Denim and Pearls Old Town Warrenton, VA
No reviews yet
29 Main St, Warrenton
Warrenton, VA 20186
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salads
Entrees
Pasta
Sides
Beer
Bold Rock Draft
$7.50
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
$7.50
Old Bust Head Vixen
$7.50
VA Beer Co. Free Verse
$7.50
Alewerks Pumpkin Ale
$7.50
Alewerks SuperB IPA
$7.50
Alewerks Brown Ale
$5.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Bold Rock Seasonal Bottle
$4.50
Bud Light
$3.85
Budweiser
$3.85
Coors Light
$3.85
Corona Extra
$4.50
Devil's Backbone 8 Point IPA
$5.50
Dogfishhead 60 Minute IPA
$5.50
Full Transp Orange Crush
$5.00
Full Transp POG
$5.00
Full Transparency Rasp Lime
$5.00
Heineken 0.0
$4.50
Mich Ultra Gold
$3.95
Michelob Ultra
$3.85
Miller Lite
$3.85
OBH Vixen
$3.50
Old Bust Head Caramal Stout
$6.00
Pacific
$4.50
Stella Artois
$4.50
Yuengling
$4.00
Six Pack for the Kitchen
$20.00
2 Silos Mosiac Goat
$6.50
Ardent IPA X
$7.50
Ardent Wheat
$6.50
Coyote Sunset Sangria
$6.50
DuClaw Unicorn Farts
$7.00
OBH Peppermint Macchiato Stout
$6.00
Steam Bell Margarita Gose
$5.00
Steam Bell Pina Colada
$5.00
Cocktails
.50 Cent Refill
$0.50
Adult Strawberry Lemonade
$11.00
Amorentia (N/A)
$3.50
Apple Bottom Jeans
$10.00
Appletini
$9.00
Banana Cream Pie-tini
$12.00
Bees Knees
$12.00
Black Forest Martini
$11.00
Blue Jean Baby
$9.00
Blush and Bubbles
$11.00
Breakfast Shot
$12.00
Canadian Tuxedo
$12.00
Catoctin Rye Old Fashioned
$12.00
Cherry Rye Old Fashioned
$13.00
Classic Lime Daiquiri
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Daily Drink Special
$12.00
Dirty Martini
$9.00
Fancy Like
$11.00Out of stock
French 75
$10.00
French Martini
$9.00
Gettin’ Figgy With It
$14.00
Grapefruit Martini
$11.00
Guava Margarita
$12.00
Hot Franny
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Key Lime Pie-tini
$12.00
KO Smoked Bacon Old Fashioned
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$9.00
Liquid Cinnamon Bun
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Making Me Look Good Again
$12.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Murlarkey Cinnamon Old Fashioned
$12.00
Murlarkey Three Tea Old Fashioned
$12.00
Not Your Standard Chocolate Martini
$12.00
PB&J Old Fashioned
$12.00
Pearl Necklace
$12.00
Seafood Bloody Mary
$22.00
Signature Bloody Mary
$6.00
Spice Up Your Life
$14.00
The Smash
$11.00
There's A Woman To Blame
$12.00
White Russian
$10.00
Featured Flights
Liquor
Well Vodka
$5.00+
Absolut
$8.00+
Absolut Apple
$8.00+
Absolut Citron
$8.00+
Absolut Grapefruit
$8.00+
Absolut Vanilla
$8.00+
Belle
$8.00+
Cirrus
$8.00+
Deep Eddy Cranberry
$8.00+
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.00+
Grey Goose
$11.00+
Ketel One
$10.00+
Smirnoff Pink Lemoande
$8.00+
Tito's
$8.00+
Beefeater
$8.00+
Bombay Saphire
$9.00+
Botanist
$12.00+
Catoctin Creek
$12.00+
Hendricks
$11.00+
Malfy Gin
$12.00+
Murlarkey Gin
$8.00+
Pims
$8.00+
Tanqueray
$9.00+
Well Gin
$5.00+
Well Rum
$5.00+
Bacardi
$7.00+
Captain Morgan
$8.00+
Diplomatico Reserva
$12.00+
Gosling's Dark Rum
$9.00+
Goslings Old Rum
$12.00+
Kraken Coffee
$8.00+
Malibu
$8.00+
Mt. Defiance
$10.00+
Ron Zacapa 23 Year
$14.00+
1800 Cristalino
$18.00+
1800 Reposado
$10.00+Out of stock
Avion Reserva 44
$24.00+
Calirosa Blanco
$13.00+
Don Celia Anejo
$25.00+
Don Celia Reposado
$20.00+
Don Julio 1942
$45.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00+
Don Julio Reposado Primavera
$35.00+
Dona Celia Blanco
$18.00+
Lunazul Repo
$9.00+
Lunazul Silver
$9.00+
Patron
$13.00+
Teremana Reposado
$12.00+
Villa One Anejo
$14.00+
Well Tequila
$5.00+
D&P Jefferson's Pritchard Hill
$12.00+
1792 Full Proof
$14.00+
Angel's Envy
$15.00+
Angel's Envy Rye
$25.00+
Baller Japanese Whiskey
$12.00+
Bardstown Collaborative
$40.00+
Bardstown Founders
$40.00+
Bardstown Fusion
$15.00+
Basil Hayden
$12.00+
Basil Hayden 10 Year
$16.00+
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$12.00+
Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask
$15.00+
Basil Hayden Toast
$14.00+Out of stock
Blackened
$12.00+
Blanton's
$18.00+
Bowman Brothers
$10.00+Out of stock
Breckenridge High Proof
$14.00+
Breckenridge Px Cask
$12.00+
Breckenridge Straight
$12.00+
Buffalo Trace
$12.00+Out of stock
Bulleit Single Barrel
$15.00+
Bushmill's 12
$15.00+
Bushmill's Irish Whiskey
$9.00+
Calumet 15 Year Bourbon
$35.00+
Catoctin Colossal X
$15.00+
Catoctin Creek Cask Strength
$14.00+
Catoctin Creek Ragnarok
$25.00+
Catoctin Creek Rye 80 Proof
$12.00+
Catoctin Distiller's Edition
$12.00+
Copper Fox Chestnut American Whiskey
$14.00+
Copper Fox Original Rye
$12.00+
Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt
$14.00+
Courage and Conviction Bourbon Finish
$40.00+
Courage and Conviction Sherry Finish
$40.00+
Crown Royal
$8.00+
Crown Royal Peach
$9.00+
Eagle Rare
$11.00+
Elijah Craig
$11.00+
Elijah Craig Private Barrel
$20.00+
Elijah Craig Rye
$12.00+
Ezra Brooks
$10.00+
Filibuster Boondoggler
$8.00
Filibuster Rye
$10.00
Filibuster Single Estate
$11.00
Flying Ace 90 proof
$9.00+
Flying Dog Cask Strength
$10.00+
Flying Dog White Dog
$9.00+
Four Roses Bourbon
$9.00+