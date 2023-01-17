Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delta's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

19 Dennis Street

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

SIGNATURE FRIED CHICKEN
FRIED WHITING
MACARONI & CHEESE

ENTREES

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$35.00

Pork Ribs basted with our Tangy BBQ Sauce

BEEF SHORT RIBS

$36.00

BBQ or Bourbon Sauce

CATFISH

$29.00

Served Fried, Baked or Blackened

FISH SANDWICH

$19.00

Served with French Fries and Potato Salad

FRIED CHICKEN & BELGIAN WAFFLE

$29.00

Seasoned battered chicken with crisp belgian waffle

FRIED CHICKEN AND RIBS

$32.00

2 pieces seasoned battered fried chicken and a half rack of ribs

FRIED TURKEY CHOP

$26.00

12oz Turkey Chop season battered and fried

FRIED WHITING

$27.00

3 4oz whitings battered and fried

FRIED WHITING OVER JAMBALAYA GRITS

$32.00

3 4oz whitings battered and fried served over Spicy Grits with Peppers & Onions. Made with Chicken, Pork & Shellfish

HERB ROASTED CHICKEN

$27.00

OXTAILS

$33.00

BBQ or Bourbon Sauce

PORK CHOPS

$27.00

2 6oz porkchops battered and fried

SALMON

$35.00

60

SIGNATURE FRIED CHICKEN

$25.00

3 Pieces of seasoned battered chicken

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$26.00

Fried Chicken simmered in Onion Gravy

SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS

$28.00

2 6oz pork chops battered, fried and smothered in onion gravy

SMOTHERED TURKEY CHOP

$27.00

12oz Turkey Chop season battered and fried and smothered in onion gravy

SMOTHERED TURKEY WINGS

$29.00Out of stock

Oven Baked until Tender and Smothered in our Savory Brown Gravy

FRIED SEAFOOD MEDLEY

$32.00

APPETIZERS & SALADS

CAJUN CALAMARI

$15.00

Seasoned with Cajun Spice and served with BBQ Marinara Sauce

CATFISH FINGERS

$16.00

Bite Sized Pieces of Catfish tossed in Seasoned Flour, Fried Crisp & Moist

COLLARD GREEN DIP

$16.00

Creamy Warm dip of Collard Greens and Melted Cheeses served with Tortilla Chips

Delta's Tastin'

$29.00

Perfect to Share Catfish Fingers, Cheesesteak Eggrolls, & Peach BBQ Ribs

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Crisp Greens, tomatoes & Cucumbers, topped with black-eyed pea salsa

LARGE GUMBO

$20.00

White meat chicken, spicy Andoulle sausage, and shrimp simmered in a dark roux with onions, peppers, and okra

MAC&CHEESE CRAB ROLLS

$15.00

Our Signature Mac & Cheese and Lump Crab Meat rolled in Pastry and Fried. Serevd with Salsa Verde with our Sizzle Sauce.

PEACH BBQ RIBS

$16.00

Fall of the bone ribs basted with Tangy Peach BBQ Sauce

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Onions, Peppers and Jack & Cheddar Cheeses Fried in Eggroll Paper and serevd with our Sizzle Sauce

SMALL GUMBO

$12.00

White meat chicken, spicy Andoulle sausage, and shrimp simmered in a dark roux with onions, peppers, and okra

SOUL FOLK DUMPLINGS

$13.00

Savory Steamed Dumplings filled with Chicken, Vegetables served with a Trio of Dipping Sauces

SOUTHERN POUTINE

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries topped with Onion Gravy, Mac & Cheese, More Gravy and Sharp Cheddar

WATERMELON FETA SALAD

$12.00

Crisp Greens, Watermelon, Almonds and Feta with Balsamic Dressing

WINGS

$15.00

Traditional, Spicy Buffalo or Thai Chilli

CRAB CAKES

$20.00

FRIED GATOR

$22.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$9.00

SWEET POTATO CHEESE CAKE

$9.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$9.00

SWEET POTATO PIE

$8.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

A La Mode

$2.00

BRUNCH

MEXICAN OMELET

$18.00

Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Avocado and topped with Salsa

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$18.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$17.00

SALMON CAKES & GRITS

$22.00

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$18.00

Fried Whiting & GRITS

$21.00

FRIED CATFISH & GRITS

$24.00

Seasoned Battered Catfish fried and served over Grits

SIDES

BLACK EYED PEAS

$6.00

BLACK EYED PEAS & RICE

$7.00

CABBAGE

$7.00

CANDIED YAMS

$7.00

COLLARD GREENS

$7.00

CORNBREAD

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

FRIED OKRA

$7.00

MACARONI & CHEESE

$8.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

POTATO SALAD

$7.00

RICE & GRAVY

$6.00

STRING BEANS

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

WHITE RICE

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$7.00

BRUNCH SIDES

SAUSAGE

$6.00

BACON

$6.00

PLAIN GRITS

$5.00

HOME FRIES

$6.00

WAFFLE

$5.00

JAMBALAYA GRITS

$6.00

SET MENU FOOD

Herb Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$34.00

Smothered Chicken

$34.00

Catfish

$34.00

Fried Pork Chops

$34.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$34.00

Fried Turkey Chop

$34.00

Smothered Turkey Chop

$34.00

Fried Chicken and BBQ Rib Combo

$38.00

Salmon Filet

$38.00

Smothered Turkey Wings

$38.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$42.00

Beef Short Ribs

$42.00

Kids Meals

Kids Catfish Fingers

$16.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$16.00

FAMILY OF 4 MEALS

BBQ RIBS Family 4

$85.00

CATFISH Family 4

$75.00

FRIED CHICKEN Family 4

$65.00

FRIED WHITING Family 4

$70.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Ambush

$11.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Baybreeze

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blacker the Berry

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Bubblin Brown Sugar

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Choco Lovers

$10.00

Cinn Toast

$8.00

Ciroc Mango Sangria Glass

$13.00

Ciroc Mango Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Cucucmber Mule

$11.00

Deltas Heat

$12.00

Deltas Peach

$13.00

Deltas Punch

$11.00

Deltas Sunshine

$12.00

French Connection

$13.00

French Flirt

$12.00

Frose

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Henny Sangria Glass

$13.00

Henny Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

If You LIke Pina

$12.00

Incredible Hulk

$13.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikazi

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Kir Royal

$9.00

Kryptonite

$12.00

Latin Lust

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

LIT

$9.00

LIT (Top Shelf)

$12.00

Long beach Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mango Tango

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita Rocks

$10.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Miracle Worker

$15.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscato Sangria Glass

$13.00

Moscato Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pink Diamond

$10.00

Pom Martini

$10.00

Red Death

$9.00

Red Sangria Glass

$11.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Respect your Elders

$13.00

Rockstar

$11.00

Rusy Nail

$11.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Side Car

$13.00

Slow gin Fizz

$8.00

Souther Essence Tea

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Dusse

$13.00

Strawberry Letter

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$7.00

Washington Apple

$13.00

Watermelon Man

$11.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$8.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Heineken Light

$8.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Corona

$8.00

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Hop Devil Victory

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Stella Cidre

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Cucumber Spritzer

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Dr Browns Cream Soda

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Mango Lemondae

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Passion Punch

$5.00

Pellegrino Lemon Soda

$5.00

Pellegrino Lg

$10.00

Pellegrino Sm

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Uptown

$5.00

Voss Still

$10.00Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$10.00

Misc Fees

Cake Cutting

$25.00

Wine Corking

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A soul food restaurant located in the heart of New Brunswick, NJ creating dining experiences since with Live Music, Live Bands and Live DJ’s since 1999.

Website

Location

19 Dennis Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Directions

