Demi's Spot 749 Outlook Ave

review star

No reviews yet

749 Outlook Avenue

West Babylon, NY 11704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sandwiches

CHOPPED CHEESE

CHOPPED CHEESE

$8.00

A New York favorite! Chopped hamburger, onions and peppers Your choice of toppings Topped with American cheese, served on a fresh sub roll.

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS (2)

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS (2)

$6.00

Your choice of cheeseburger or burger Served on a slider bun Super juicy and fun! (2 per serving)

HOTDOGS (2)

HOTDOGS (2)

$6.00

Sabrett Hot dog grilled on a fresh roll. (2 per serving)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Pizza

Fresh made pizza right on our truck! Your choice of 2 toppings
Pizza

Pizza

$10.00

Long Island Smoothies

Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.00

Long Island smoothies! Your choice of flavor

Chicken Tenders

Meaty chicken tenders deep fried till a crispy, golden brown! (4 per serving) Choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Quesadilla

Fresh pulled chicken, topped with cheese inside a grilled tortilla shell. A crowd favorite!

Quesadilla

$8.00

Fries

Deep fried till golden brown
Basket Of Fries

Basket Of Fries

$4.00

Disco Fries

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

2 eggs, cheese and choice of meat... served on a roll Sleep in...we serve these all day and night!

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water/Can Of Soda

Bottled Water/Can Of Soda

$2.00

Garbage Plate

Garbage Plate

Garbage Plate

$13.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since the summer of 2022, the Demi's Spot food truck has been servin' up incredible, NYC-original chopped cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and beyond! Dedicated to delicious, top-notch tastes and killer customer service, each plate is given its own personal touch. Your catering needs are fully covered with baskets of French fries, crispy chicken tenders, bountiful burgers, and an amazing array of hot subs. <br><br> Book Demi's Spot to pick up a pepperoni pizza with jalapeños, olives, peppers and other exciting savory toppings. Get a steamin', Italian-style chicken parmesan, meatball, or steak sub, a sweet and satisfying smoothie, or their unique Unicorn Hot Cocoa. Simply delicious simplified foods are their bread and butter, so order up a BLT, a bacon quesadilla, or customize any of their platters for your party!

Location

749 Outlook Avenue, West Babylon, NY 11704

Directions

