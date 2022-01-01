Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

246 Reviews

$$$

423 Virginia St W

Charleston, WV 25302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
XXL MAC AND CHEESE

Straight Off The Grill

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Ribs Sandwich

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Ribs Sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Ribs Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Homestyle Sides

Sm Cole Slaw

$1.50

Sm Collard Greens

$1.50

Sm Dirty Rice

$1.50

Sm Potato Salad

$1.50

Sm Green Beans

$1.50

Sm Mac & Cheese

$1.50

Sm Cabbage

$1.50

Sm Sweet Potato Cassarole

$1.50

Sm Hush Puppies

$5.00Out of stock

Sm Baked Beans

$1.50

Med Cole Slaw

$2.50

Med Collard Greens

$2.50

Med Dirty Rice

$2.50

Med Potato Salad

$2.50

Med Green Beans

$2.50

Med Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Med Cabbage

$2.50

Med Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.50

Med Baked Beans

$2.50

Lg Cole Slaw

$4.50

Lg Collard Greens

$4.50

Lg Dirty Rice

$4.50

Lg Potato Salad

$4.50

Lg Baked Beans

$4.50

Lg Green Beans

$4.50

Lg Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Lg Cabbage

$4.50

Lg Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.50

Lg French Fries

$5.00

Lg Baked Beans

$4.50

Xl Cole Slaw

$6.50

XL Collard Greens

$6.50

Xl Dirty Rice

$6.50

Xl Potato Salad

$6.50

XL Green Beans

$6.50

XL Mac & Cheese

$6.50

XL Cabbage

$6.50

XL Sweet Potato Casserole

$6.50

XL Baked Beans

$6.50

XXL COLE SLAW

$13.50

XXL POTATO SALAD

$13.50

XXL COLLARD GREENS

$13.50

XXL GREEN BEANS

$13.50

XXL BAKEDBEANS

$13.50

XXL SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$13.50

XXL MAC AND CHEESE

$13.50

XXL DIRTY RICE

$13.50

XXL CABBAGE

$13.50

Grill Master Combo

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$19.99

1/2 Slab + 2 Sides

$22.00

SFS BUFFET

$20.99Out of stock

Oxtail 2 Sides

Out of stock

Beyond BBQ

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Sandwich + 2 Sides

$10.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Hot Beef Bologna

$5.99

Burger

$8.99

BBQ By The Pound

Whole Slab Ribs/lb

$29.99

1/2 Slabs/lb

$16.99

Pork Per Pound/lb

$20.00

Brisket Per Pound/lb

$27.99

Chicken Per Lb

$15.00

Pack Of Buns

$3.00

Pick A Pack

Sandwich Pack

$60.00

Family Pack

$95.00

Rib Pack

$115.00

Pig Out Pack

$135.00

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$29.99

50 Wings

$64.99

Tenders

$7.99

Tenders Combo (Fries)

$10.99

Whole Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Sauce

Hot Pint

$5.00

Hot Quart

$10.00

Mild Pint

$5.00

Mild Quart

$10.00

Gorilla PT

$5.00

Gorilla QT

$10.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gallon Iced Tea

$6.00

HOLIDAY MEALS

SMOKED TURKEY

$69.95

FRIED TURKEY

$69.95

SMOKED HAM

$69.95

TURKEY DINNER

$175.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

423 Virginia St W, Charleston, WV 25302

Directions

Gallery
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill image
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill image
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill II - 423 Virginia Street West
orange starNo Reviews
423 Virginia Street West Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill - Food Truck 2
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Tea
orange star4.9 • 67
613 Ohio Ave Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Barkadas at the Fort
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cantley Drive Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill - Food Truck 2
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
KITA Modern Japanese
orange star4.5 • 343
2815 Mountaineer Blvd South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston