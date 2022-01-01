  • Home
Dempsey's Sports Bar & Grill 3583 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

No reviews yet

3583 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

Long Beach, CA 90808

Order Again

Appetizers

(3) Tacos

$8.50

(6) Fancy Taquitos

$8.50

Bacon Brussels

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Big D's Cajun Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Hall of Fame Platter

$17.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Jalapeno Wonton

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pizza

$13.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Wings

$9.00+

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.50

Western Cheeseburger

$10.50

Caliente Cheeseburger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$9.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Smash Burgers (3)

$10.50

Salads

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$9.00

Chef's Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches and More

B.L.T.

$9.00

Beef Dip

$10.00

Big D's Turkey Melt

$12.00

Burrito

$9.50

Caliente Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Dempsey's Philly Cheese Steak

$11.50

Dempsey's Pulled Pork

$10.50

Dempseys Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Flying Cow

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Hot Dog

$5.00

Pastrami

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

$20.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Steak Fajitas

$12.00

Cali Burrito

$11.50

Bean 'n' Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Chili w/ Frito’s

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

Trilogy Pizza

$14.00

Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Breakfast

Two Eggs

$9.99

Three Eggs

$11.50

Pancakes and Eggs

$12.99

Dempsey's Omelet

$11.50

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Dempsey's Scramble

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Breakfast Enchiladas

$11.50

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Chilaquilles

$10.50

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit & Gravy (side)

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Three Eggs

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Chili

$3.00

Cheese

$2.00

Salsa

Add Mimosa

$1.00

KIDS

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids French Fries

$3.00

Kids Tater Tots

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Kids I’ve Cream Sundae

$3.50

Buffet

Wings

$100.00

Sliders

$60.00

Cesar Salad

$50.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$75.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3583 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

Main pic

