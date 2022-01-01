Pizza
Italian
American
Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub
3705 Route 33
Neptune City, NJ 07753
Beer
$12 Miller Lite Pitcher
$12.00
$15 Yuengling Pitcher
$15.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Blue Moon Bottle
$6.00
Blue Moon Draft
$6.00
Blue Point Lager
$5.00
Bucket of Domestic
$23.00
Bucket of Michelob
$21.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.50
Bud Light Draft
$3.00
Budweiser Bottle
$4.75
Budweiser Draft
$4.25
Budweiser Pitcher
$15.00
Coors Lite Aluminum
$5.75
Coors Lite Bottle
$4.50
Corona Extra
$6.25
Corona Light
$6.25
Dos Equis Amber
$5.00
Guinness Draught Stout
$7.00
Heineken 0
$6.00
Heineken Bottle
$6.50
Kona Golden Ale
$8.00
Land Shark Lager
$5.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$6.00
Ultra Pitcher
$15.00
Michelob Draft
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$5.00
Miller Draft Pint
$4.25
Miller High Life Nip
$1.75
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.75
Miller Lite Draft Special
$3.00
O’Doul’s
$4.50
PBR Man Can
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$5.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Stella Draft
$6.00
Strongbow Cider
$6.00
Twisted Tea
$6.00
Yuengling Bottle
$5.00
Yuengling Draft
$5.00
Craft Beer
Wine
$5 Wine Special
$5.00
337 Cab
$35.00
Butter Chardonnay Cans
$12.00
Calloway Cab Bottle
$30.00
Calloway Cabernet
$30.00
Cavit Glass
$9.50
Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle
$30.00
CK Mondovi Merlot Bottle
$30.00
Decoy Merlot
$14.00+
Ferrari Carano Cabernet
$56.00
House Wine Glass
$7.00
Josh Cabernet
$11.00+
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$34.00
Kim Crawfood Sauv Blanc
$10.00+
La Crema Pinot Noir
$44.00
Lunardi Pinot Grigio
$25.00
Lunetta Prosecco Glass
$9.00
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
$39.00
Rocca Dells Macie Chianti
$39.00
Rose Seltzer Cans
$12.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$49.00
Sterling Cabernet
$39.00
Whispering Angel
$48.00
Spiked Seltzer’s
NA Beverages
Specialty Cocktails
3 Liter Bottle of Pinot Grigio
$165.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Apple Cider Sangria
$10.50
Apple Margarita
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Bourbon Negroni
$10.00
Bribon Marg
$9.00
Devils Marg
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
House Marg
$8.50
Irish Coffee
$10.00
John Daly Cocktail
$8.00
LIT
$13.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$10.00
Maple Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Mimosa
$8.00
MULE
$10.00
Old Smokey Drink
$7.00
Orange Thyme Old Fashioned
$10.00
Rum Bucket
$19.00
Sangria Pitchers
$28.00
Speciality Cocktail
$12.50
Tequila Tuesday
$5.00
Vanilla Cran Quencer
$10.00
Packaged Goods
Appetizers
Artichoke Francese
$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
$14.00
Blackened Salmon Bites
$12.00
Charred Little Neck Clams
$13.00
Cheese Rice Balls
$8.00
Chicken Strips
$11.00
Chips and Chili
$12.00
Crab Bites
$12.00
Drunken Clams
$14.00
Eggplant Rollatini App
$10.00
Fried Brussels
$12.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Fried Meatballs
$10.00
Fried Stuffed Mozz
$12.00
Garlic Bread
$4.50
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
$5.00
Garlic Knots (6)
$4.50
Garlic Parm Fries
$7.00
Loaded Chili Fries
$10.00
Lobster Mac n Cheese
$14.00
Meat Rice Balls
$8.00
Mini Crab Cakes
$12.00
Mozz Sticks
$11.00
Mussels de Creme
$13.00
Mussels Marinara
$13.00
Onion Rings
$7.00
Perogies
$11.00
Potato & Chicken Fingers
$12.00
Potato Skins
$10.00
Pretzels
$13.00
Seafood Fritters
$13.00
Sinister Shrimp
$13.00
Stuffed Artichokes
$12.00
Stuffed Mozz
$12.00
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.00
Salads & Soups
Antipasto
$13.50
Beef And Vegetable Soup
$7.00
Black Bean Soup
$6.00
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$6.00
Burrata Salad
$12.00
Butternut Squash Soup
$6.00
Caesar Salad
$8.50
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.00
Chicken Veg Soup
$6.00
Cod Pasta Salad
$18.00
Cream of Broccoli Soup
$6.00
Creamy Tomato Basil
$6.00
Fall Harvest Salad
$12.00
Flank Steak Salad
$17.99
French Onion Soup
$6.00
House Salad
$9.99
Jersey Shore Caprese Salad
$12.00
Lobster Bisque
$8.00
Manhattan Clam Chowder
$7.00
Minestrone Soup
$6.00
New England Chowder
$8.00
Pasta Fagioli
$6.00
Potato Leek Soup
$6.00
Shrimp Bisque
$8.00
Small Ceaser
$5.00
Small House
$5.00
Spinach Salad
$10.00
Summer Salad
$12.00
Vegetable and Meatball Soup
$7.00
Burgers
Sandwiches
Alma Mater
$10.00+
Angry Italian
$10.00+
Caprese Sandwich
$9.00+
Cheese Steak
$11.50+
Chicken Cheese Steak
$11.00+
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
$9.00+
Chicken Parm Sub
$9.99+
Chicken Parm Tiki Sandwich
$12.50
Dirty Thigh
$12.95
Dixie Land Delight
$10.00+
Eggplant Parm Sub
$9.99+
Eggplant Stack Sandwich
$13.00
Giovanni
$10.00+
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.00+
Ham Sub
$9.00+
Hot Italian Sausage Parm
$8.00+
Italian Sub
$10.00+
Lobster Roll
$21.00
Mean Chicken Sammy
$12.50
Meatball Parm Sub
$9.99+
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
$13.00
Salami Sub
$8.00+
Sausage Pep Onion Sandwich
$9.99+
Spicy Chicken
$12.50
Turkey Bahn Mi
$8.00+
Turkey Montagu
$10.00+
Turkey Sub
$9.99+
Pizzas
18" Plain
$16.95
Buffalo Chicken Pie
$21.95
Calzone
$12.00+
Capicola, Arrugula, Red Onion Pie
$21.95
Cheese Steak Pie
$24.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
$23.95
Chicken Francese Pie
$23.95
Chicken Parm Pie
$23.95
Large Sausage, Pep, Onion Pie
$21.95
Margherita Pie
$22.95
Penne Vodka Pie
$21.95
Personal Pie
$11.00
Personal Specialty
$14.50
Prouscuitto, Arrugula, Red Onion Pie
$23.95
Ricotta Cheese Burrata Pie
$23.95
Sausage, Pep, Fresh Mozz, Garlic Pie
$22.95
Shrimp Scampi, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil Pie
$36.00
Large Specialty Pie
$22.95
Stromboli
$10.00+
White Pie
$21.95
White Pie with Garlic, Tomatoes
$22.95
Sicilian
$21.00
Pan Pies
Entrees
Australian Lamb Rack Chops
$27.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
$21.00
Baked Ziti
$15.00
Beef Stew
$18.00
Blackened Salmon, Mash Potato, Veg
$21.99
Chicken and Sausage Scarpeillo
$21.00
Chicken Balsamic
$19.00
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$21.00
Chicken Francese
$21.00
Chicken Marsala
$18.99
Chicken Murphy
$20.00
Chicken Parm Dinner
$18.99
Chicken Sorrentino
$21.00
Clams & Linguine
$21.00
Cod Oreganata
$21.00
Delvetto's Alfredo
$19.00
Delvettos Carbonara
$18.00
Eggplant Lasagna
$19.00
Eggplant Parm Dinner
$18.99
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
$22.00
Fettuccine Bolognese
$21.00
Fish Tacos
$14.00
Gnocchi Alberta
$23.99
Gnocchi Caprese
$18.00
Gnocchi Vodka Sauce and Chicken
$18.99
Gnocchi Vodka Sauce and Shrimp
$21.99
Gnocchi with Vodka Sauce
$18.00
Grilled Pork and Gravy
$18.00
Grilled Pork Chop, Broc Rabe
$20.00
Hot Sausage Pasta
$20.00
Italian Sausage Ravioli
$19.00
Lobster Mac and Cheese
$21.00
Lobster Ravioli
$19.00
Manicotti
$20.00
Meat Lasagna
$19.00
Meatball Parm Dinner
$18.99
Penne Vodka
$18.00
Penne Vodka w/ Burrata
$21.99
Pork Chop Murphy
$21.00
Pork Cordon Bleu
$21.00
Pork Marsala
$18.00
Pork Stew
$19.00
Porterhouse Steak
$27.00
Ribeye
$30.00
Salmon Picatta
$21.00
Salmon with Cream Sauce
$21.00
Scallop & Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$25.00
Scallop & Shrimp Francese
$24.00
Scallop and Shrimp Scampi
$24.00
Seafood Fra Diavolo
$26.00
Sesame Salmon
$21.00
Shrimp Carbonaro
$24.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo (5)
$23.00
Shrimp Francese
$24.00
Shrimp Parm Dinner
$23.00
Shrimp Scampi
$22.00
Strip Steak
$24.00
Stuffed Shrimp Entree
$23.99
Vegetable Lasagna
$18.00
Vegetable Ragu over Farfalle
$18.00
Vegetable Stuffed Peppers
$21.00
Baked Pasta
Slices
Sides
Dessert
Catering
1/2 Tray Of Chicken Parm
$46.00
1/2 Tray Of Eggplant Parm
$40.00
1/2 Tray Of Penne Vodka
$55.00
1/2 Tray Of Penne Vodka w/ Chicken
$65.00
1/2 Tray Of Meatballs
$55.00
1/2 Tray of Boneless Wings
$40.00
1/2 Tray Of House Salad
$30.00
1/2 Tray Of Caesar Salad
$35.00
1/2 Tray Of Antipasto
$50.00
1/2 Tray Of Traditional Wings
$50.00
1/2 Tray of Baked Ziti
$40.00
Full Tray of Chicken Parm
$85.00
Full Tray of Eggplant Parm
$80.00
Full Tray of House Salad
$60.00
Full Tray of Caesar Salad
$60.00
Full Tray of Garlic Bread
$25.00
1/2 Tray of Mozz Sticks
$50.00
Full Tray of Mozz Sticks
$95.00
1/2 Tray of Cannolis
$25.00
1/2 Tray of Sausage & Peppers
$60.00
1/2 Tray of Chicken Marsala
$60.00
1/2 Tray of Chicken Francese
$60.00
Full Tray of Penne Vodka
$80.00
Guns For Hire Special
Whiskey
Bourbon
Tequila
Vodka
Liqueur
Cognac
Specialty Shots
Late Night Food
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
3705 Route 33, Neptune City, NJ 07753
