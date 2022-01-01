Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub imageView gallery
Beer

$12 Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

$15 Yuengling Pitcher

$15.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Blue Point Lager

$5.00

Bucket of Domestic

$23.00

Bucket of Michelob

$21.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.75

Budweiser Draft

$4.25

Budweiser Pitcher

$15.00

Coors Lite Aluminum

$5.75

Coors Lite Bottle

$4.50

Corona Extra

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$7.00

Heineken 0

$6.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.50

Kona Golden Ale

$8.00

Land Shark Lager

$5.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.00

Ultra Pitcher

$15.00

Michelob Draft

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Miller Draft Pint

$4.25

Miller High Life Nip

$1.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.75

Miller Lite Draft Special

$3.00

O’Doul’s

$4.50

PBR Man Can

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella Draft

$6.00

Strongbow Cider

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Craft Beer

12oz Craft Can

$7.00

12oz Craft Draft

$7.00

16oz Craft Can

$8.50

16oz Craft Draft

$8.50

Icarus Can

$10.00

ICarus Draft

$9.00

Craft Draft Flight

$8.00

Source Can

$9.00

$5 craft draft

$5.00

$5 Craft Can

$5.00

Wine

$5 Wine Special

$5.00

337 Cab

$35.00

Butter Chardonnay Cans

$12.00

Calloway Cab Bottle

$30.00

Calloway Cabernet

$30.00

Cavit Glass

$9.50

Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

CK Mondovi Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Decoy Merlot

$14.00+

Ferrari Carano Cabernet

$56.00

House Wine Glass

$7.00

Josh Cabernet

$11.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$34.00

Kim Crawfood Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

La Crema Pinot Noir

$44.00

Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Lunetta Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$39.00

Rocca Dells Macie Chianti

$39.00

Rose Seltzer Cans

$12.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Sterling Cabernet

$39.00

Whispering Angel

$48.00

Spiked Seltzer’s

Bud Light Seltzers

$5.50

High Noon

$9.00

Onda Seltzer

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon Wednesday Special

$5.00

Mai Thai Seltzer

$7.00

Moscow Mule Seltzers

$7.00

NA Beverages

2 liter

$3.75

20 oz soda

$2.75

Arizona Can

$1.00

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Large fountain soda

$2.95

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Small fountain soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.25

Pitcher of Soda

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

3 Liter Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$165.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.50

Apple Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Negroni

$10.00

Bribon Marg

$9.00

Devils Marg

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

House Marg

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

John Daly Cocktail

$8.00

LIT

$13.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Maple Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

MULE

$10.00

Old Smokey Drink

$7.00

Orange Thyme Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rum Bucket

$19.00

Sangria Pitchers

$28.00

Speciality Cocktail

$12.50

Tequila Tuesday

$5.00

Vanilla Cran Quencer

$10.00

Packaged Goods

12 Pack of Domestic

$20.99

12 Pack of Import

$29.99

6 Pack of Domestic

$10.00

6 Pack of Import

$15.00

Craft 12oz Mixed 4 Pack

$15.00

Craft 16oz Mixed 4 Pack

$20.00

Icarus 4 Pack

$21.99

Source 4 Pack

$23.99

Craft 16oz Mixed 6 Pack

$30.00

Appetizers

Artichoke Francese

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Bites

$12.00

Charred Little Neck Clams

$13.00

Cheese Rice Balls

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Chips and Chili

$12.00

Crab Bites

$12.00

Drunken Clams

$14.00

Eggplant Rollatini App

$10.00

Fried Brussels

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried Meatballs

$10.00

Fried Stuffed Mozz

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.50

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Loaded Chili Fries

$10.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Meat Rice Balls

$8.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$12.00

Mozz Sticks

$11.00

Mussels de Creme

$13.00

Mussels Marinara

$13.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Perogies

$11.00

Potato & Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Pretzels

$13.00

Seafood Fritters

$13.00

Sinister Shrimp

$13.00

Stuffed Artichokes

$12.00

Stuffed Mozz

$12.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Salads & Soups

Antipasto

$13.50

Beef And Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Chicken Veg Soup

$6.00

Cod Pasta Salad

$18.00

Cream of Broccoli Soup

$6.00

Creamy Tomato Basil

$6.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.00

Flank Steak Salad

$17.99

French Onion Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$9.99

Jersey Shore Caprese Salad

$12.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

New England Chowder

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Potato Leek Soup

$6.00

Shrimp Bisque

$8.00

Small Ceaser

$5.00

Small House

$5.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Summer Salad

$12.00

Vegetable and Meatball Soup

$7.00

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

$13.00

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Gambino Burger

$16.00

Pear & Prosciutto BBQ Burger

$16.99

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Pat La Frieda Sliders

$12.00

Stacked Angus Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Alma Mater

$10.00+

Angry Italian

$10.00+

Caprese Sandwich

$9.00+

Cheese Steak

$11.50+

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00+

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.00+

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Parm Tiki Sandwich

$12.50

Dirty Thigh

$12.95

Dixie Land Delight

$10.00+

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.99+

Eggplant Stack Sandwich

$13.00

Giovanni

$10.00+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00+

Ham Sub

$9.00+

Hot Italian Sausage Parm

$8.00+

Italian Sub

$10.00+

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Mean Chicken Sammy

$12.50

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99+

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

Salami Sub

$8.00+

Sausage Pep Onion Sandwich

$9.99+

Spicy Chicken

$12.50

Turkey Bahn Mi

$8.00+

Turkey Montagu

$10.00+

Turkey Sub

$9.99+

Pizzas

18" Plain

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$21.95

Calzone

$12.00+

Capicola, Arrugula, Red Onion Pie

$21.95

Cheese Steak Pie

$24.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$23.95

Chicken Francese Pie

$23.95

Chicken Parm Pie

$23.95

Large Sausage, Pep, Onion Pie

$21.95

Margherita Pie

$22.95

Penne Vodka Pie

$21.95

Personal Pie

$11.00

Personal Specialty

$14.50

Prouscuitto, Arrugula, Red Onion Pie

$23.95

Ricotta Cheese Burrata Pie

$23.95

Sausage, Pep, Fresh Mozz, Garlic Pie

$22.95

Shrimp Scampi, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Pie

$36.00

Large Specialty Pie

$22.95

Stromboli

$10.00+

White Pie

$21.95

White Pie with Garlic, Tomatoes

$22.95

Sicilian

$21.00

Pan Pies

16” Pan Pie

$16.95

Capri Pan Pie

$24.00

Dirty Christian Pan Pie

$23.00

Leonardo Pan Pie

$23.00

Raving Asian Pan Pie

$22.00

Sexy Grandma Pan Pie

$22.00

Specialty Pan Pie

$21.95

Wings

1 lb Boneless

$12.50

1/2 lb Boneless

$8.50

Sunday Wing Special

$5.00

Traditional 8 Piece

$13.25

Entrees

Australian Lamb Rack Chops

$27.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$21.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Beef Stew

$18.00

Blackened Salmon, Mash Potato, Veg

$21.99

Chicken and Sausage Scarpeillo

$21.00

Chicken Balsamic

$19.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.00

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Chicken Murphy

$20.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$18.99

Chicken Sorrentino

$21.00

Clams & Linguine

$21.00

Cod Oreganata

$21.00

Delvetto's Alfredo

$19.00

Delvettos Carbonara

$18.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$19.00

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$18.99

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$22.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$21.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Gnocchi Alberta

$23.99

Gnocchi Caprese

$18.00

Gnocchi Vodka Sauce and Chicken

$18.99

Gnocchi Vodka Sauce and Shrimp

$21.99

Gnocchi with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Grilled Pork and Gravy

$18.00

Grilled Pork Chop, Broc Rabe

$20.00

Hot Sausage Pasta

$20.00

Italian Sausage Ravioli

$19.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$19.00

Manicotti

$20.00

Meat Lasagna

$19.00

Meatball Parm Dinner

$18.99

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Penne Vodka w/ Burrata

$21.99

Pork Chop Murphy

$21.00

Pork Cordon Bleu

$21.00

Pork Marsala

$18.00

Pork Stew

$19.00

Porterhouse Steak

$27.00

Ribeye

$30.00

Salmon Picatta

$21.00

Salmon with Cream Sauce

$21.00

Scallop & Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Scallop & Shrimp Francese

$24.00

Scallop and Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Sesame Salmon

$21.00

Shrimp Carbonaro

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo (5)

$23.00

Shrimp Francese

$24.00

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Strip Steak

$24.00

Stuffed Shrimp Entree

$23.99

Vegetable Lasagna

$18.00

Vegetable Ragu over Farfalle

$18.00

Vegetable Stuffed Peppers

$21.00

Baked Pasta

Baked Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

$10.00+

Baked Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$10.00+

Baked Ricotta Burrata Pasta

$10.00+

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.25

1 Topping

$4.00

Specialty Slice

$4.25

Specialty Slice

$4.50

Roll

$5.00

Sicilian Slice

$5.00

Dollar Slice

$1.00

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Meatballs

$3.50

Side Sautéed Broc Rabe

$6.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$6.00

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Cannolis

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Gelato

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Zeppoli’s

$7.00

Catering

1/2 Tray Of Chicken Parm

$46.00

1/2 Tray Of Eggplant Parm

$40.00

1/2 Tray Of Penne Vodka

$55.00

1/2 Tray Of Penne Vodka w/ Chicken

$65.00

1/2 Tray Of Meatballs

$55.00

1/2 Tray of Boneless Wings

$40.00

1/2 Tray Of House Salad

$30.00

1/2 Tray Of Caesar Salad

$35.00

1/2 Tray Of Antipasto

$50.00

1/2 Tray Of Traditional Wings

$50.00

1/2 Tray of Baked Ziti

$40.00

Full Tray of Chicken Parm

$85.00

Full Tray of Eggplant Parm

$80.00

Full Tray of House Salad

$60.00

Full Tray of Caesar Salad

$60.00

Full Tray of Garlic Bread

$25.00

1/2 Tray of Mozz Sticks

$50.00

Full Tray of Mozz Sticks

$95.00

1/2 Tray of Cannolis

$25.00

1/2 Tray of Sausage & Peppers

$60.00

1/2 Tray of Chicken Marsala

$60.00

1/2 Tray of Chicken Francese

$60.00

Full Tray of Penne Vodka

$80.00

Guns For Hire Special

$3 Miller Lites

$3.00

$4 Green Tea Shots

$4.00

$4 Yuengling Pint

$4.00

$5 Coronas

$5.00

Drinks

Cavit Wine

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

House Drinks

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Land Shark

$4.00

High Noon Happy Hour

$5.00

Onda Happy Hour

$5.00

Teacher Special Drink

$5.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$4.50

House

$7.00

Seagram 7

$7.50

Slane

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.25

Makers Mark

$9.25

Jameson

$9.75

MuckleyEYE

$10.00

Asbury

$10.00

Long Branch

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Bourbon

House

$7.00

Woodford

$10.00

MuckleyEYE

$10.00

Asbury

$10.00

Long Branch

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.50

Blantons

$19.00

Jeffersons

$10.00

Bullet

$12.00

long branch

$9.00

legent

$9.00

Tequila

Well

$7.00

Bribon

$9.00

Herradura

$10.00

Espolon

$10.00

Teremana

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Avion

$10.25

Vodka

Well

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Titos

$9.25

Stoli

$9.50

Ketel One

$10.25

Muckleye

$10.00

Asbury

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Titos Specialty

$12.00

Rum

Well

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bounty

$8.75

Captain Morgan

$9.25

MuckleyEYE

$10.00

Gin

Well

$7.00

Tanquery

$9.00

Bombay

$9.50

Asbury Park

$10.00

Liqueur

Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.50

Grand Mariner

$11.00

Clement

$7.00

RumChata

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$12.00

Specialty Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$5.00

Drunken Irishman Shot

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$6.00

Kids Pasta w/ 1 Meatball

$8.00

Late Night Drinks

Late Night Titos

$6.00

Late Night Avion

$8.00

Late Night Green Tea Shots

$5.00

Late Night Food

Late Night Bar Pie

$10.00

Late Night Apps

$10.00

Beer Fest

Drink Ticket

$25.00

Designated Driver Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3705 Route 33, Neptune City, NJ 07753

Directions

Gallery
Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub image

