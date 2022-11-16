Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Des Moines Pizza Company

review star

No reviews yet

604 Locust Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

Large
Knotty Bites
Buffalo Chicken

Appetizers

Knotty Bites

$7.00

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Extra Sauce On Side

$1.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Small

$12.00

Large

$16.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.50

Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake

$5.50

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.00

Not Pizza

Calzone

$12.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Specials

2 Large Two Topping Pizzas

Out of stock

420 SPECIAL "The Brocolli"

Out of stock

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00+

Elote Pizza

$18.00+

The Lotus

$16.00+

Mac Attack

$18.00+

Mighty Meat

$19.00+

Pickle Pizza

$16.00+

Spinach & Artichoke

$16.00+Out of stock

The Supreme

$18.00+

Veggie

$16.00+

Fermented Honey Garlic Alfredo

$16.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Des Moines Pizza Company brings you a Pizza experience that will include some traditional favorites with a twist along with unique pizzas that will be sure to surprise you.

604 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Des Moines Pizza Company image
Des Moines Pizza Company image
Des Moines Pizza Company image

