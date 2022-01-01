Restaurant header imageView gallery

Demera Ethiopian On The Go

review star

No reviews yet

131 N. Clinton St Unit 6

Chicago, IL 60661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

Veggie Combo

$7.95

Meat Combo

$9.95

Veggie & Meat Combo

$8.95

Injera Rolls

Meaty Roll

$9.75

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Meat & Veggie Roll

$8.50

Salads

House Salad

$2.75

Beet Salad

$3.50

Tomato Salad

$3.00

Extras

Extra Veggie Dish

$3.50

Extra Meat Dish

$4.50

Extra Injera

$1.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Extra Ayib

$1.00

Gluten Free Injera

$1.25

Chips

$1.85

Honey Awaze Sauce

$6.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Perrier

$2.75

Lemon La Croix

$1.85

Black Cherry Waterloo

$1.85

Grapefruit Waterloo

$1.85

Honest Tea

$3.50

Lime Waterloo

$1.85

12oz. Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange San Pellegrino

$1.85

Messob Combos

2 Veggie

$8.95

3 Veggie

$10.95

4 Veggie

$12.95

1 Veggie 1 Meat

$9.95

2 Veggie 1 Meat

$12.50

2 Meat

$10.95

Injera Rolls- Vegan

Mild Injera Roll

$8.95

Spicy Injera Roll

$8.95

Salads

Beet Salad

$3.95

Extras

Extra veggie dish

$3.00

Extra meat dish

$4.00

Extra injera

$1.00

Rice side

$2.00

Extra ayib

$1.00

Teff- GF injera

$1.50

Honey awaze sauce

$6.50

Har Boiled Egg

$1.00

Waters

Bottled Water

$1.50

Perrier

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$1.85

Juices/ Sodas

Soft drinks

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mango Juice

$2.95

Teas

Honest Tea

$3.50

12oz. Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 N. Clinton St Unit 6, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

Gallery
Demera Ethiopian On The Go image
Demera Ethiopian On The Go image
Demera Ethiopian On The Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River
orange starNo Reviews
110 n wacker Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
orange starNo Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
TenGoku - West Loop, Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
651 West Washington Boulevard Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Canal Street Eatery & Market - Canal Street Eatery & Market
orange starNo Reviews
314 South Canal Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Hot Chi Chicken - FHO - Hot Chi Chicken - FHO
orange starNo Reviews
433 W Van Buren St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Little Toasted - 300 South Riverside Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Au Cheval Chicago
orange star4.5 • 7,429
800 W RANDOLPH ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Green Street Smoked Meats
orange star4.7 • 6,822
112 N Green St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Sepia
orange star4.7 • 5,691
123 N Jefferson Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
La Josie
orange star4.4 • 2,512
740 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
BLVD Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,863
817 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Formento's
orange star4.3 • 1,715
925 W Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston