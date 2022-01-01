Pizza
Denny Bar Company
406 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Denny Bar Company is a distillery, restaurant, and full bar located in quaint Etna California. We offer a family-friendly dining and social experience in our historic 1880 two-story brick building.
Location
511 Main Street, Etna, CA 96027
Gallery