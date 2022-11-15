Restaurant header imageView gallery

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

4801 N Broadway St

Chicago, IL 60640

Demera Messob for 2
Sambussa Sampler
Vegetarian Messob for 2

Appetizers & Salads

Appetizer Messob

Appetizer Messob

$15.00
Ambasha (Appetizer)

Ambasha (Appetizer)

$8.50

Traditional skillet baked bread served with your choice of farmers cheese (ayib).

Kayseer Salata

Kayseer Salata

$8.00

Beets with onion, sliced and seeded jalapeño and with fresh lime vinaigrette

Sambussa Sampler

Sambussa Sampler

$11.50

(5 pieces) A combination of all five of our Sambussa options

Chicken Sambussa

Chicken Sambussa

$7.50

(3 pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.

Beef Sambussa

Beef Sambussa

$7.50

(3 Pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.

Lentil Sambussa

Lentil Sambussa

$7.50

(3 Pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.

Spinach Sambussa

Spinach Sambussa

$7.50

(3 Pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.

Cheese Sambussa

Cheese Sambussa

$7.50

(3 Pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.

Messobs

Combination of meat and veggie dishes. *Ye-Asa Tibs and Zilzil tibs not included
Demera Messob for 2

Demera Messob for 2

$42.00
Vegetarian Messob for 2

Vegetarian Messob for 2

$33.00
Bayaynetu For 2

Bayaynetu For 2

$42.00
Demera Messob for 1

Demera Messob for 1

$22.00
Vegetarian Messob for 1

Vegetarian Messob for 1

$18.00
Bayaynetu For 1

Bayaynetu For 1

$21.00
Family Style minimum of 3 people- (3-7)

Family Style minimum of 3 people- (3-7)

$21.00

Chef's selection of four veggies and four meats. Minimum of 3 people, maximum of 7.

Family Style 8 people and over

Family Style 8 people and over

$20.00

Chef's selection of four veggies and four meats. Over 8 people.

Entrees

Misir Wot (Full)

Misir Wot (Full)

$14.00

Red lentils stewed in a rich berbere sauce

Kik Alicha (Full)

Kik Alicha (Full)

$14.00

Split yellow peas stewed with onions, garlic and tumeric

Shiro (Full)

Shiro (Full)

$14.00

Mixed legumes prepared with ginger root, rue, bishops weed and garlic

Gomen (Full)

Gomen (Full)

$14.00

Collard greens slow cooked with onions, garlic and ginger.

Quosta (Full)

Quosta (Full)

$14.00

Spinach slow cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

Tikle Gomen (Full)

Tikle Gomen (Full)

$14.00

Chopped cabbage and carrots slow cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric.

Yatkilt Wot (Full)

Yatkilt Wot (Full)

$14.00

Carrots, green beans, potatoes and zucchini stewed with onions, garlic and turmeric

Kayseer Tibs (Full)

Kayseer Tibs (Full)

$15.00

Sautéed garden beets and carrots seasoned with cinnamon.

Dinich wot (Full)

Dinich wot (Full)

$14.00

Chopped potatoes stewed in a rich and spicy berbere sauce

Doro Wot (Full)

Doro Wot (Full)

$16.19

Bone-in chicken in spicy berbere sauce, hardboiled egg and ayib- farmers cheese

Doro Tibs (Full)

Doro Tibs (Full)

$19.00

Chicken breast, cubed and sautéed with onions, garlic, tomatoes, sliced jalapeño peppers and fresh rosemary.

Siga Wot (Full)

Siga Wot (Full)

$18.00

(Spicy)- Tender cubed beef cooked in a rich & spicy berbere sauce.

Siga Alicha (Full)

Siga Alicha (Full)

$18.00

(Mild)- Tender cubed beef cooked in a savory alicha sauce.

Awaze Tibs (Full)

$19.00

Lean beef sautéed with onions, garlic and jalapeño peppers and a spicy awaze.

Regular Kitfo (Full)

$19.00

Ethiopian steak tartare with herbed butter sauce, mitmita & side of ayib (farmer’s cheese).

Special Kitfo (Full)

$21.00

Ethiopian steak tartare mixed with ayib (farmer’s cheese) and collard greens.

Ye-Beg Wot (Full)

Ye-Beg Wot (Full)

$20.00

(Spicy)- Tender cubed bone-in lamb stewed in a rich and spicy berbere sauce.

Ye-Beg Alicha (Full)

Ye-Beg Alicha (Full)

$20.00

Tender cubed bone-in lamb stewed in a savory and mild alicha sauce.

Lega Tibs (Full)

$21.00

Sautéed lamb with onions, tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño peppers, awaze and rosemary.

Derek Tibs (Full)

Derek Tibs (Full)

$21.00

Dry sautéed lamb with onions, garlic, rosemary and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Ye-Asa Leb Leb (Full)

$18.00

Tilapia filets, cubed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and seeded jalapeño peppers.

Shrimp Tibs (Full)

Shrimp Tibs (Full)

$20.00

Sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, jalapeno peppers, awaze and fresh rosemary (+2 when added to Demera Messob).

Sides

Misir Wot (Side)- (Spicy) Red lentils stewed in rich berbere sauce

Misir Wot (Side)- (Spicy) Red lentils stewed in rich berbere sauce

$5.00

Split red lentils stewed in a rich berbere sauce

Dinich Wot (Side)- (Spicy) Chopped potatoes stewed in spicy berbere sauce

Dinich Wot (Side)- (Spicy) Chopped potatoes stewed in spicy berbere sauce

$5.00

Chopped Potatoes stewed in a rich and spicy berbere sauce

Kik Alicha (Side)- Yellow peas, onions, garlic and jalapenos

Kik Alicha (Side)- Yellow peas, onions, garlic and jalapenos

$5.00

Split yellow peas stewed with onions, garlic and seeded jalapeños

Shiro (Side)- Mixed legumes, ginger, rue, bishops weed, garlic

Shiro (Side)- Mixed legumes, ginger, rue, bishops weed, garlic

$5.00

Mixed legumes prepared with ginger root, rue, bishops weed and garlic

Gomen (Side)- Collard greens, onions, garlic and ginger

Gomen (Side)- Collard greens, onions, garlic and ginger

$5.00

Collard greens slow cooked with onions, garlic and ginger

Quosta (Side)- Spinach with onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

Quosta (Side)- Spinach with onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

$5.00

Spinach slow cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

Tikle Gomen (Side)- Cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, ginger, tumeric, jalapenos

Tikle Gomen (Side)- Cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, ginger, tumeric, jalapenos

$5.00

Chopped cabbage and carrots slow cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric and seasoned with seeded jalapeños

Yatkilt Wot (Side)- Carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash, zucchini, onions, garlic, ginger

Yatkilt Wot (Side)- Carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash, zucchini, onions, garlic, ginger

$5.00

Mixed vegetables of carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash and zucchini, stewed with onions, garlic and ginger

Kayseer Tibs (Side)- Garden beets, carrots, cinnamon

Kayseer Tibs (Side)- Garden beets, carrots, cinnamon

$5.00

Sautéed garden beets and carrots seasoned with cinnamon

Doro Wot (Side)

Doro Wot (Side)

$8.00

Amish chicken in berbere sauce served bone-in with a hardboiled egg and ayib (farmer’s cheese)

Doro Tibs (Side)

Doro Tibs (Side)

$8.00

Amish chicken breast sautéed with onions, garlic, tomatoes, sliced jalapeño peppers and fresh rosemary

Siga Wot (Side)

Siga Wot (Side)

$8.00

Tender cubed beef cooked in a rich & spicy berbere sauce

Siga Alicha (Side)

Siga Alicha (Side)

$8.00

Tender cubed beef cooked in a savory alicha sauce

Siga Tibs (Side)

Siga Tibs (Side)

$8.00

Awaze Tibs (Side)

$8.00

(Spicy)- Lean beef sautéed with onions, garlic and jalapeño peppers and a spicy awaze.

Regular Kitfo (Side)

$8.00

Ethiopian steak tartare with herbed butter sauce, mitmita & side of ayib (farmer’s cheese).

Special Kitfo (Side)

$8.00

Ethiopian steak tartare mixed with ayib (farmer’s cheese) and collard greens.

Ye-Beg Wot (Side)-

$8.00

(Spicy) Tender cubed bone-in lamb stewed in a rich and spicy berbere sauce.

Ye-Beg Alicha (Side)

$8.00

Tender cubed bone-in lamb stewed in a savory and mild alicha sauce.

Lega Tibs (Side)

$8.00

Sautéed lamb with onions, tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño peppers, awaze and rosemary.

Derek Tibs (Side)

$8.00

Dry sautéed lamb with onions, garlic, rosemary and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Ye-Asa Leb Leb (Side)

$8.00

Tilapia filets, cubed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and seeded jalapeño peppers.

Shrimp Tibs (Side)

$8.00

Sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, jalapeno peppers, awaze and fresh rosemary.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno

+1pc TEFF Injera

+1pc TEFF Injera

$3.00
+1pc Injera

+1pc Injera

$2.00
Side Ayib (Large)

Side Ayib (Large)

$5.00
Side Ambasha

Side Ambasha

$4.00
SUB TEFF INJERA

SUB TEFF INJERA

$3.00

Made with teff flour. Gluten free

Side Awaze

Side Awaze

$0.50
Side Mitmita

Side Mitmita

$0.50
Side Honey Awaze

Side Honey Awaze

$0.50

Extra Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Coconut Pie

$8.00

White Wine Bottle (50% off)- price reflects discount

Tej, Honey Wine BTL

$17.50

Indaba, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$15.00

Cline, Viognier BTL

$17.00

Dry Creek, Chenin Blanc BTL

$17.00

House White BTL

$14.00

Alexa Prosecco 11oz

$6.00

Red Wine Bottle (50% off)- price reflects discount

Serena, Sweet Red BTL

$16.00

Excelsior, Cabernet BTL

$17.50

Santa Julia, Malbec BTL

$17.50

M.A.N., Pinotage BTL

$18.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$19.00

La Ferme Rouge BTL

$26.50

House Red BTL

$14.00

Beer (50% off)- price reflects discount

Tusker BTL

$4.50Out of stock

Revolution, Anti Hero CAN

$4.00

FR, Strawberry Basil

$4.00

Lagunitas, Lil Sumpin BTL

$4.00

Lagunitas, IPA BTL

$4.00

Xingu BTL

$4.50

Stella BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$3.50

Sodas & Juices

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Mango Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pinapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda & Sparkling

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Cocktails To Go

Arba Minch

$11.00

Vodka, ripe mango, fresh basil and tangy lime juice

Merkato

$12.00

Fresh basil, Maker Mark, and Ethiopian Chai

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4801 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image

