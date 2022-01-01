Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

1,342 Reviews

$$

101 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Sliders
Fish & Chips
Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY

REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22-22 OR UNTIL QUANTITIES RUN OUT. PICKUP ON THANKSGIVING DAY 11-24-22 BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM. Fully cooked and prepared, then packed cold. Just reheat & serve. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum
THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT - PRE-ORDER ONLY

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT - PRE-ORDER ONLY

$212.00

REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22ND. PICK-UP IS ON THANKSGIVING DAY, NOV 24th BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM *Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum SALAD: WILD ARUGULA & APPLE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE MAINS: ROASTED TURKEY BREAST TURKEY LEG CONFIT SLICED HONEY GLAZED HAM SIDES: FOUR CHEESE BAKED MAC VANILLA YAM PUREE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES COUNTRY GRAVY BRIOCHE TRUFFLE STUFFING BACON JAM FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS ORANGE CRANBERRY SAUCE HEAT & SERVE ROLLS W/HONEY BUTTER ADD ON APPLE PIE +16 PER PIE ADD ON WINE: +10 PER BOTTLE OF HOUSE RED, HOUSE WHITE OR HOUSE SPARKLING

ADD A PERSON

ADD A PERSON

$53.00
ADD ON APPLE PIE

ADD ON APPLE PIE

$16.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE

$10.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE

$10.00
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE

ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE

$10.00

FRESH SHEET

Our Specials Change Often, So Indulge While You Can! Served Daily 4pm - CL
Fig, Serrano Ham & Vanilla Yam

Fig, Serrano Ham & Vanilla Yam

$17.00

Fresh figs, Serrano ham, vanilla yam purée, goat cheese, arugula & toasted pistachios, drizzled w/truffle balsamic

Fall Colors Salad

Fall Colors Salad

$16.00

Baby mixed greens, quinoa, green lentils, roasted sweet potatoes & dried cranberries, tossed in a honey champagne vinaigrette, topped w/salted almonds & snow Manchego cheese

Lobster Empanadas

Lobster Empanadas

$18.00Out of stock

Served w/spicy chili aioli

Grilled Corn

Grilled Corn

$10.00

Served w/pickled onion, jalapeños & freshly grated cheese

Pork Steak

Pork Steak

$25.00

Served w/garlic mashed potatoes, Valdeon cheese sauce, roasted brussels sprouts & a fig glaze

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Topped w/vanilla ice cream & drizzled w/caramel sauce

Starters

What a catch! Get Your Vitamin Sea!
Oyster Shooters*

Oyster Shooters*

$9.00

2 Oyster shots w/house made cocktail sauce. Oysters varies based on availability

Calamari Tenders

Calamari Tenders

$15.00

Flash fried, served w/serrano aioli

Crab Cakes

$22.00
Dungeness Crab Dip

Dungeness Crab Dip

$23.00

Fresh crab & artichoke hearts with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with house made crackers

Stuffed Artichoke Bottoms

Stuffed Artichoke Bottoms

$18.00

Dungeness crab stuffing, parmesan & lemon garlic butter sauce. served w/pita

Dungeness Crab Stuffed Prawns

$25.00

3 Jumbo prawns w/crab & artichoke hearts

Bacon Wrapped Prawns

Bacon Wrapped Prawns

$17.00

Charmoula marinated prawns. Served w/serrano aioli

Spicy Garlic Prawns

Spicy Garlic Prawns

$16.00

Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$17.00

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli

Manilla Clams*

$18.00

Sautéed & tossed in a lemon white wine butter sauce, topped w/prosciutto & served w/bread

Spicy Mussels*

$18.00

Served in a coconut curry sauce w/pita bread

Tapas

Small dishes meant to share amongst friends & family
Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$14.00

Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction

Beef Medallions*

Beef Medallions*

$21.00

W/merlot-gorgonzola sauce

Steak Bites*

Steak Bites*

$16.00

Shoulder tenderloin sautéed in red wine & garlic butter

Pork Belly Bites

$19.00

Crispy pork belly tossed in a sweet-spicy sauce & topped w/crispy kale

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.00

Greek marinated grilled chicken. Served w/tzatziki & harissa

Empanadas

Empanadas

$13.00

Golden brown pastries stuffed w/chicken, mozzarella & harissa

Poutine

Poutine

$12.00

House cut fries, cheese curds & house made gravy

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Pepitas, paprika, feta, olive oil & lemon juice

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Parmesan & balsamic reduction

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$28.00

Chef selection of meat & cheese. Served w/spicy jam, fruits, nuts & bread

Side Macrina Bread Board W/Garlic Butter

Side Macrina Bread Board W/Garlic Butter

$7.00
Garlic Truffle Fries

Garlic Truffle Fries

$7.00

Served w/serrano aioli

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.00

Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano served w/ Greek fry sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served w/serrano aioli

House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$7.00

House cut fries, cheese curds & house made gravy

Seafood Rolls

Served in our butter toasted split top rolls, w/our house made fresh cut fries
Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$32.00

Main lobster from the icy waters of Maine, lightly dressed w/aioli & our house spice blends. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter

Dungeness Crab Roll

Dungeness Crab Roll

$32.00

Dungeness crab on top of our infamous dungeness crab dip. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter

Dueling Claws, Dungeness Crab & Lobster Roll

Dueling Claws, Dungeness Crab & Lobster Roll

$32.00

Can't decide...Try a mix of dungeness crab & Maine lobster. Lightly dressed w/aioli & our house spice blends. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy Roll

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy Roll

$25.00

Our popular firecracker shrimp, house Po Boy remoulade sauce, tomato, onion & romaine

Seafood Entrées

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Wild caught alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce & house cut fries

Grilled Fish Tacos*

Grilled Fish Tacos*

$23.00

King salmon, ahi tuna or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas. Served w/house cut fries

Seafood Basket*

Seafood Basket*

$35.00

Coconut shrimp, calamari, oyster bites, salmon bites, cod & house cut fries. Served w/housemade tartar sauce & serrano aioli

Seared Scallops*

$41.00

Served w/toasted blended grains in a lemon butter sauce, seasonal vegetables & avocado aioli

Mediterranean King Salmon*

Mediterranean King Salmon*

$38.00

Fresh King salmon, sautéed greens, cherry tomatoes & garlic mashed potatoes w/a herb lemon butter

Sliders

Add Fries +3
Kobe Beef Sliders*

Kobe Beef Sliders*

$16.00

Three American Kobe beef patties, bacon, brie cheese, crispy onions & tomato on brioche bun

Gyro Sliders

Gyro Sliders

$16.00

Three traditional lamb/beef gyros, tzatziki, tomato, red onion & feta

Flatbreads

Baked In Our Woodstone Oven
Grilled Steak Flatbread*

Grilled Steak Flatbread*

$19.00

Bistro filet, gorgonzola, mushrooms & red onions

Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread

Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella & cacciatore tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon & caramelized red onions

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Parmesan, roasted peppers, spinach, caramelized onions & pesto

Pear-Gorgonzola Flatbread

Pear-Gorgonzola Flatbread

$18.00

Gorgonzola, pear slices & toasted pecans

Brie & Apples Flatbread

Brie & Apples Flatbread

$16.50

Caramelized Apples, Marcona almonds & honey glaze

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$17.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil & pesto

Mediterranean Garlic Flatbread

$14.00

Parmesan, roasted garlic. oregano & olive oil

Signature Entrées

Bistro Filet Steak & Frites*

Bistro Filet Steak & Frites*

$33.00

Bistro filet, compound butter, asparagus & house cut fries

Blackened Rib Eye*

$46.00

12oz Black rib eye served w/garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus & demi glaze herb butter

Filet Mignon*

$55.00

Served w/mushroom risotto, grilled cherry tomatoes & drizzled w/red wine reduction

Braised Short Rib*

Braised Short Rib*

$36.00

Served w/vanilla jam purée & seasonal vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Two lightly fried parmesan-breaded chicken breasts smothered in house made marinara sauce & topped w/melted cheese. Served w/fettuccine

Prime Rib Dip*

Prime Rib Dip*

$24.00

Sliced, slow roasted prime rib, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & creamy horseradish on a toasted baguette. Served w/au jus dip

Lamb Burger*

Lamb Burger*

$20.00

A full ½ pound lamb patty, feta, caramelized onion, lettuce, harissa & tzatziki on a brioche bun. Served w/sweet potato fries

D’s Burger*

D’s Burger*

$22.00

Two of our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patties stacked high, finished w/cheddar, tomato, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, an onion ring & Serrano aioli on a brioche bun. Served w/house cut fries

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$22.00

100% Plant based patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, pickles & harissa on a vegan bun. Served w/house cut fries

Pasta Bar

Create your own pasta dish
Pasta Bar

Pasta Bar

$19.00

Create your own pasta dish with our amazing pasta bar

Soup

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$16.00

A traditional, creamy New England clam chowder w/fresh clams. Served in a rustica bread bowl

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

A traditional, creamy New England clam chowder w/fresh clams

Salads

Salad Add-Ons: Chicken or Gyro Meat +6 Prawns or Steak +8 Salmon +10
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00+

Romaine, feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, tzatziki & Greek vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Romaine hearts, Parmesan & garlic croutons

Seasonal Greens

Seasonal Greens

$16.00+

Mixed greens, blue cheese, blueberries, apples,, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$17.50

Roasted beets, fresh spinach, candies pecans, orange segments & goat cheese. Tossed in a champagne vinaigrette

Kids Menu

For children 12 & Under only

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter Sauce

$8.00

Kids Fish Fingers & Chips

$10.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Sundae

Desserts

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$9.00
GF Chocolate Torte

GF Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00
Mexican Donuts

Mexican Donuts

$7.00

Oatmeal Chocolate Pan Cookie

$9.00

For Two

Sides

Side House Made Sauce

$1.50
Side Macrina Bread Board W/Garlic Butter

Side Macrina Bread Board W/Garlic Butter

$7.00

Side Bread & Butter Basket

$7.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Crackers

$3.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Gyro Meat

$6.00

NA Beverages To Go

Fountain Sodas

$3.00
Bottled Pepsi Products

Bottled Pepsi Products

$4.00

VOSS Sparkling Artisan Water

$10.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid Cranberry

$2.00

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Pineapple

$2.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Demetris Woodstone Taverna!

Website

Location

101 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

