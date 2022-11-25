Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Demeris Bar-B-Q (S. SHEPHERD)

1,726 Reviews

$$

2911 South Shepherd

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Potato
2 Meat Dinner
Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)

Dinners

1 Meat Dinner

Choice of meat with 2 sides

1 Meat AlaCarte

Meat Only

2 Meat Dinner

$16.50

Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides

2 Meat Alacarte

$14.90

Meat Only, Choice of 2

3 Meat Dinner

$18.60

Choice of 3 meats and 2 sides

3 Meat Alacrte

$15.75

Meat Only, Choice of 3

Soft Drink

$2.95

Sandwiches & Sides

Sandwich

$8.10

Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...

Combo Sandwich

$10.80

Choice of 2 meats

Po-Boy

$10.60

Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...

Combo Po-Boy

$13.30

Choice of 2 meats

Side Orders

Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...

Soft Drink

$2.95

Potatoes & Salads

Baked Potato

With option to add meat

Baked Potato (2 Meats)

$13.20

Choice of 2 meats

Big Puma Tater

$10.90

Loaded baked potato topped with turkey.

1/2 Baked Potato

With option to add meat

1/2 Baked Potato (2 Meats)

$10.95

Choice of 2 meats

-----

Out of stock

Large Salad

$6.60

Includes lettuce, tomato, egg, and option to add meat

Large Salad (2 Meats)

$13.15

Includes lettuce, tomato, egg, and 2 meats

Small Salad

$4.75

Includes lettuce, tomato, egg, and option to add meat

Small Salad (2 Meats)

$10.95

Includes lettuce, tomato, egg, and 2 meats

Lg Greek Salad

$9.20

Includes, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, olives, red bell peppers, purple onions, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, and Greek dressing

LgGreek Salad (2 Meats)

$15.40

Includes, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, olives, red bell peppers, purple onions, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, and Greek dressing

Small Greek Salad

$7.20

Includes, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, olives, red bell peppers, purple onions, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, and Greek dressing

Small Greek Salad (2 Meats)

$13.20

Includes, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, olives, red bell peppers, purple onions, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, and Greek dressing

Soft Drink

$2.95

Bulk Meats & Sides

Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)

Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.

Meat by the ½ Pound (Includes Sauce)

Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.

Meat by the ¼ Pound (Includes Sauce)

Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.

Full Slab Baby Backs

$24.25

Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Slab)

$13.90

Baby Back Ribs (1/4 Slab)

$8.10

BBQ Chicken (Whole)

$15.05

BBQ Chicken (Half)

$10.40

-----

Out of stock

Sides by the Gallon

Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.

Sides by the Quart

Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.

Sides by the Pint

Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.

Sides by the 1/2 Pint

Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra

-----

Out of stock

French Bread

$0.55+

Burgers & More

Brisket Tacos (3)

$13.15

Crispy homemade taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo and salsa

Brisket Taco (1)

$4.95

Crispy taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and salsa

B-Man Frito Pie (Large)

$13.05

2 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of meat, and bar-b-q sauce

B-Man Frito Pie (Small)

$10.80

1 bag of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of meat, and bar-b-q sauce

B-Man Frito Pie (Large - 2 Meats)

$14.30

2 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of 2 meats, and bar-b-q sauce

B-Man Frito Pie (Small - 2 Meats)

$12.05

1 bags of fritos topped with cheddar cheese, beans, your choice of 2 meats, and bar-b-q sauce

Bar Barito

$7.65

8" flour tortilla with your choice of bar-b-q meat, cheddar cheese, and sauce

Bar Barito (2 Meats)

$8.75

8" flour tortilla with your choice of 2 bar-b-q meats, cheddar cheese, and sauce

Hamburger

$9.90+

1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef Burger w/ Lettuce and Tomato

Cheeseburger

$10.80+

1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef Cheeseburger w/ American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Hoffy Burger (CAB)

$13.20+

One-half pound Certified Angus Beef hamburger with cheddar cheese, bacon, and topped with an onion ring on a Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough bun

Fajita Dinner

Fajita Dinner

Served with 2 sides, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and salsa

Fajita Taco

$9.25

8" flour tortilla with your choice of fajita meat, grilled peppers and onions, and pico de gallo

Ribeye Steak Dinner (12 oz.)

$29.95+

Served with a baked potato and a salad

Fried Shrimp Dinner (8)

$18.50

Served with baked potato and salad

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea (Gallon)

$13.50

Includes cups, ice, and sweeteners

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$13.50

Includes cups and ice

Lemonade (Gallon)

$13.50

Incudes cups and ice

Desserts

Brownie

$1.80

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$3.85

Cheesecake

$5.80

Cobbler

$4.50

Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

$6.55

Cookie

$1.75

Ice Cream (Scoop)

$2.05

Pie Slice

$4.50

Pie Slice w/ Ice Cream

$6.55

Soft Drink

$2.95

Heart Healthy and Children

Fajita Taco D-Lite

$9.25

With skinless chicken breast and salsa

Small Salad D-Lite

$9.25

With turkey or skinless chicken breast and salsa

♥1/2 Baked Potato D-Lite

$8.80

With turkey or skinless chicken breast and salsa

1/2 Baked Potato and Salad D-Lite

$9.90

With turkey or skinless chicken breast and salsa

Child Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.95

With choice of side (Free 14oz drink for children under 12)

Child Dinner

$7.95

With choice of side (Children under 12 receive a free 14oz drink)

Child Grilled Cheese

$7.95

With choice of side (Free 14oz drink for children under 12)

Child Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Free drink for children under 12

Child Sandwich

$7.95

With choice of side (Free 14oz drink for children under 12)

Child Sausage Wrap

$7.95

With choice of side (Free 14oz drink for children under 12)

Soft Drink

$2.95

Large Salad w/ Meat - Thursday

$11.20

Soft Drink

$2.95
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Demeris Bar-B-Q image
Demeris Bar-B-Q image
Demeris Bar-B-Q image
Demeris Bar-B-Q image

