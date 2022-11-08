Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Denica's Real Food Kitchen Castro Valley

894 Reviews

$$

2723 Castro Valley Blvd

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beniko Burrito
Ube Pancakes
French Toast

Current Faves ❤️

Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes

Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes

$17.00

pumpkin pancakes with whipped cream, pecans, cinnamon sugar, and syrup

Naked Pumpkin Short Stack

Naked Pumpkin Short Stack

$14.00

pumpkin spice pancakes with butter and syrup

Pink Guava Pancakes

Pink Guava Pancakes

$22.00

guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi

PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

the original made better with chocolate chips

Pumpkin Cookie

Pumpkin Cookie

$3.00

only available for 6 weeks of the year

Ube Pancakes

Ube Pancakes

$22.00

purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte

$7.00

sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip

$2.95

Dark chocolate cookie dough packed with soft, smooth peanut butter chips.

🥐PASTRY CASE

If something is marked out of stock please check back after 2 pm to pre-order for another day!
📍About out of stock items

📍About out of stock items

Check back after 3 pm to preorder out of stock items for another day

Giant Cinnamon Roll

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

glazed giant swirl

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.50Out of stock

The OG is back! So. Much. Decadence.

Pastelitos (Guava Cream)

Pastelitos (Guava Cream)

$4.95Out of stock

flaky puff pastry, guava jam + cream cheese

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

all butter

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$4.25

moist sweet spiced

Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin

Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious

Wild Blueberry Muffin

Wild Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

struesel topped +blueberry studded

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

wild blueberries + buttery sugar topped pastry

Apple Pie Scone

Apple Pie Scone

$4.25

spiced apples + streusel

Cranberry Scone

Cranberry Scone

$4.25

cranberry studded sweet tart

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.95

puff pastry + spiced baked apples

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

the favorite

Blueberry Cream Croissant

Blueberry Cream Croissant

$4.25

blueberry jam, sweet cream

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25

almond paste, toasted almonds

Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant

Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant

$4.25

strawberry jam cheesecake

Macaroon - Ube Coconut

Macaroon - Ube Coconut

$5.50

coconut and ube baked with crispy edges

🍪COOKIES

One Dozen Cookies

One Dozen Cookies

$35.40

an assortment of our favorites

6 Asst. Cookies

6 Asst. Cookies

$17.70

assortment

Cookie Dough - bake at home!

Cookie Dough - bake at home!

$15.00

6 cookie dough balls to bake at home! Makes 6 large or 12 normal sized cookies.

Ube Cookie

Ube Cookie

$2.95

Ube in a cookie! Covered in snowy sugar

Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Milk chocolate chips and sea salt 😋

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$2.95

walnut studded

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.95

not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.95

best ever

Oops Cookie

Oops Cookie

$2.95

peanut butter chocolate chip

Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie

$2.95

full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.95

the classic, chewy middle with raisins

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie

$2.95

walnut studded

White Chocolate Cranberry

White Chocolate Cranberry

$2.95

sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries

Double Orgasm Cookie

Double Orgasm Cookie

$2.95

chocolate on chocolate

Shortbread

Shortbread

$2.95

not just for kids

Macaroon - Ube Coconut

Macaroon - Ube Coconut

$5.50

coconut and ube baked with crispy edges

Pumpkin Cookie

Pumpkin Cookie

$3.00

only available for 6 weeks of the year

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

the original made better with chocolate chips

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip

$2.95

Dark chocolate cookie dough packed with soft, smooth peanut butter chips.

EGGS

Denica's Scramble

Denica's Scramble

$20.00

eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$18.00

tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes

Niko's 2 Great

Niko's 2 Great

$19.00

two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side

Chorizo Tostadas

Chorizo Tostadas

$18.00

chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro

Roma Via Paris

Roma Via Paris

$18.00

eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese

I Just Want Eggs

I Just Want Eggs

$14.00

three eggs, toast and side

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$22.00

sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty

Loco Moco Fried Chicken

Loco Moco Fried Chicken

$22.00

sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, fried chicken

Kalua Pig Loco Moco

Kalua Pig Loco Moco

$22.00

sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig

Kalua Pork Hash

Kalua Pork Hash

$21.00

kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast

I'm Picky Scramble

I'm Picky Scramble

$15.00

create your own

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$15.00

bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant

BENEDICTS & OMELETTES

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$20.00

3 poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise

California Benedict

California Benedict

$20.00

3 poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise

Blackstone Benny

Blackstone Benny

$21.00

3 poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise

100 Chile Benny

100 Chile Benny

$23.00

3 poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, tomato, cilantro

James's Special Omelette

James's Special Omelette

$20.00

bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar

Pesto Florentine Omelette

Pesto Florentine Omelette

$17.00

spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$17.00

mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese

I'm Picky Omelette

I'm Picky Omelette

$15.00

create your own omelette, toast & a side

BURRITOS & VEGAN

Big Daddy's Burrito

Big Daddy's Burrito

$17.50

double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite

Beniko Burrito

$15.00

eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes

Original Burrito

Original Burrito

$15.00

eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa

Noah G's Green Burrito

$14.00

eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese

Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa

Happy Vegan Burrito

Happy Vegan Burrito

$14.00

spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes

Vegan Tostada

Vegan Tostada

$18.00

soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, petit salad

Mushroom Avo Toast

Mushroom Avo Toast

$16.00

smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.00

House black beans + Monterey Jack

PANCAKES & CREPES

Pink Guava Pancakes

Pink Guava Pancakes

$22.00

guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi

Ube Pancakes

Ube Pancakes

$22.00

purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries

Naked Pumpkin Short Stack

Naked Pumpkin Short Stack

$14.00

pumpkin spice pancakes with butter and syrup

Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes

Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes

$17.00

pumpkin pancakes with whipped cream, pecans, cinnamon sugar, and syrup

Almond Joy Pancakes

Almond Joy Pancakes

$18.00

buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream

This and That

This and That

$20.00

two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage

Short Stack

Short Stack

$14.00

two buttermilk pancakes

Full Stack (3 pancakes)

Full Stack (3 pancakes)

$18.00

three buttermilk pancakes, syrup, butter

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$17.00

two chocolate chip pancakes, syrup, butter

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$17.00

two pancakes with bananas baked inside

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$17.00

two blueberry studded pancakes, syrup, butter

Custom Pancakes

Custom Pancakes

$14.00

two naked pancakes w/butter & syrup

Heavenly Crepes

Heavenly Crepes

$17.00

bananas, nutella, toasted almonds, whipped cream

Strawberry Bliss Crepes

Strawberry Bliss Crepes

$17.00

strawberries, whipped cream, toasted almonds, boysenberry syrup

Lucky Boy Crepes

Lucky Boy Crepes

$17.00

strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream

Plain Crepes

$10.00

two plain crepes

WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST

Epic Chicken and Waffle

Epic Chicken and Waffle

$21.00

epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup

Mochiko Chicken & Waffle

Mochiko Chicken & Waffle

$21.00

hawaiian fried chicken, mochi pandan waffle, spicy syrup

French Toast & Fried Chicken

French Toast & Fried Chicken

$24.00

need we say more? served with a side of spicy syrup, yum!

Cookie Dough Waffle

Cookie Dough Waffle

$18.00

chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream

Bella's Strawberry Waffle

Bella's Strawberry Waffle

$17.00

belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream

Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$18.00

cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

one waffle with butter

Banana Waffle

Banana Waffle

$17.00

belgian waffle, bananas, whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast

$16.00

thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche

French Toast Josephine

French Toast Josephine

$21.00

caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$21.00

mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream

C-Roll French Toast

$17.00

cinnamon roll made into french toast

LUNCHISH

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, petit salad

B L T

B L T

$16.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough, petit salad

Big Kahuna Sando

Big Kahuna Sando

$19.00

brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$13.00

baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Sammich

Fried Chicken Sammich

$19.00

epic fried chicken on grilled brioche, mayo, slaw, side of potatoes

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

$16.00

ham and cheese on buttered croissant, petit salad

Mushroom Avo Toast

Mushroom Avo Toast

$16.00

smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad

The Plate Lunch

The Plate Lunch

$19.00

mochiko chicken, sticky rice, roasted veggies, asian slaw

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.00

line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced, petit salad

COFFEE & TEA BAR

Coffee Large

Coffee Large

$4.00

mclaughlin dark roast

PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte

Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte

$7.00

sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk

Ube Hot Cocoa

Ube Hot Cocoa

$8.00

purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$8.00

matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$7.00

cafe con leche estilo española- strong coffee, condensed milk, steamed milk

Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte

Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte

$8.00

biscoff cookie butter, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream

Lavender White Mocha

Lavender White Mocha

$8.00

lavender syrup, white chocolate, steamed milk, espresso

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

dark roast, sweet condensed milk