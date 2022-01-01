De Nada Cantina
65 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
East Austin’s loveliest little taco dive. Handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas served in a greenhouse. Nothing fancy, just delicious. Stop by anytime, you’re always welcome at De Nada.
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
