De Nada Cantina

65 Reviews

$$

4715 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin, TX 78702

Chips & Queso & Salsa (Veg)

Margs (Ready 2 Drink)

House Rocks To Go

$12.50

Our classic house rocks, served in our 16oz stadium cup, ready to drink

Bottled Cocktails (Serves 3-4)

$33.00

Our house marg supplied in a 16oz bottle, you bring the ice and glass. Serves 3-4

Beer & Wine

Corona Familiar - 32oz

$12.00Out of stock

Caguama- Big Bottle of beer - 32oz Michelada option available

Pacifico - 32oz

$12.00Out of stock

Caguama- Big Bottle of beer - 32oz Michelada option available

Carta Blanca - 32oz

$12.00

Caguama- Big Bottle of beer - 32oz Michelada option available

Hablo Verdejo White - Bottle

$38.00

One Liter Bottle

Hablo Garnacha Red - Bottle

$38.00

One Liter Bottle

Chateau Coussin Le Rose - Bottle

$38.00

One Liter Bottle

L'Onesta Lambrusco Sparkling Rose - Bottle

$38.00

One Liter Bottle

Miller Lite

$4.00
Tecate

$4.00

Dan's favorite beer

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00
Negra Modelo

$5.00Out of stock
Bohemia

$5.00
El Berto

$6.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa (V)

$2.50

Salsa Mocajete, Salsa Habenero, and Salsa Verde with Warm Tortilla Chips

Chips & Guacamole (V)

$9.00

House made Guac served with Salsa Molcajete and Warm Tortilla Chips

Chips & Queso & Salsa (Veg)

$6.50

Spicy White Queso topped with Salsa, served with Salsa Verde and Warm Tortilla Chips

Fried Bean & Cheese Quesadillas (Veg)

$4.50

Smoked Black Bean & Cheese Quesadilla, Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ Cotija Cheese sprinkled on top

Fried Carnitas & Cheese Quesadillas

$5.50

Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla Fried the way you get it in Mexico City w/ cotija cheese sprinkled on top

Deconstructed Tacos

Comment
Barbacoa Tacos (2)

$12.00

Braised Beef Cheek/Salsa Habanero/Pickled Onion/Cilantro House Made Oaxaca Blue Corn Tortillas

Carnitas Tacos (2)

$9.50

Braised Pork, Salsa Matcha, Cilantro, Onion, & Verde Salsa *contains peanuts and sesame seeds

Pescado ala Plancha Tacos (2)

$16.50

Seared Gulf Fish with Yucatan Marinade, Chipotle Slaw & Pickled Pineapple

Pollo Tacos (2)

$10.00

Confit Chicken, Poblano Rajas, Queso, Cilantro & Onion

Camarones Pibil Tacos (2)

$11.50

Achiote Shrimp, Molcajeta Salsa, Chipotle Slaw, Cilantro & Onion *Contains Clarified Butter

Verduras Tacos (veg) (2)

$8.50

Mushroom Picadillo, Grilled Zucchini, Refried Negros & Queso Cotija *Contains Dairy

Camote Tacos (veg) (2)

$8.50

Roasted Sweet Potato, Chimichurri, Smoked Black Bean & Chipotle Slaw

Calabacitas (veg)

$9.00

Stew of Squash, Roasted Corn, Onions & Tomatoes with Smoked Black Beans & Chipotle Slaw

Crisp Mushroom Picadillo (2) (veg)

$7.00

Mushroom Picadillo, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Queso Monterrey & Crema. (Or make it vegan.)

Crispy Beef Tacos (2)

$7.00

Y Mas

Refritos Negros

$2.50

Smoked Black Beans topped with Cotija Cheese

Rice

$2.50

Basmati Rice with Onion, Corn, and Thyme

Tortilla

$0.50

Drinks

Bottled Strong Ginger Bev

$12.00

Freshly juiced ginger and lime w/ agave nectar and seltzer water. Bring your own ice and glass (serves 2)

Bottled Agua Fresca de Jamaica

$8.00

Hibiscus Sweet Iced Tea Bring your own glass and ice. Serves 2

Sidral Mundet Sparkling Apple

Sidral Mundet Sparkling Apple

$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
East Austin's loveliest little taco dive. Handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas served in a greenhouse. Nothing fancy, just delicious. Stop by anytime, you're always welcome at De Nada.

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

