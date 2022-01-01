Restaurant header imageView gallery

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

703 Reviews

$$

625 Broadway E

Seattle, WA 98102

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Ultimate BOA
BLAT

Appetizers

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Our famous Buttermilk-marinated fried strips, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of: Cajun Honey, Sweet & Smokey BBQ, Mango Habanero, or Traditional Buffalo

Onion Rings

$10.00

Choice of BBQ or Ranch for dipping

DeLuxe Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Blue and Asiago Cheeses

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with Ranch

Tater Tots

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed in Vermont maple syrup

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Fries LRG

$7.00

Fries Sm

$4.50

Mel's Pork Sliders

$11.00

DeLuxe Nachos

$13.00

Salads & Soups

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, and Cheddar Cheese, served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Flank Steak Salad

$19.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Buffalo (Cauliflower) Salad*

$17.00

Crispy Fried Buffalo Cauliflower, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing

Buffalo CHICKEN salad

$17.00

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, croutons, lemon and classic house Caesar dressing. Choice of Small or Large Size

Chicken Cobb Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing

Green Salad

$6.00+

Mixed lettuce, red onion, carrot, tomato, cucumber, croutons and your choice of dressing

Soup

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

Soup and Salad

$11.00

Burgers

Ultimate BOA

$18.00

6oz hand formed patty, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, DeLuxe Sauce, Sharp White Cheddar, on a Macrina Sodo bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, DeLuxe Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, Crispy Bacon, American Cheese, DeLuxe Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, Carmelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss

All-American Burger

$18.00

6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, 6 oz hand formed patty, on a Macrina Sodo bun, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Melted American, Over Medium Egg

BURGER

$15.00

Old School Burger

$10.00+

Quarter pound patty, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Sesame bun

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun

Turkey Avocado Club

$17.00

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough

BLAT

$14.00

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, served on Toasted Sourdough

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened salmon, tartar, pickles, coleslaw, on Macrina Sodo bun

Mel's Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard on a Macrina Sodo bun

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.00

A blend of Swiss, American, and white cheddar on a asiago-crusted sourdough with tomato soup

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Signatures

Fish N' Chips

$17.00+

Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Breaded Pork Cutlet

$19.00

2 Piece Cod Tacos

$16.00

2 Piece Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Mazzarella Stuffed Chicken

$21.00

Sides

Fries Sm

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Avocado

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings (6)

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Mashed Pot

$4.00

Patty

$8.00

Beans

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Diablo Aoili

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Hot Honey

$0.75

Deluxe

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.50

Basil Balsamic

$0.75

Spicy Ranch

$0.75

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Cookie of the Day

$2.75

A La Mode

$2.75

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Fruit Crisp

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Strips

$6.00

Kids Grille Cheese

$5.00

Kids MAC

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Broadway

$8.00

Merch/Growlers/Pool

Glass Growler

$800.00

Plastic Growler

$5.00

Pool (1hr)

$12.00

Pool (30mins)

$6.00

Pool (15mins)

$3.00

Face Mask

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

“A Capitol Hill Institution Since 1962™” Phenomenal Brunch

Website

Location

625 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

