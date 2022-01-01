Greek
Denis' Country Kitchen 1327 W. Lockeford St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A place where you can feel like family and where every single meal is prepared and handcrafted with upmost love and authenticity
Location
1327 W. Lockeford St, Lodi, CA 95240
Gallery