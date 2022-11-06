- Home
- /
- Livermore
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
2,913 Reviews
$$
2259 Las Positas Rd
LIVERMORE, CA 94551
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Current Faves ❤️
Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes
pumpkin pancakes with whipped cream, pecans, cinnamon sugar, and syrup
Naked Pumpkin Short Stack
pumpkin spice pancakes with butter and syrup
Pink Guava Pancakes
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi
PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte
double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
the original made better with chocolate chips
Pumpkin Cookie
only available for 6 weeks of the year
Ube Pancakes
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries
Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte
sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip
Dark chocolate cookie dough packed with soft, smooth peanut butter chips.
🥐PASTRY CASE
📍About out of stock items
Check back after 3 pm to preorder out of stock items for another day
Giant Cinnamon Roll
glazed giant swirl
Sticky Bun
The OG is back! So. Much. Decadence.
Pastelitos (Guava Cream)
flaky puff pastry, guava jam + cream cheese
Butter Croissant
all butter
Pumpkin Spice Muffin
moist sweet spiced
Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin
gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious
Wild Blueberry Muffin
struesel topped +blueberry studded
Blueberry Scone
wild blueberries + buttery sugar topped pastry
Apple Pie Scone
spiced apples + streusel
Cranberry Scone
cranberry studded sweet tart
Apple Turnover
puff pastry + spiced baked apples
Chocolate Croissant
the favorite
Blueberry Cream Croissant
blueberry jam, sweet cream
Almond Croissant
almond paste, toasted almonds
Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant
strawberry jam cheesecake
Macaroon - Ube Coconut
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges
🍪COOKIES
One Dozen Cookies
an assortment of our favorites
6 Asst. Cookies
assortment
Cookie Dough - bake at home!
6 cookie dough balls to bake at home! Makes 6 large or 12 normal sized cookies.
Ube Cookie
Ube in a cookie! Covered in snowy sugar
Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
Milk chocolate chips and sea salt 😋
Chocolate Chip Cookie
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
walnut studded
Snickerdoodle Cookie
not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have
Peanut Butter Cookie
best ever
Oops Cookie
peanut butter chocolate chip
Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
the classic, chewy middle with raisins
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie
walnut studded
White Chocolate Cranberry
sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries
Double Orgasm Cookie
chocolate on chocolate
Shortbread
not just for kids
Macaroon - Ube Coconut
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges
Pumpkin Cookie
only available for 6 weeks of the year
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
the original made better with chocolate chips
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip
Dark chocolate cookie dough packed with soft, smooth peanut butter chips.
EGGS
Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese
Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes
Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side
Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese
I Just Want Eggs
three eggs, toast and side
Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty
Loco Moco Fried Chicken
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, sriracha, fried chicken
Kalua Pig Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig
Kalua Pork Hash
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
I'm Picky Scramble
create your own
Breakfast Sammie
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
Eggs Benedict
3 poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise
California Benedict
3 poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise
Blackstone Benny
3 poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise
100 Chile Benny
3 poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, tomato, cilantro
James's Special Omelette
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar
Pesto Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese
Veggie Omelette
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese
I'm Picky Omelette
create your own omelette, toast & a side
BURRITOS & VEGAN
Big Daddy's Burrito
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
Beniko Burrito
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
Original Burrito
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
Noah G's Green Burrito
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese
Chorizo Burrito
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa
Happy Vegan Burrito
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes
Vegan Tostada
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, petit salad
Mushroom Avo Toast
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad
Bean and Cheese Burrito
House black beans + Monterey Jack
PANCAKES & CREPES
Pink Guava Pancakes
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi
Ube Pancakes
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries
Naked Pumpkin Short Stack
pumpkin spice pancakes with butter and syrup
Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes
pumpkin pancakes with whipped cream, pecans, cinnamon sugar, and syrup
Almond Joy Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream
This and That
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage
Short Stack
two buttermilk pancakes
Full Stack (3 pancakes)
three buttermilk pancakes, syrup, butter
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
two chocolate chip pancakes, syrup, butter
Banana Pancakes
two pancakes with bananas baked inside
Blueberry Pancakes
two blueberry studded pancakes, syrup, butter
Custom Pancakes
two naked pancakes w/butter & syrup
Heavenly Crepes
bananas, nutella, toasted almonds, whipped cream
Strawberry Bliss Crepes
strawberries, whipped cream, toasted almonds, boysenberry syrup
Lucky Boy Crepes
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream
Plain Crepes
two plain crepes
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
Epic Chicken and Waffle
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup
French Toast & Fried Chicken
need we say more? served with a side of spicy syrup, yum!
Cookie Dough Waffle
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream
Bella's Strawberry Waffle
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream
Churro Waffle
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries
Belgian Waffle
one waffle with butter
Banana Waffle
belgian waffle, bananas, whipped cream
French Toast
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche
French Toast Josephine
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream
Stuffed French Toast
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream
C-Roll French Toast
cinnamon roll made into french toast
LUNCHISH
Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, petit salad
B L T
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough, petit salad
Big Kahuna Sando
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce
Farmers Market Salad
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sammich
epic fried chicken on grilled brioche, slaw, side of potatoes
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
ham and cheese on buttered croissant, petit salad
Mushroom Avo Toast
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad
Tuna Melt
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced, petit salad