Denali's On the River
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located on the beautiful Wapsipinicon River at the River Ridge Golf Course in Independence, IA, Denali's on the River is your go-to spot! Not only are we home to River Ridge Golf Course but we have that sports bar atmosphere with a river view! From pizza to prime rib and draft beer (27 to be exact) to Manhattans ... we have it all!
Location
1749 Golf Course Blvd, Independence, IA 50644
