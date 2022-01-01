Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dem 2 Brother & a Grill

1,400 Reviews

$$

423 Virginia St W

Charleston, WV 25302

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Ribs

$12.00

Chicken

$10.00

Brisket

$12.00

PKB Special

$6.00

Por

$8.00

Dinners

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Ribs

$15.00

Chicken

$15.00

Brisket

$15.00

PKB Special

$10.00

Sides

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Collard Greens

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Ribs

1/2 Slab

$16.00

Whole Slab

$35.00

Drinks

Drink

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

