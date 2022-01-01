Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Denis' Country Kitchen 1327 W. Lockeford St

review star

No reviews yet

1327 W. Lockeford St

Lodi, CA 95240

Fresh Fruits

1/2 Cottage cheese

$4.30

1/2 Cottage cheese & peach

$5.30

Fresh Fruit (small)

$7.50

Fresh Fruit cup

$3.79

Fruit Bowl (large)

$9.50

Full Cottage cheese

$6.40

Full Cottage cheese & peach

$7.40

Beverages

Apple juice

$4.15

Chocolate Milk

$3.90

Coffee

$4.10

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.05

Hot Tea

$3.15

Iced Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.70

Raspberry ice tea

$3.75

Sodas

$3.70

Tomato juice

$4.15

Water

Benedicts

California Benedict

$20.40

County Benedict

$19.70

Crab Benedict

$22.35

Denis’ original Benedict

$19.65

Omelets & Scrambles

Bacon and avocado omelet

$19.10

Bacon feta & avocado omelet

$19.10

Country scramble

$21.35

Crab omelet

$23.50

Denis Greek potato omelet

$20.15

Denis’ Gyro omelet

$19.10

Denver omelet

$18.95

Garden Omelet

$19.75

German sausage omelet

$17.75

Greek country scramble

$21.90

Gyro Scramble

$22.50

Ham omelet

$17.75

Joe’s special

$19.65

Linguiça omelet

$17.75

Mediterranean Omelet

$18.85

Mushroom omelet

$17.90

Ortega chili pepper omelet

$17.75

Sausage omelet

$17.75

South of the border omelet

$18.70

Southern delight

$19.10

Supreme omelette

$23.80

Three Cheese Omelet

$17.35

Ultimate omelet

$26.00

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$11.45

Strawberry waffle

$13.55

Blueberry waffle

$13.55

Waffle Combo 1

$16.50

Waffle Combo 2

$17.50

Waffle Combo 3

$17.50

Bacon waffle

$13.55

Pancakes

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Full stack pancakes

$12.60

Pancake Combo 1

$17.50

Pancake Combo 2

$18.10

Pancake Combo 3

$18.10

Short stack Pancakes

$11.00

Short stack w/ Blueberry

$13.50

Short stack w/Fresh Strawberries

$13.50

Side pancake

$2.29

French Toast

French Toast (2)

$11.90

French Toast (2) w/Blueberry

$13.50

French Toast (2) w/Strawberries

$13.50

French Toast (3)

$14.15

French Toast (3) w/Blueberry

$16.50

French Toast (4) w/Strawberries

$16.50

French Toast Combo 1

$17.50

French Toast Combo 2

$19.10

French Toast Combo 3

$19.10

Single Slice French Toast

$5.00

Basic Breakfast

2 Bacon strips & 2 Sausage or Patty sausage

$18.10

2 egg breakfast

$13.40

2 eggs & Bacon

$18.10

2 eggs & German sausage

$18.85

2 eggs & Ground sirloin

$18.85

2 eggs & Hash breakfast

$18.45

2 eggs & linguica breakfast

$18.85

2 eggs & Sausage links

$18.10

Chicken Fried Steak & eggs

$19.10

Country Sausage Breakfast

$18.10

Ham steak & eggs

$19.10

Slight appetite breakfast

$14.15

Steak & eggs

$19.99

Sides

1 egg side

$5.20

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$10.70

1/2 Order Bacon

$5.65

1/2 Order Sausage links

$5.65

2 Eggs side

$7.90

4 Bacon Strips Side

$7.85

4 Sausage link Side

$7.85

Chicken Fried Steak Side

$9.75

Corned Beef Hash side

$7.85

Country Sausage Side full

$7.85

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

German sausage Side

$9.75

Ground Sirloin Side

$9.75

New York Steak Side

$10.00

Side country potatos

$8.65

Side hashbrowns

$8.65

Side linguica

$9.75

Toast

$3.50

Oats

Bowl of oats

$11.95

Cup of oats

$9.50

Junior Benedict & scrambles

Jr California Benedict

$13.90

Jr country Benedict

$15.30

Jr country scramble

$15.15

Jr Greek county scramble

$16.80

Jr Gyro scramble

$17.35

Jr joes special

$15.30

Jr original Benedict

$13.85

Kids Breakfast

Kids breakfast

$10.30

Lunch

Gyro & fries

$14.99

Gyro

$10.00

BLT & fries

$14.99

BLT

$10.00

Grilled cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese & Fries

$9.99

Kids grilled cheese & fries

$6.99

Chicken Cesar salad

$13.99

Mr. Bills salad

$13.99

Chef salad

$14.95

Denis steak sandwich

$19.99

Tijuana sandwich

$14.99

French dip sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Ham & cheese & fries

$11.99

Grilled Ham & cheese

$7.99

Side Fries

$4.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A place where you can feel like family and where every single meal is prepared and handcrafted with upmost love and authenticity

Location

1327 W. Lockeford St, Lodi, CA 95240

Directions

