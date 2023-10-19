Appetizer

1/2 #Boneless
$10.00
1# Boneless
$16.00
5 Bone-In Wings
$11.00
10 Bone-in Wings
$19.00
12" Garlic Cheese Bread
$7.00
16" Garlic Cheese Bread
$10.00
Bacon Cheese Fries
$10.00
Breaded Pickles
$9.00
Cheese Curds
$10.00
Chips & Queso
$8.00
Egg Rolls
$11.00
Garlic Twists
$9.00
Nachos
$11.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
Quesadilla
$14.00
Turtle Eggs
$10.00

Burger

Black & Blue
$13.00
Bourbon Bacon Burger
$13.00
Brunch Burger
$13.00
Buffalo Burger
$13.00
Burger Pulled Smash
$13.00
Mushroom & Swiss
$13.00
Smash Burger
$13.00
Spicy Mango
$13.00
Western
$13.00

Sandwiches

BLT
$12.00
Brisket
$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Strips
$12.00
Chicken Wrap
$13.00
COD Fish Sandwich
$15.00
Denali Dog
$8.00
French Dip
$14.00
Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Hot Beef
$13.00
Philly Cheese Steak
$15.00
Pulled Pork
$13.00
Reuben
$15.00
Tenderloin
$13.00
Turkey Avocado Club
$13.00

Entrees

Coconut Shrimp
$18.00
Cod Dinner
$17.00
Grilled Shrimp
$18.00
Ribeye
$25.00
Sirloin
$20.00
Smothered Chicken
$22.00

Salads/Pasta

BBQ Chicken Salad
$12.00
Chef Salad
$12.00
Chicken Salad
$12.00
Penne Alfredo
$13.00
Taco Salad
$12.00
Veggie Salad
$9.00

Sauces

2 Butter Pat
$0.10
2oz 1000 Island
$0.35
2oz BBQ
$0.35
2oz Bleu Cheese
$0.35
2oz Bourbon
$0.35
2oz Buffalo
$0.35
2oz French
$0.35
2oz Honey BBQ
$0.35
2oz Honey Mustard
$0.35
2oz Italian
$0.35
2oz Mango Habanero
$0.35
2oz Parmesan Garlic
$0.35
2oz Ranch
$0.35
2oz Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.35
2oz Salsa
$0.35
2oz Sweet & Spicy BBQ
$0.35
2oz Sweet Chili
$0.35
Au Jus
$0.35
Sour Cream Packet
$0.35

Sides

Applesauce
$3.00
Baked Potato
$3.00Out of stock
Coleslaw
$3.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.00Out of stock
Loaded Mashed Potato
$5.00
Mac n Cheese
$5.00
Mashed Potato
$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Steamed Veggie
$3.00

Pizza 8

8 inch Pizza
$7.50
8 inch 1/2 & 1/2
$10.00
8 inch 5x5 Pizza
$10.00
8 inch All Meat Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Bacon BBQ Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$10.00
8 inch BLT Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Breakfast Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Creamy Spinach Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Margherita Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Prime Rib Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Reuben Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Taco Pizza
$10.00
8 inch Veggie Pizza
$10.00

Pizza 12

12 inch Pizza
$14.00
12 inch 1/2 & 1/2
$18.00
12 inch 5x5 Pizza
$18.00
12 inch All Meat Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Bacon BBQ Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$18.00
12 inch BLT Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Breakfast Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Creamy Spinach Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Margherita Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Prime Rib Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Reuben Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Taco Pizza
$18.00
12 inch Veggie Pizza
$18.00

Pizza 16

16 inch Pizza
$17.00
16 inch 1/2 & 1/2
$24.00
16 inch 5x5 Pizza
$24.00
16 inch All Meat Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Bacon BBQ Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$24.00
16 inch BLT Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Breakfast Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Creamy Spinach Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Margherita Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Prime Rib Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Reuben Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Taco Pizza
$24.00
16 inch Veggie Pizza
$24.00

Dessert

Avalanche Small
$4.50
Avalanche Large
$5.50
Brownie
$6.00
Funnel Cake Fries
$6.00

Extra

6 Shrimp add on
$6.00