Demi's Spot 749 Outlook Ave

Restaurant info

Since the summer of 2022, the Demi's Spot food truck has been servin' up incredible, NYC-original chopped cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and beyond! Dedicated to delicious, top-notch tastes and killer customer service, each plate is given its own personal touch. Your catering needs are fully covered with baskets of French fries, crispy chicken tenders, bountiful burgers, and an amazing array of hot subs. <br><br> Book Demi's Spot to pick up a pepperoni pizza with jalapeños, olives, peppers and other exciting savory toppings. Get a steamin', Italian-style chicken parmesan, meatball, or steak sub, a sweet and satisfying smoothie, or their unique Unicorn Hot Cocoa. Simply delicious simplified foods are their bread and butter, so order up a BLT, a bacon quesadilla, or customize any of their platters for your party!