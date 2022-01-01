Restaurant header imageView gallery

Demo's Greek Food N. St. Mary's

2501 N. St. Mary's St

San Antonio, TX 78212

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap Regular
Chicken Wrap Regular
Gyro Wrap Double Meat

Appetizers and Side Orders

Appetizers and Side Items
Falafel APP

Falafel APP

$5.49

Chickpea & Spices Grilled Patties with 2 oz. tzatiki sauce

Tzatziki 2oz Cup

Tzatziki 2oz Cup

$0.50

Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce

Tzatziki 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

Tzatziki 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

$2.99

Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce

Tzatziki 1/2 pint

Tzatziki 1/2 pint

$3.00

Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce Served with 2 Pitas cut in quarters.

Tzatziki 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

Tzatziki 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

$7.75

Half Pint Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce served with 2 Pitas cut into quarters

Tzatziki 1 pint

Tzatziki 1 pint

$5.99

Pint Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce

Tzatziki 1 pint with 3 Pitas

Tzatziki 1 pint with 3 Pitas

$11.50

Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic Sauce served with 3 pitas cut in quarters.

Hummus 2oz Cup

Hummus 2oz Cup

$1.75

Ground Chickpea Spread

Hummus 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

Hummus 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

$3.99

Ground Chickpea Spread served with 1 pita cut in quarters.

Hummus 1/2 pint

Hummus 1/2 pint

$4.00

Half Pint Ground Chickpea Spread

Hummus 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

Hummus 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

$8.75

Half Pint Ground Chickpea Spread served with 2 pitas cut into quarters

Hummus 1 pint

Hummus 1 pint

$7.99

Pint Ground Chickpea Spread

Hummus 1 pint with 3 Pitas

Hummus 1 pint with 3 Pitas

$12.50

Pint Ground Chickpea Spread served with 3 Pitas cut into quarters

Spicy Feta Spread 2oz Cup

Spicy Feta Spread 2oz Cup

$1.75

Feta, tomato, pepper spread

Spicy Feta Spread 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

Spicy Feta Spread 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

$3.99

Feta, tomato, pepper spread served with 1 pita cut in quarters.

Spicy Feta Spread 1/2 pint

Spicy Feta Spread 1/2 pint

$5.25

Half Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread

Spicy Feta Spread 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

Spicy Feta Spread 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

$8.75

Half Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread served with 2 pitas cut into quarters

Spicy Feta Spread 1 pint

Spicy Feta Spread 1 pint

$13.49

Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread

Spicy Feta Spread 1 pint with 3 Pitas

Spicy Feta Spread 1 pint with 3 Pitas

$12.50

Pint Feta, tomato, pepper spread served with 3 Pitas cut into quarters

Tarama 2oz Cup

Tarama 2oz Cup

$2.75

Caviar Spread

Tarama 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

Tarama 2oz Cup with 1 Pita

$5.25

Caviar Spread

Tarama 1/2 pint

Tarama 1/2 pint

$6.50

Caviar Spread

Tarama 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

Tarama 1/2 pint with 2 Pitas

$11.50

Half Pint Caviar Spread served with 2 Pitas cut into quarters

Tarama 1 pint

Tarama 1 pint

$12.99

Pint Caviar Spread

Tarama 1 pint with 3 Pitas

Tarama 1 pint with 3 Pitas

$20.25

Pint Caviar Spread served with 3 Pitas cut into quarters

Pita 7in

Pita 7in

$2.49

1 Regular 7 inch Pita cut into quarters

Pita 7in Wheat

Pita 7in Wheat

$2.49

1 order Whole Wheat Pita cut into quarters

Pita 6in

Pita 6in

$1.99

1 Regular 6 inch Oita cut into quarters

Feta 2oz Crumbled

Feta 2oz Crumbled

$1.75

2oz Cup Crumbled Feta

Feta Cubes

Feta Cubes

$2.99

4 Blocks of Feta

Kalamata Olives 2oz Cup

Kalamata Olives 2oz Cup

$1.99

may contain pits

Kalamata Olives each

Kalamata Olives each

$0.20

may contain pits

Salonica Peppers 2oz Cup

Salonica Peppers 2oz Cup

$1.99

2 oz whole Salonica peppers

Salonica Peppers each

Salonica Peppers each

$0.20

whole

Adelphi Plate Small

Adelphi Plate Small

$8.00

3 Spreads with 2 Pitas

Adelphi Plate Large

Adelphi Plate Large

$12.50

5 Spreads with 3 Pitas

Meze Plate

Meze Plate

$16.99

2 Spanakopita, 2 Tiropita, 4 Dolmas, Kalamata Olives

Meze Plate ALL Spanakopita

Meze Plate ALL Spanakopita

$17.99

4 Triangles Spanakopita, 4 Dolmas, Kalamata Olives

Meze Plate ALL Tiropita

Meze Plate ALL Tiropita

$15.99

4 Triangles Tiropita, 4 Dolmas, Kalamata Olives

Spanakopita Full 2 Triangles

Spanakopita Full 2 Triangles

$5.99

Spinach and Feta Cheese Baked in Filo

Spanakopita Half 1 Triangle

Spanakopita Half 1 Triangle

$2.99

1 Triangle Homemade Spanakopita (Spinach and Feta Cheese Baked in Filo)

Tiropita Full 2 Triangles

Tiropita Full 2 Triangles

$5.49

Feta Cheese Baked in Filo

Tiropita Half 1 Triangle

Tiropita Half 1 Triangle

$2.75

1 Triangle Tiropita (Feta Cheese Baked in Filo)

Yalandji Dolmas Full Order

Yalandji Dolmas Full Order

$5.99

6 Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice

Yalandji Dolmas Half Order

Yalandji Dolmas Half Order

$2.99

3 Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice

Yalandji Dolmas each

Yalandji Dolmas each

$0.99

1 individual Dolma (Grape Leaf Stuffed with Rice)

Fresh-Cut Fries Full Order

Fresh-Cut Fries Full Order

$4.49

Fresh cut potatoes fried in 100% Canola Oil

Fresh-Cut Fries Half Order

Fresh-Cut Fries Half Order

$2.49

Fresh cut potatoes fried in 100% Canola Oil

Feta Fries Full Order

Feta Fries Full Order

$6.25

Fresh-Cut Fries Sprinkled with Feta & Oregano

Feta Fries Half Order

$4.25

Fresh-Cut Fries Sprinkled with Feta & Oregano

Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 1/2 pint

Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 1/2 pint

$2.75

Half Pint Vinaigrette

Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 1 pint

Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 1 pint

$5.50

Pint Vinaigrette

Salads & Soups

Prepared Fresh, made to order
Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$10.99

Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives, 2 Dolmas & Vinegarette Dressing

Greek Salad Medium

Greek Salad Medium

$6.99

Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Vinegarette Dressing

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$4.99

Lettuce, Feta, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Vinegarette Dressing

Village Salad Large

Village Salad Large

$12.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Vinaigrette Dressing

Village Salad Medium

Village Salad Medium

$7.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Vinaigrette Dressing

Village Salad Small

Village Salad Small

$5.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Vinaigrette Dressing

Avgolemeno Soup

Avgolemeno Soup

$3.99

Chicken Broth Base with Lemon & Rice

Greek Lentil Soup

Greek Lentil Soup

$3.99

Lentils Cooked in Vegetable Broth with Greek Herbs & Spices

Wraps & Burgers

All Wraps & Burgers include Fresh Cut Fries

Gyro Wrap Micro

$7.99

Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 6" Pita TOPPINGS: ORIGINAL-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Gyro Wrap Regular

Gyro Wrap Regular

$9.99

Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita Toppings: ORIGINAL- Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-GrilledOnions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Gyro Wrap Double Meat

$12.49

Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb 7" Pita TOPPINGS: ORIGINAL-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Gyro Wrap Triple Meat

$14.99

Triple Portion of Rotisserie Sliced Blend of Beef & Lamb on a 7" Pita served with Fresh Cut Fries Toppings: ORIGINAL- Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA- Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Chicken Wrap Micro

$8.49

Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders 6" Pita TOPPINGS: ORIGINAL-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Chicken Wrap Regular

Chicken Wrap Regular

$10.99

Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders wrapped in a 7" Pita Choose a style: ORIGINAL- Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZZARELLA- Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Chicken Wrap Double Meat

Chicken Wrap Double Meat

$13.49

DOUBLE portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders wrapped in a 7" Pita. This photo features the DELUXE STYLE. ORIGINAL STYLE-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki MOZARELLA STYLE-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. DELUXE STYLE-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing SPICY STYLE-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Chicken Wrap Triple Meat

$15.49

Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Beef Wrap Micro

$9.49

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips 6" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Beef Wrap Regular

Beef Wrap Regular

$11.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips wrapped in a 7" Pita served with Fresh Cut Fries. *This photo is DELUXE style. Choose a style: ORIGINAL- onions, tomatoes & tzatiki sauce MOZZARELLA-grilled onions, mayo & mozzarella cheese SPICY-lettuce, tomatoes & spicy feta

Beef Wrap Double Meat

$14.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Beef Wrap Triple Meat

$16.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Lamb Wrap Micro

$10.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 6" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Lamb Wrap Regular

$13.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Lamb Wrap Double Meat

$16.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Lamb Wrap Triple Meat

$19.99

Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Falafel Patty Wrap Micro

$7.99

Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 6" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Falafel Patty Wrap Regular

$9.99

Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Falafel Patty Wrap Double

$12.49

Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Falafel Patty Wrap Triple

$14.99

Grilled Ground Chickpea Patty 7" Pita Toppings: Original-Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki Mozzarella-Grilled Onions/Mayo/Mozz. Deluxe-Onions/Tomatoes/Lettuce/Feta/Olives/Dressing Spicy-Lettuce/Tomatoes/Spicy Feta Spread

Tilapia Wrap

$11.49

Charbroiled Filet with Lettuce/Tomato/Tzatziki in a 7" Pita

Salata Wrap Micro

$8.49

Lettuce, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Sliced Olives, Vinegarette 6" Pita

Salata Wrap Regular

Salata Wrap Regular

$8.99

Lettuce, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes, Salonica Peppers, Sliced Olives, Vinegarette 7" Pita

Greek Burger Wrap

Greek Burger Wrap

$9.49

Charbroiled 100% All-Beef Patty with Feta, Onions, Tomatoes

Hamburger

$8.99

Charbroiled 100% All-Beef Patty with Mustard/Mayo/Lettuce/Onions/Tomatoes

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.74

Charbroiled 100% All Beef Patty with Cheese/Mustard/Mayo/Lettuce/Onions/Tomatoes

Entrees

Plates
Dieter's Plate Gyro

Dieter's Plate Gyro

$12.49

Rotisserie sliced blend of beef and lamb/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Gyro Double Meat

Dieter's Plate Gyro Double Meat

$17.48

Double Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Beef and Lamb /Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Chicken

Dieter's Plate Chicken

$12.99

Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Chicken Double Meat

Dieter's Plate Chicken Double Meat

$18.48

2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Beef

Dieter's Plate Beef

$14.99

Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Beef Double Meat

Dieter's Plate Beef Double Meat

$21.48

2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips /Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Lamb

Dieter's Plate Lamb

$17.99

1 Skewer of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Lamb Double Meat

Dieter's Plate Lamb Double Meat

$25.98

2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Tilapia

Dieter's Plate Tilapia

$13.99

Regular Portion of Charbroiled filet /Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Tilapia Double

Dieter's Plate Tilapia Double

$19.48

Double Portion of Charbroiled Tilapia Filet/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Falafel

Dieter's Plate Falafel

$12.49

Regular Portion of Grilled ground Chickpea patty/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Dieter's Plate Falafel Double

Dieter's Plate Falafel Double

$17.48

4 Grilled Falafel Patties/Greek Salad/Onions/Tzatziki

Demo's Plate Gyro

Demo's Plate Gyro

$16.99

Double Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Lamb and Beef/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Demo's Plate Chicken

Demo's Plate Chicken

$17.49

Double Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Demo's Plate Beef

Demo's Plate Beef

$20.99

Double Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Demo's Plate Lamb

Demo's Plate Lamb

$25.99

2 Skewers of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Lamb Tips /Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Demo's Plate Tilapia

Demo's Plate Tilapia

$18.49

Double Portion of Charbroiled filet/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Demo's Plate Falafel

Demo's Plate Falafel

$16.49

Double Portion of Grilled ground Chickpea bean patty/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Combination Plate Chicken & Gyro

Combination Plate Chicken & Gyro

$16.99

2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Combination Plate Beef & Chicken

$18.49

2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Combination Plate Beef & Gyro

Combination Plate Beef & Gyro

$18.49

2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Combination Plate Beef & Lamb

Combination Plate Beef & Lamb

$24.99

2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Combination Plate Lamb & Chicken

$21.99

2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Combination Plate Lamb & Gyro

Combination Plate Lamb & Gyro

$20.99

2 Regular Protein Portions/Greek Salad/Dolma/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Moussaka

Moussaka

$15.99

Ground Beef Layered Between Eggplant Topped with Bechamel Sauce served with Greek Salad and Pita Bread.

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$14.99

Ground Beef Layered Between Macaroni Topped with Bechamel served with Greek Salad and Pita Bread.

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$28.99

Gyro Slices/Chicken Skewer/Beef Skewer/Spanakopita/Tiropita/Greek Salad/Dolmas/Pita/Onions/Tomatoes/Tzatziki

Specialty Plate

Specialty Plate

$23.99

Moussaka/Pastitsio/Spanakopita/Tiropita/Greek Salad/Pita

Pastitsio a la carte

$8.25

Moussaka a la carte

$9.25

Kids Meal

Regular Portion/Fresh Cut Fries/Apple/Drink
Kids Gyro Slices

Kids Gyro Slices

$8.99

Regular Portion of Rotisserie Sliced blend of Beef and Lamb/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink

Kids Chicken Skewer

Kids Chicken Skewer

$9.99

Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Chicken Breast Tenders/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink

Kids Beef Skewer

Kids Beef Skewer

$10.99

Regular Portion of Marinated Charbroiled Premium Sirloin Tips/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink

Kids Beef Patty

Kids Beef Patty

$8.49

Regular Portion of 100% Beef patty/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink

Kids Falafel Patty

Kids Falafel Patty

$8.99

Regular Portion of Grilled Ground Chickpea Bean Patty/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink

Kids Cheese Pita

Kids Cheese Pita

$7.99

7"Pita w/ Mozzarella/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink

Portions

Protein Portions

Gyro Portion - Micro

$2.50

Micro Portion

Gyro Portion - Regular

Gyro Portion - Regular

$4.99

1 Regular Portion Sliced Gyro (blend of beef and lamb)

Chicken Portion - Micro

Chicken Portion - Micro

$2.75

Micro Portion Chicken

Chicken Portion - Regular

Chicken Portion - Regular

$5.49

1 Regular Skewer Chicken

Beef Portion - Micro

Beef Portion - Micro

$3.25

Micro Portion Beef

Beef Portion - Regular

Beef Portion - Regular

$6.49

1 Regular Skewer Beef

Lamb Portion - Micro

Lamb Portion - Micro

$3.99

Micro Portion Lamb

Lamb Portion - Regular

Lamb Portion - Regular

$7.99

1 Regular Skewer Lamb

Falafel Patty Portion-Micro

Falafel Patty Portion-Micro

$2.50

Micro Portion Falafel

Falafel Patty Portion - Regular

Falafel Patty Portion - Regular

$4.99

Falafel Regular Portion (2 patties)

Tilapia Fillet - Regular

Tilapia Fillet - Regular

$5.49

Regular Tilapia Filet Portion

Cheese Pita

Cheese Pita

$3.49

7" Pita w/ Mozzarella Cheese

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.50

1 each 100% All beef patty charbroiled

Gyro 1/2 Pound

Gyro 1/2 Pound

$13.30

1/2 Pound Gyro Slices

Gyro 1 Pound

$26.60

1 Pound Gyro Slices

Desserts

All made from scratch
Baklava

Baklava

$3.49

Chopped walnuts & cinnamon layered between buttered filo and covered in honey syrup

Finikia

Finikia

$2.49

Butter cookie dipped in honey syrup & covered with chopped walnuts

Kourabeides

Kourabeides

$2.49

Butter cookie with powdered sugar

Koulouria

Koulouria

$2.49

Butter cookie twist with sesame seeds

Pastry Box

Pastry Box

$14.45

2 each Baklava, 1 each Koulouria, 1 each Kourabeides and 1 each Finikia

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Pepsi/Diet Pepsi/Dr. Pepper/Big Red/Root Beer/Lemonade/Orange Crush/Mt. Dew/Limeade

Iced Tea

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Sweet or UnSweet

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$2.99

Squeezed Fresh Daily

Coffee

$2.99

Regular American Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea Black

Bottled Water

$2.75

Bottled Water

Apple Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

Milk

$2.75

Milk

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Coke

Topo Chico

$3.50

Beer

Domestic

$4.50

Miller Lt/Coors Lt/Lone Star/

Premium Domestic

$4.99

Shiner Bock/Shiner Blonde Lt/Blue Moon

Import

$5.49

DosXX/Carte Blanca/

Premium Import

$5.99

Fix

Wine

Greek Wine White - Glass

$5.99

Greek Wine White - Bottle

$20.99

Greek Wine Red - Glass

$5.99

Greek Wine Red - Bottle

$20.99

Greek Wine Rose' - Glass

$5.99

Greek Wine Rose' - Bottle

$20.99

Greek Wine Retsina - Glass

$5.99

Greek Wine Retsina - Bottle

$20.99

Sides & Extras

Dressing Cup

2oz Cup

Side Onions

$0.50

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Side Cucumbers

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Cup Sliced Olives

$0.50

American Cheese

$1.50

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.50

Red Wine Vinegar

2oz Cup

Olive Oil

2oz Cup

Mayo

2oz Cup

Mustard

2oz Cup

Pickles

2oz Cup

Apple

$0.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting Demo's! San Antonio's Original Greek Restaurant Since 1979. Order online at demosgreekfood.com

Website

Location

2501 N. St. Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

