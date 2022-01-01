Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Democracy Brewing

186 Reviews

$$

35 Temple Pl.

Boston, MA 02111

Order Again

32oz Crowlers

Worker's Pint

$10.00

Seltzer

$11.00

Consummate Rioter

$12.00

An American style I.P.A. that balances the malt and hops, yet has a significant aromas of passion fruit, citrus and pine.

Rabble Rouser

$12.00

Bike Race

$11.00

Bella Ciao

$12.00

Autumn Amber

$11.00

Frances Perkins

$12.00

Tickled Pink

$12.00

Sixtels

Rioter

$120.00

Worker's

$90.00

Rabble Rouser

$145.00

Other

$145.00

Starters

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Pots

$5.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Birria Quesitacos

$14.00

Mini Mac

$6.00

House Smoked Wings

$14.00

Bone-in Wings with choice of House Hot, BBQ, or Atomic Hot sauce.

Sauteed Mussels

$14.00

Flatbread

$12.00

Seafood Stew

$15.00

Bao Buns

$16.00

Friday Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chef Special

$16.00

Miso Kale Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Rainbow Salad

$13.00

Tropical Bowl

$14.00

DB Burger

$18.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Steak Frites

$20.00

Korean Chicken Waffle

$16.00

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Falafel Plate

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

NA Bev

Moscow Mule

$7.00Out of stock

Spiced Cran Cider

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Lemon Lime

$5.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee Drink

$6.00

Swag

Logo Pin

$5.00

Logo Sticker

$0.50

Logo Glass

$6.00

Apparel

Logo Beanie

$12.00Out of stock

Men's Small

$20.00

Men's XXL

$20.00

Women's Small

$20.00

Women's Med.

$20.00

Women's Large

$20.00

Women's XL

$20.00

Women's XXL

$20.00

Unisex XS

$20.00

Unisex S

$20.00

Unisex M

$20.00

Unisex L

$20.00

Unisex XL

$20.00

Unisex XXL

$20.00

Hoodie S

$45.00Out of stock

Hoodie M

$45.00Out of stock

Hoodie L

$45.00

Hoodie XL

$45.00Out of stock

Hoodie XXL

$45.00

Sixtels

Big Fellah Sixtel

$140.00

Worker's Sixtel

$90.00

Norandino

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boston's first worker-owned & democratically run brewery. Join the fermentation rebellion.

Website

Location

35 Temple Pl., Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Democracy Brewing image
Democracy Brewing image
Democracy Brewing image

