Delta's Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
A soul food restaurant located in the heart of New Brunswick, NJ creating dining experiences since with Live Music, Live Bands and Live DJ’s since 1999.
19 Dennis Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
