, Dearborn ham, onions, and green pepper
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes
Veggie Omelette
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
Dearborn Ham Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Meat-Lovers Omelette
Mexican Omelette
Ground beef, chili, swiss and American cheese, tomatoes, onions, and peppers
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Onions and tomatoes
Steak & Cheese Omelette
Philly Steak,Onion and Green Peppers
Western Omelette
Onions, green peppers, and Dearborn ham
Mushroom Omelette
Corned Beef Hash
Three eggs and toast
Pancakes
Eggs
Breakfast Specials (After 10)
#1
Two eggs any style, toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage
#2
Two eggs any style, toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and hash browns
#3
Two eggs any style, short stack of pancakes choice of ham, bacon or sausage
#4
Hungry man, 3 eggs any style, bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, and toast
#5
Biscuits and gravy and two eggs any style on top
Skillets
Country Skillet
Ham,Onion,Green,Peppers,Mushrooms Cheese,Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy
Corned Beef Skillet
Corned Beef,Hash Browns,Cesse,Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy
Delta Skillet
Gyro Meat,Tomato,Onion,Feta Cheese,Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy
Farmers Skillet
Dearborn Ham,Onion,Green Pepper,Tomato,Mushrooms,Chesse,Hash Browns Eggs & Topped with Sausage Gravy.
Greek Skillet
Feta Chesse,Onion,Tomato,Hash Browns,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms,Tomato,Onion,Green Pepper,Chesse,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Ham Skillet
Dearborn Ham,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Bacon Skillet
Bacon,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Sausage Skillet
Sausage,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Meat-Lovers Skillet
Dearborn Ham,Sausage & Bacon,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Mexican Skillet
Onion,Green,Pepper,Tomato,Chilli,House Made Loose,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Spinach&Feta Skillet
Spinach,Onion,Tomato Feta Cheese,Hash Browns,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Steak&Chesse Skillet
Phylli Meat,Onion,Green Pepper,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Western Skillet
Dearborn Ham,Onion,Green Pepper,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Mushroom Skillet
Mushrooms,Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Chesse Skillet
Hash Browns,Cheese,Eggs & Topped With Sausage Gravy
Lunch Menu
Salads
Tossed Salad
Small Famous Greek Salad
Beets, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Large Famous Greek Salad
Beets, olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Greek Chicken Salad
Small Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomato, boiled egg, and pita
Large Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomato, boiled egg, and pita
Chef Salad
Dearborn ham, turkey, swiss and American cheese, tomato, and egg
Crispy Chicken Salad
Tomato, egg, and shredded cheese
Gyro Salad
BBQ Chicken Tender Salad
Lettuce, fried chicken tenders, bacon crumble, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce with a side of ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tomato, egg, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese
Coney Specials
Plain Dog
National Coney Island Hot Dog
Coney Hamburger
Loose fresh ground beef with national chill and onions on a hot dog bun
Coney Special
Coney dog, loose meat, chili, and onion
Cup National Chili
Bowl National Chili
Mall Special
Coney and small Greek salad
Greek Combo
Coney, small Greek salad, and fries
Coney with Fries
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Half-Pound Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
Patty with swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread
Super Melt
Patty melt with swiss and American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Chili Cheese Burger
Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Bacon,Lettuec,Tomato,Mayo & your Choice of Toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce,Tomato,Mayonnaise,On Bun & Side Pickle
Grilled Chicken Pita
House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Or Fride Chicken Tenders, Comes With Lettuce,Tomato,Mayonnaise,On Pita & Side Pickle
Club
Turkey,Bacon,Letutec,Tomato,Mayonnaise On 3 Pieces Of Toast Your Choice & Side of Pickles
Chicken Club
Corned Beef Sandwich with Swiss Cheese on Rye
Corned Beef,Swis Cheese, On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles
Egg Salad Sandwich
Boild Eggs Mixed With Mayonnaise,Mustard.Comes With Lettuce,Tomato,Your Choice Of Toast & Side Of Pickles
Fish Sandwich
2 Pieces Fish (Cood) With Lettuce,Tomato, On Bun, Tartar Sauce & Pickles On Side
Grilled Cheese
2 Slices Of American Cheese your Choice Of Grilled Bread & Side Of Pickles
Grilled Cheese & Dearborn Ham
Ham,2 Slice Of American Cheese Melted On your Choice Of Bread & Side Of Pickles
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Bacon,2 Slice Of American Cheese Melted On your Choice Of Bread & Side Of Pickles
Grilled Cheese Pita
American Cheese Melted On Pita & Side Of Pickles
Philly Hoagie
Onions, peppers, and swiss cheese
Reuben
Corned Beef,Sauerkraut,Swiss Cheese,On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles
Steak Sandwich
This item can be cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Salad,Letuec,Tomato,Your Choice Of Toast & Side Of Pickles
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, 2 Slices Of Swiss Cheese Melted On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles
Turkey Melt
With Turkey American & swiss cheese Melted On Rye Bread & Side Of Pickles
Veggie Pita
Grilled onions, green peppers, tomato, lettuce, cheese, and mushrooms
Fried chicken Pita
House Specialties
Gyro
Onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro
Onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter
Extra meat, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and fries
Spinach Pie
California Pita
Corn beef, coleslaw, and swiss cheese
Chicken Stir Fry
On pita or rice with House Marinated Chicken Brest Grilled with Onion Green Pepper, chopped lettuce and tomato
Steak Stir Fry
On pita or rice with chopped lettuce and tomato, With Grilled Onion Green Pepper.This item can be cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness
Combos
Chicken Strips
Wings
Cod Fish
Shrimp
Hamburger Steak & Grilled Onions
This item can be cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness
Country Fried Steak
Smothered Chicken
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and melted swiss cheese
Lake Perch
Beverages
Cappuccino
Coffee
Hot Tea
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Juice
Large Juice
Iced Tea
Refills on coffee, iced tea and soft drinks, dine-in only
Botle of water
Soft Drinks
Red Bull
Vitamin Water
V8
Moca Frapucino
Pure Leaf
Sides & Appetizers
Breaded Zucchini
Cheese Fries
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Strips
Chicken Wings
Chili Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Super Chili Fries
Fries smothered in chili, cheese, onion, and bacon
Coleslaw
Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Pita Bread
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Fried Pita Chips
With homemade gyro sauce or liquid cheese
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Hamburger Patty
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of Steak
Dressing
Desserts
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1301 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48162