Demarco's bar 411 Burmont Ave

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Roll

$5.15

Curry Cheesesteak Roll

$5.15

Shrimp Broccoli & Cheese Roll

$5.15

Chicken Broccoli & Cheese Roll

$5.15

Spring Roll

$5.15

Pizza Roll

$5.15

Fried Onion Ring

$5.15

served w/ sriracha ketchup

Shrimp on a Stick

$5.15

Two 5pcs shrimp on a stick

Crab Stick

$5.15

3pcs served with cocktail cocktail sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.15

5pcs served with marinara sauce

Fried Scallops

$7.21

10pcs served with cocktail sauce

Fried Chicken Popcorn

$7.21

Served with honey mustard or spicy mayo

Fried Chicken Tender

$7.21

Served w/ honey mustard

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$7.21

served w/ spicy mayo or sriracha ketchup

Soups

Wonton Soup

$5.15

Singapore Soup

$5.15

Wonton Soup w/ Shrimp

$9.27

Singapore Soup w/ Shrimp

$9.27

Wings

10 pc Buffalo Wing Dings

$11.33

10pc BBQ Wing Dings

$11.33

10pc Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.33

10pc Boneless BBQ Wings

$11.33

Buffalo or BBQ Wings & Fries

$14.42

4pc Whole Wings

$7.21

6pc Whole Wings

$10.30

10pc Whole Wings

$17.51

4pc Wings & Fries

$10.30

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$11.33

1/2lb steak, American cheese, fried onion, pickle

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.33

1/2lb chicken steak, American cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Cheese Burger

$8.24

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, w/ toasted butter bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.24

Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, and cheese w/ a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.27

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, honey BBQ sauce, w/ toasted bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.24

A boneless chicken breast w/ spicy peppers topped with American cheese, pickle, lettuce tomato, w/ toasted bun

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.27

boneless flounder, mayo, tangy tartar sauce, w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, w/ toasted bun

Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich

$9.27

Boneless whiting, mayo, tangy tartar sauce, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, w/ toasted bun

Sides

French fries

$4.12

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.12

Waffle Fries

$4.12

Mac & Cheese

$5.15

Cheese Sauce

$1.54

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.77

Extra Ranch

$0.77

Seafood

Crab Platter

$40.17

Snow crab, Dungeness crab, mussels, shrimp w/ corn & broccoli

Mussels & Shrimp

$18.54

8 Green New Zealand Mussels, Jumbo size Shrimp, w/ corn & broccoli

Mussels Platter

$14.42

1 dozen Green New Zealand Mussels, w/ con & broccoli

Steamed Shrimp

$14.42

1 dozen jumbo shrimp w/ corn & broccoli

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.42

10pc jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Fried Seafood

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$12.36

6pcs jumbo shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.45

10pcs of breaded calamari served with cocktail sauce

Fried Scallop

$7.21

10pcs of scallops served with cocktail sauce

Fried Whiting Fish

$7.21

served with tartar sauce

Fried Seafood Combo

$25.75

3pcs jumbo shrimp, 1 flounder fish, 1 whiting fish, 2pcs crab stick, 5pcs scallops, 5pcs fried calamari

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$22.66

jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, and scallop with house special gravy

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$22.66

capanalle pasta, jumbo shrimp, cajun sauce

Spicy Seafood Pasta

$22.66

jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari, scallop with spicy gravy sauce

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$22.66

jumbo shrimp, with house special gravy

Fried Platter

4pc Wings w/ Fries

$10.30

6pc Wings w/ Fries

$13.39

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.30

Fried Crab Sticks w/ Fries

$8.24

Fried Chicken Popcorn w/ Fries

$10.30

Fried Chicken Gizzards w/ Fries

$10.30
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

411 Burmont Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Directions

