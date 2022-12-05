Restaurant header imageView gallery

WTH Wings Tacos Hamburgers

No reviews yet

304 North 4th Street

Carrizo Springs, TX 78834

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$6.50

A delicious American classic with all the fixings

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

WTH Burger

$10.25

A wonderfully delicious cheese burger with sautéed onion, cheese and a spicey suace that'll make you say "WOW Thats Hot"

Texican Burger

$9.00

Cheeseburger with a twist! Start with a beef burger and put lettuce, tomato then put some refried beans with a hint of chorizo, throw a crunchy chalupa shell right in the middle and dress it with a taco inspired mayo dressing.

Tacos

Regular

$2.25+
Tacos Supreme

$3.00+

Beef Tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Got Catfished Tacos

$2.50+

Fried Catfish tacos with a fresh slaw

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$2.00+

Chicken Breast tacos with delicious buffalo sauce and pickles

Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

Oven baked bone in chicken wings

12 Wings

$21.00

18 Wings

$30.00

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Big Red

$1.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Extras

Wicked Pickles

$5.00+

Nacho Ordinary Fries

$5.50

Golden brown fries season to perfection topped with chili, cheese, and your choice of crumbled Hot Cheetos or Funyuns

Fries

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Something fun and new to Carrizo Springs!

Location

304 North 4th Street, Carrizo Springs, TX 78834

