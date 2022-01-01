- Home
Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's
2501 N. St. Mary's St
San Antonio, TX 78212
Appetizers and Side Orders
Falafel APP
Chickpea & Spices Grilled Patties with 2 oz. tzatiki sauce
Tzatziki 2oz Cup
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Tzatziki 2oz Cup with 1 Pita
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Tzatziki 1/2 pint
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce Served with 2 Pitas cut in quarters.
Tzatziki 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas
Half Pint Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce served with 2 Pitas cut into quarters
Tzatziki 1 pint
Pint Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce
Tzatziki 1 pint with 3 Pitas
Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce served with 3 pitas cut in quarters.
Hummus 2oz Cup
Ground Chickpea Spread
Hummus 2oz Cup with 1 Pita
Ground Chickpea Spread served with 1 pita cut in quarters.
Hummus 1/2 pint
Half Pint Ground Chickpea Spread
Hummus 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas
Half Pint Ground Chickpea Spread served with 2 pitas cut into quarters
Hummus 1 pint
Pint Ground Chickpea Spread
Hummus 1 pint with 3 Pitas
Pint Ground Chickpea Spread served with 3 Pitas cut into quarters
Spicy Feta Spread 2oz Cup
Feta, tomato, pepper spread
Spicy Feta Spread 2oz Cup with 1 Pita
Feta, tomato, pepper spread served with 1 pita cut in quarters.
Spicy Feta Spread 1/2 pint
Half Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread
Spicy Feta Spread 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas
Half Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread served with 2 pitas cut into quarters
Spicy Feta Spread 1 pint
Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread
Spicy Feta Spread 1 pint with 3 Pitas
Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread served with 3 Pitas cut into quarters
Tarama 2oz Cup
Caviar Spread
Tarama 2oz Cup with 1 Pita
Caviar Spread
Tarama 1/2 pint
Caviar Spread
Tarama 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas
Half Pint Caviar Spread served with 2 Pitas cut into quarters
Tarama 1 pint
Pint Caviar Spread
Tarama 1 pint with 3 Pitas
Pint Caviar Spread served with 3 Pitas cut into quarters
Pita 7in
1 Regular 7 inch Pita cut into quarters
Pita 7in Wheat
1 order Whole Wheat Pita cut into quarters
Pita 6in
1 Regular 6 inch Oita cut into quarters
Feta 2oz Crumbled
2oz Cup Crumbled Feta
Feta Cubes
4 Blocks of Feta
Kalamata Olives 2oz Cup
may contain pits
Kalamata Olives each
may contain pits
Salonica Peppers 2oz Cup
2 oz whole Salonica peppers
Salonica Peppers each
whole
Adelphi Plate Small
3 Spreads with 2 Pitas
Adelphi Plate Large
5 Spreads with 3 Pitas
Meze Plate
2 Spanakopita, 2 Tiropita, 4 Dolmas, Kalamata Olives
Meze Plate ALL Spanakopita
4 Triangles Spanakopita, 4 Dolmas, Kalamata Olives
Meze Plate ALL Tiropita
4 Triangles Tiropita, 4 Dolmas, Kalamata Olives
Spanakopita Full 2 Triangles
Spinach and Feta Cheese Baked in Filo
Spanakopita Half 1 Triangle
1 Triangle Homemade Spanakopita (Spinach and Feta Cheese Baked in Filo)
Tiropita Full 2 Triangles
Feta Cheese Baked in Filo
Tiropita Half 1 Triangle
1 Triangle Tiropita (Feta Cheese Baked in Filo)
Yalandji Dolmas Full Order
6 Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice
Yalandji Dolmas Half Order
3 Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice
Yalandji Dolmas each
1 individual Dolma (Grape Leaf Stuffed with Rice)
Fresh-Cut Fries Full Order
Fresh cut potatoes fried in 100% Canola Oil
Fresh-Cut Fries Half Order
Fresh cut potatoes fried in 100% Canola Oil
Feta Fries Full Order
Fresh-Cut Fries Sprinkled with Feta & Oregano
Feta Fries Half Order
Fresh-Cut Fries Sprinkled with Feta & Oregano
Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 1/2 pint
Half Pint Vinaigrette
Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 1 pint
Pint Vinaigrette
Salads & Soups
Greek Salad Large
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives, 2 Dolmas & Vinegarette Dressing
Greek Salad Medium
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Vinegarette Dressing
Greek Salad Small
Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Vinegarette Dressing
Village Salad Large
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Vinaigrette Dressing
Village Salad Medium
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Vinaigrette Dressing
Village Salad Small
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Vinaigrette Dressing
Avgolemeno Soup
Chicken Broth Base with Lemon & Rice
Greek Lentil Soup
Lentils Cooked in Vegetable Broth with Greek Herbs & Spices
Wraps & Burgers
Gyro Wrap Micro
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 6" Pita TOPPINGS: ORIGINAL-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Gyro Wrap Regular
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita Toppings: ORIGINAL- Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-GrilledOnions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Gyro Wrap Double Meat
Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita TOPPINGS: ORIGINAL-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Gyro Wrap Triple Meat
Triple Portion of Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb on a 7" Pita served with Fresh Cut Fries Toppings: ORIGINAL- Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA- Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Chicken Wrap Micro
Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders 6" Pita TOPPINGS: ORIGINAL-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Chicken Wrap Regular
Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders wrapped in a 7" Pita Choose a style: ORIGINAL- Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA- Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Chicken Wrap Double Meat
DOUBLE portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders wrapped in a 7" Pita. This photo features the DELUXE STYLE. ORIGINAL STYLE-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZARELLA STYLE-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE STYLE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY STYLE-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Chicken Wrap Triple Meat
Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Beef Wrap Micro
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips 6" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Beef Wrap Regular
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips wrapped in a 7" Pita served with Fresh Cut Fries. *This photo is DELUXE style. Choose a style: ORIGINAL- onions, tomatoes & tzatiki sauce MOZZARELLA-grilled onions, mayo & mozzarella cheese SPICY-lettuce, tomatoes & spicy feta
Beef Wrap Double Meat
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Beef Wrap Triple Meat
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Lamb Wrap Micro
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 6" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Lamb Wrap Regular
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Lamb Wrap Double Meat
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Lamb Wrap Triple Meat
Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Falafel Patty Wrap Micro
Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 6" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Falafel Patty Wrap Regular
Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Falafel Patty Wrap Double
Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Falafel Patty Wrap Triple
Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread
Tilapia Wrap
Charbroiled Filet with Lettuce/Tomato/Tzatziki in a 7" Pita
Salata Wrap Micro
Lettuce, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Sliced Olives, Vinegarette 6" Pita
Salata Wrap Regular
Lettuce, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Sliced Olives, Vinegarette 7" Pita
Greek Burger Wrap
Charbroiled 100% All-Beef Patty with Feta, Onions, Tomatoes
Hamburger
Charbroiled 100% All-Beef Patty with Mustard/Mayo/Lettuce/Onions/Tomatoes
Cheeseburger
Charbroiled 100% All Beef Patty with Cheese/Mustard/Mayo/Lettuce/Onions/Tomatoes
Entrees
Dieter's Plate Gyro
Rotisserie sliced blend of beef and lamb/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Gyro Double Meat
Double Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Beef and Lamb /Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Chicken
Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Chicken Double Meat
2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Beef
Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Beef Double Meat
2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips /Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Lamb
1 Skewer of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Lamb Double Meat
2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Tilapia
Regular Portion of Charbroiled filet /Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Tilapia Double
Double Portion of Charbroiled Tilapia Filet/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Falafel
Regular Portion of Grilled ground Chickpea patty/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Dieter's Plate Falafel Double
4 Grilled Falafel Patties/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki
Demo's Plate Gyro
Double Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Lamb and Beef/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Demo's Plate Chicken
Double Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Demo's Plate Beef
Double Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Demo's Plate Lamb
2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips /Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Demo's Plate Tilapia
Double Portion of Charbroiled filet/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Demo's Plate Falafel
Double Portion of Grilled ground Chickpea bean patty/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Combination Plate Chicken & Gyro
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Combination Plate Beef & Chicken
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Combination Plate Beef & Gyro
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Combination Plate Beef & Lamb
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Combination Plate Lamb & Chicken
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Combination Plate Lamb & Gyro
2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Moussaka
Ground Beef Layered Between Eggplant Topped with Bechamel Sauce served with Greek Salad and Pita Bread.
Pastitsio
Ground Beef Layered Between Macaroni Topped with Bechamel served with Greek Salad and Pita Bread.
Sampler Plate
Gyro Slices/Chicken Skewer/Beef Skewer/Spanakopita/Tiropita/Greek Salad/Dolmas/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki
Specialty Plate
Moussaka/Pastitsio/Spanakopita/Tiropita/Greek Salad/Pita
Pastitsio a la carte
Moussaka a la carte
Kids Meal
Kids Gyro Slices
Regular Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Beef and Lamb/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
Kids Chicken Skewer
Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
Kids Beef Skewer
Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
Kids Beef Patty
Regular Portion of 100% Beef patty/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
Kids Falafel Patty
Regular Portion of Grilled Ground Chickpea Bean Patty/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
Kids Cheese Pita
7"Pita w/ Mozzarella/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
Portions
Gyro Portion - Micro
Micro Portion
Gyro Portion - Regular
1 Regular Portion Sliced Gyro (blend of beef and lamb)
Chicken Portion - Micro
Micro Portion Chicken
Chicken Portion - Regular
1 Regular Skewer Chicken
Beef Portion - Micro
Micro Portion Beef
Beef Portion - Regular
1 Regular Skewer Beef
Lamb Portion - Micro
Micro Portion Lamb
Lamb Portion - Regular
1 Regular Skewer Lamb
Falafel Patty Portion-Micro
Micro Portion Falafel
Falafel Patty Portion - Regular
Falafel Regular Portion (2 patties)
Tilapia Fillet - Regular
Regular Tilapia Filet Portion
Cheese Pita
7" Pita w/ Mozzarella Cheese
Beef Patty
1 each 100% All beef patty charbroiled
Gyro 1/2 Pound
1/2 Pound Gyro Slices
Gyro 1 Pound
1 Pound Gyro Slices
Desserts
Baklava
Chopped walnuts & cinnamon layered between buttered filo and covered in honey syrup
Finikia
Butter cookie dipped in honey syrup & covered with chopped walnuts
Kourabeides
Butter cookie with powdered sugar
Koulouria
Butter cookie twist with sesame seeds
Pastry Box
2 each Baklava, 1 each Koulouria, 1 each Kourabeides and 1 each Finikia
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi/Diet Pepsi/Dr. Pepper/Big Red/Root Beer/Lemonade/Orange Crush/Mt. Dew/Limeade
Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Sweet or UnSweet
Fresh Squeezed Limeade
Squeezed Fresh Daily
Coffee
Regular American Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Tea Black
Bottled Water
Bottled Water
Apple Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Milk
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke
Topo Chico
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for supporting Demo's! San Antonio's Original Greek Restaurant Since 1979. Order online at demosgreekfood.com
2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212