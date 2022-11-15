Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4801 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Furama Restaurant - 4936 N Broadway St.
No Reviews
4936 N Broadway St. Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurant
Don Pablo's Kitchen and Bakeshop (new) - 1007 West Argyle Street
No Reviews
1007 West Argyle Street Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurant