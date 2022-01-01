- Home
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
1,342 Reviews
$$
101 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020
THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT / PRE-ORDER ONLY
THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT - PRE-ORDER ONLY
REHEAT N' SERVE THANKSGIVING - RELAX THIS HOLIDAY! PRE-ORDER BY 11-22ND. PICK-UP IS ON THANKSGIVING DAY, NOV 24th BETWEEN 10AM - 2PM *Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS. $53 per person / 4 person minimum SALAD: WILD ARUGULA & APPLE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE MAINS: ROASTED TURKEY BREAST TURKEY LEG CONFIT SLICED HONEY GLAZED HAM SIDES: FOUR CHEESE BAKED MAC VANILLA YAM PUREE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES COUNTRY GRAVY BRIOCHE TRUFFLE STUFFING BACON JAM FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS ORANGE CRANBERRY SAUCE HEAT & SERVE ROLLS W/HONEY BUTTER ADD ON APPLE PIE +16 PER PIE ADD ON WINE: +10 PER BOTTLE OF HOUSE RED, HOUSE WHITE OR HOUSE SPARKLING
ADD A PERSON
ADD ON APPLE PIE
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE RED WINE
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE WHITE WINE
ADD ON BOTTLE HOUSE SPARKLING WINE
FRESH SHEET
Fig, Serrano Ham & Vanilla Yam
Fresh figs, Serrano ham, vanilla yam purée, goat cheese, arugula & toasted pistachios, drizzled w/truffle balsamic
Fall Colors Salad
Baby mixed greens, quinoa, green lentils, roasted sweet potatoes & dried cranberries, tossed in a honey champagne vinaigrette, topped w/salted almonds & snow Manchego cheese
Lobster Empanadas
Served w/spicy chili aioli
Grilled Corn
Served w/pickled onion, jalapeños & freshly grated cheese
Pork Steak
Served w/garlic mashed potatoes, Valdeon cheese sauce, roasted brussels sprouts & a fig glaze
Bread Pudding
Topped w/vanilla ice cream & drizzled w/caramel sauce
Starters
Oyster Shooters*
2 Oyster shots w/house made cocktail sauce. Oysters varies based on availability
Calamari Tenders
Flash fried, served w/serrano aioli
Crab Cakes
Dungeness Crab Dip
Fresh crab & artichoke hearts with a blend of melted cheeses. Served with house made crackers
Stuffed Artichoke Bottoms
Dungeness crab stuffing, parmesan & lemon garlic butter sauce. served w/pita
Dungeness Crab Stuffed Prawns
3 Jumbo prawns w/crab & artichoke hearts
Bacon Wrapped Prawns
Charmoula marinated prawns. Served w/serrano aioli
Spicy Garlic Prawns
Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread
Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli
Manilla Clams*
Sautéed & tossed in a lemon white wine butter sauce, topped w/prosciutto & served w/bread
Spicy Mussels*
Served in a coconut curry sauce w/pita bread
Tapas
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Beef Medallions*
W/merlot-gorgonzola sauce
Steak Bites*
Shoulder tenderloin sautéed in red wine & garlic butter
Pork Belly Bites
Crispy pork belly tossed in a sweet-spicy sauce & topped w/crispy kale
Chicken Souvlaki
Greek marinated grilled chicken. Served w/tzatziki & harissa
Empanadas
Golden brown pastries stuffed w/chicken, mozzarella & harissa
Poutine
House cut fries, cheese curds & house made gravy
Roasted Cauliflower
Pepitas, paprika, feta, olive oil & lemon juice
Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan & balsamic reduction
Meat & Cheese Board
Chef selection of meat & cheese. Served w/spicy jam, fruits, nuts & bread
Side Macrina Bread Board W/Garlic Butter
Garlic Truffle Fries
Served w/serrano aioli
Greek Fries
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano served w/ Greek fry sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Served w/serrano aioli
House Cut Fries
House cut fries, cheese curds & house made gravy
Seafood Rolls
Maine Lobster Roll
Main lobster from the icy waters of Maine, lightly dressed w/aioli & our house spice blends. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter
Dungeness Crab Roll
Dungeness crab on top of our infamous dungeness crab dip. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter
Dueling Claws, Dungeness Crab & Lobster Roll
Can't decide...Try a mix of dungeness crab & Maine lobster. Lightly dressed w/aioli & our house spice blends. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter
Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy Roll
Our popular firecracker shrimp, house Po Boy remoulade sauce, tomato, onion & romaine
Seafood Entrées
Fish & Chips
Wild caught alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce & house cut fries
Grilled Fish Tacos*
King salmon, ahi tuna or cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas. Served w/house cut fries
Seafood Basket*
Coconut shrimp, calamari, oyster bites, salmon bites, cod & house cut fries. Served w/housemade tartar sauce & serrano aioli
Seared Scallops*
Served w/toasted blended grains in a lemon butter sauce, seasonal vegetables & avocado aioli
Mediterranean King Salmon*
Fresh King salmon, sautéed greens, cherry tomatoes & garlic mashed potatoes w/a herb lemon butter
Sliders
Flatbreads
Grilled Steak Flatbread*
Bistro filet, gorgonzola, mushrooms & red onions
Pepperoni, Bacon & Chorizo Flatbread
Mozzarella & cacciatore tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Applewood smoked bacon & caramelized red onions
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Parmesan, roasted peppers, spinach, caramelized onions & pesto
Pear-Gorgonzola Flatbread
Gorgonzola, pear slices & toasted pecans
Brie & Apples Flatbread
Caramelized Apples, Marcona almonds & honey glaze
Caprese Flatbread
Mozzarella, tomato, basil & pesto
Mediterranean Garlic Flatbread
Parmesan, roasted garlic. oregano & olive oil
Signature Entrées
Bistro Filet Steak & Frites*
Bistro filet, compound butter, asparagus & house cut fries
Blackened Rib Eye*
12oz Black rib eye served w/garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus & demi glaze herb butter
Filet Mignon*
Served w/mushroom risotto, grilled cherry tomatoes & drizzled w/red wine reduction
Braised Short Rib*
Served w/vanilla jam purée & seasonal vegetables
Chicken Parmesan
Two lightly fried parmesan-breaded chicken breasts smothered in house made marinara sauce & topped w/melted cheese. Served w/fettuccine
Prime Rib Dip*
Sliced, slow roasted prime rib, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese & creamy horseradish on a toasted baguette. Served w/au jus dip
Lamb Burger*
A full ½ pound lamb patty, feta, caramelized onion, lettuce, harissa & tzatziki on a brioche bun. Served w/sweet potato fries
D’s Burger*
Two of our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patties stacked high, finished w/cheddar, tomato, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, an onion ring & Serrano aioli on a brioche bun. Served w/house cut fries
Impossible Burger
100% Plant based patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, pickles & harissa on a vegan bun. Served w/house cut fries
Pasta Bar
Soup
Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, tzatziki & Greek vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, Parmesan & garlic croutons
Seasonal Greens
Mixed greens, blue cheese, blueberries, apples,, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, fresh spinach, candies pecans, orange segments & goat cheese. Tossed in a champagne vinaigrette
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
NA Beverages To Go
Fountain Sodas
Bottled Pepsi Products
VOSS Sparkling Artisan Water
Apple Cider
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry
Hot Chocolate
Kid Apple Juice
Kid Cranberry
Kid Milk
Kid Pineapple
Kids Soda
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Demetris Woodstone Taverna!
101 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020