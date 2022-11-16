Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Des Moines Pizza Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Des Moines Pizza Company brings you a Pizza experience that will include some traditional favorites with a twist along with unique pizzas that will be sure to surprise you.
Location
604 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Gallery