DEMETRIS BBQ 1901 28th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35209

1901 28TH AVE SO

Birmingham, AL 35209

Order Again

CHICKEN

1/2 CHICK

$17.50

1/4 CHICK

$15.60

COMBOS

PORK & CHICK

$17.80

PORK - CHICK- RIBS

$24.75

CHICK - RIBS

$19.65

WINGS - RIBS

$16.00

WING PLATE

5 or 10 smoked wings with our special wing sauce on the side. Comes with 2 of our home made sides and your choice of bread.

WINGS 5

$13.85

WINGS 10

$19.85

10 smoked wings with our special home made dipping sauce. Comes with 2 of our home made sides and your choice of bread.

BIG SALAD

BBQ PORK SAL

$13.05

Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with BBQ Pork and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.

BBQ CHICK SAL

$13.05

Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with white meat smoked chicken and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.

GRILL CHIX SALAD

$13.05

LOW CARB SPECIAL

PORK LOW CARB

$12.60

BBQ CHIX Low Carb

$12.60

Angel hair slaw topped with feta, smoked white meat chicken and carnalized onions, a pepperoncini and Demetri's Greek dressing.

GRILLED CHIX

$12.60

SIDES & FRESH VEGGIES

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

BEANS

$3.95

BBQ Baked Beans.

FF

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Okra

$3.95

CHIPS

$2.30

SALADS

SALAD

$5.30

Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.

LG SIDE SALAD

$7.40

Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.

SM GREEK

$7.90

Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix and garnished with tomatoes, cukes, olives, pepperoncini, red onions, and feta cheese. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.

LG GREEK

$10.40

Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix and garnished with tomatoes, cukes, olives, pepperoncini, red onions, and feta cheese. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.

SLAW

$5.30

Angel hair slaw topped with our house made greek dressing.

LG Slaw

$7.40

Angel hair slaw topped with our house made greek dressing.

WINGS & RINGS

Wings & Rings

$12.90

Wings (5)

$9.50

Wings (10)

$14.60

10 smoked wings with our special home made dipping sauce.

WINGS (20)

$24.90

20 smoked wings with our special home made dipping sauce.

ONION RINGS

$6.60

LG ONION RING

$9.70

10 Fresh hand battered large onion rings.

WINE

RED

$9.00

WHITE

$9.00

ROSE

$9.00

CAVE (sparklimg)

$5.00

MIMOSA

Mimosa

$5.00

Pitcher of Mimosas

$23.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary Saktail

$7.00

Bellini

$7.50

Citrus Blossom Screwdriver

$7.00

Boozy Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Blood Orange Spritzer

$8.50

Pitcher Of Belinni

$30.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER

1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham, AL 35209

