DeMaino's Restaurant 14 Malden Street
Beginnings
- Sautéed Mussels$12.95
In a red or white sauce
- Cherrystones on the Half Shell$11.99
Six to an order
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
- Bruschetta$9.99
Diced tomatoes, onion, olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and fresh parsley tossed with olive oil and spread over garlic toast blanketed with melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Clams Casino$12.99
- Eggplant Rollatinis$10.99
Sliced eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta cheese, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, and covered with marinara sauce
- Shrimp Scampi with Garlic Bread$12.99
- Stuffed Mushroom Caps$8.99
- Fried Calamari$12.99
- Chicken Fingers$10.99
- Chicken Wings$10.99
- Gulf Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
Homemade Soups and Salads
- Cup Minestrone$3.99
- Bowl Minestrone$5.99
- Cup Chicken Escarole$3.99
- Bowl Chicken Escarole$5.99
- Cup Pasta Fagioli$3.99
- Bowl Pasta Fagioli$5.99
- Cup Clam Chowder$4.99
- Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
- Stracciatelli Ala Romana$6.99
- Antipasto$12.99
- Demaino Bleu$12.99
Field greens, crumbled bleu cheese, pecans, prosciutto, red onion and topped with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine with the traditional Caesar fixings
- House Salad$5.95
- Garden Salad$10.99
- Cup Pastina Brodo$3.99
- Bowl Pastina Brodo$5.99
- SM Caesar Salad$5.95
Just for the Little Ones
Noodles Galore
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
- Ravioli with Meatballs$17.99
- Ravioli with Sausages$17.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.99
- Spaghetti with Sausages$16.99
- Gnocchi with Meat Sauce$15.99
- Shrimp Primavera Linguine$20.99
Peas, onions, mushrooms and broccoli in your choice of alfredo or scampi sauce
- Linguine with Clam Sauce$19.99
Your choice of red, white or pink
- Spaghetti with Shrimp Sauce$20.99
- Linguine Agio E Olio$14.99
Pink or white
- Lasagna$17.99
- Ziti Casserole$16.99
With ricotta cheese
- Raviolis$16.99
- Fussili$17.99
- Angel Hair$17.99
- Linguini$16.99
- Ziti$16.99
- Spaghetti$16.99
Lenny's Specialties
- Broiled Thick Pork Chops$22.99
With vinegar peppers. Jumbotha style with potato as your side
- Baked Eggplant Parmigiana$17.99
- Shrimp Cacciatore$20.99
- Tripe Italiene$18.50
- Squid Stuffed Calamari$19.50
- Beef Bracciolla$21.99
Beef rolled and stuffed with hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley and garlic in a mushroom marinara sauce
Brick Oven Pizza Specials
- Cheese Pizza$13.99
- One Topping Pizza$15.99
Large 16". With your choice of marinara garlic or white garlic sauce
- 3 Topping Combo$18.99
Large 16". With your choice of marinara garlic or white garlic sauce
- Ricotta Pizza$18.99
- Shrimp Scampi Pizza$21.99
- Demaino's Special Pizza$22.99
- Vegetarian Red Pizza$17.99
- Vegetarian White Pizza$17.99
- Calzone - Ricotta$20.99
- Chicken Parm Calzone$20.99
- Cold Cut Calzone$20.99
- Steak & Cheese Calzone$20.99
- Slice Cheese Pizza$3.50
- Slice Pepperoni Pizza$3.50
- L.J.'s Pizza$9.99
- Gluten Free Pizza$9.99
Specialty Sandwiches and Wraps
- Veal Parm Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.99
- BBQ Sausage Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap$12.99
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$13.50
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
- Deluxe Burger$12.99
- B.L.T.$13.99
- Italian Sandwich$14.50
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.99
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$13.50
- Meatball Sandwich$13.99
Chicken
- Chicken Cacciatore$18.99
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
- Chicken Parm with Eggplant$20.99
- Chicken Bella Bocca$20.99
A breast of chicken folded and breaded, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and prosciutto. Served in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Valdostana$19.99
A breast of chicken smothered with mozzarella cheese and prosciutto in a buttery sauce
- Chicken Demaino$18.99
Sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli served over choice of ziti, spaghetti or linguine
- Chicken Broccoli Sauté with Ziti*$18.99
- Chicken Verdicchio$19.99
Chicken surrounded by garlic, mushroom, artichoke hearts and lemon with a hint of marsala wine
- Chicken Bracciolitini$21.99
- Chicken Picatta$18.99
- Chicken Francese$20.99
Veal
Seafood
Baked Stuffed Maine Lobster Boiled Live Lobster
With drawn butter
- Lobster Fra Diavolo$28.99
With linguine
- Shrimp Scampi*$21.99
With garlic bread
- Italian Haddock$19.99
With marinara sauce
- Shrimp Margherita$22.99
- Seafood Stuffed Haddock$23.99
Stuffed with shrimp, scallop and crab
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$26.99
Mussels, scallops, shrimp, lobster and cherrystone clams in either a diavolo or scampi sauce
- Fried Gulf Shrimp$20.99
- Fried Bay Scallops$23.99
- Fried Maine Clams$23.99
- Broiled Bay Scallops$23.99
- Fried Seafood Platter$26.99
- Broiled Scrod$19.99
- Sauteed Mussels Over Linguine$19.99
With your choice of red or white sauce
- Lazy Lobster Fra Diavolo$30.99
- Fried Haddock$20.99
- Seafood Scampi$26.99
- Baked Haddock$20.99
- Shrimp Sauce$21.99
- Haddock Margherita$22.99
From the BBQ Pit
Sides/Mics.
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Salami$2.00
- Side Garlic Bread$3.50
- Side Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.99
- Side Anchovies$3.00
- Side Beef Bracciolla$15.99
- Side Broccoli$3.95
- Side French Fries$3.50
- Side Mashed Potato$3.75
- Side Onion Rings$4.50
- Side Oven Roasted Potato$3.75
- Side Rabe$6.50
- Side Rice$3.75
- Side Slaw$2.99
- Side Spinach Saute$5.99
- Side Tuna$2.95
- Side Veggie of Day$3.95
- Side BBQ Sausage$6.50
- Side Meatball$2.95
- Side Italian Sausage$2.95
- Side Agio E Olio$5.95
- Side Carbonara$9.99
- Side Chicken Cutlet Caprese$13.99
- Side Chicken Cacciatore$12.99
- Side Chicken Marsala$12.99
- Side Chicken Bella Bocca$14.50
- Side Chicken Broccoli Ziti$9.99
- Side Chicken Parm$10.50
- Side Chicken Cutlet$9.99
- Side Clam Sauce$9.99
- Side Eggplant Parm$9.99
- Side Fettuccine Alfredo$9.99
- Side Gnocchi Saute$10.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$7.99
- Side Lasagna$9.99
- Side Pasta$4.99
- Side Pasta Meat Sauce$5.50
- Side Putanesca$9.99
- Side Ravioli$6.95
- Side Stuffed Calamari$11.99
- Side Steak Tips$15.99
- Side Tripe$10.99
- Side Veal Bella Bocca$15.50
- Side Veal Cacciatore$13.99
- Side Veal Parm$11.50
- Side Veal Cutlet$10.99
- Side Veal Marsala$13.99
- Side Baked Ziti Caserole$9.99
- Side Fried Clams$15.99
- Side Fried Haddock$13.99
- Side Fried Scallops$16.99
- Side Fried Shrimp$13.99
- Pint Alfredo$4.99
- Pint Cut Calamari$6.99
- Pint Diavolo$3.99
- Pint Marinara$3.99
- Pint Meat Sauce$4.99
- Pint Stuffed Calamari$6.99
- Pint Tomato$3.99
- Pint Tripe$8.99
- Quart Alfredo$10.99
- Quart Cut Calamari$12.99
- Quart Diavolo$6.99
- Quart Marinara$6.99
- Quart Meat Sauce$7.99
- Quart Stuffed Calamari$12.99
- Quart Tomato$6.99
- Quart Tripe$14.99
- Loaf Scali Bread$3.99
- Pint Chowder$6.99
- Pint Chicken Escarole$5.99
- Pint Minestrone$5.99
- Pint Pasta Fagioli$5.99
- Pint Pastina$5.99
- Pint Stracciatelli$5.99
- Quart Chowder$10.99
- Quart Chicken Escarole$8.99
- Quart Minestrone$8.99
- Quart Pasta Fagioli$8.99
- Quart Pastina$8.99
- Quart Stracciatelli$8.99
Desserts
Specials
- Veal Chop$26.99
- Mediterranean Salad$11.99
- Lemon Pepper Chicken$18.99
- Nicky's Breakfast$11.99
- Green Monster$23.99
- Baked Stuffed Shrimp$21.99
- Baked Haddock Picatta$21.99
- Salmon Over Risotto$24.99
- Rack Of Lamb$23.99
- Scallops Wrapped In Bacon$14.99
- Stuffed Artichoke$9.99
- Stuffed Quahog$9.99
- Crab Cakes$10.99
- Rabe Rolls$6.99
- Caprese Salad$7.99
- Chicken Cutlet Caprese$18.99
- Corn Beef Sandwich$13.99
- Tuscan Haddock$21.99
- Leo's Chicken Cutlet$20.99
- Rabe Saute'$19.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Revere Landmark serving Great Italian Cuisine for Five Generations.
14 Malden Street, Revere, MA 02151