Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Denny Bar Company

406 Reviews

$$

511 Main Street

Etna, CA 96027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fire Cracker Shrimp
Rustic Combo
Custom Pizza

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

6 pieces; smothered in a soy maple glaze

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Lightly breaded & fried tender calamari; served with lemon, marinara & herb aioli

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Crispy fried white cheddar cheese curds tossed with fresh herbs. Served with sweet pepper jelly dipping sauce.

Fire Cracker Shrimp

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in creamy sweet & spicy sauce.

Harvest Caprese

$18.00

Burrata cheese, seasonal fruit, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, arugula & roasted garlic; served with sourdough baguettes

Lettuce Boats

$16.00

Romaine boats filled with diced chicken, crispy bacon & cheddar cheese; drizzled with bourbon BBQ sauce & ranch

Pesto Breadsticks

$12.00

Served with marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Artichoke hearts & spinach in creamy garlic & cheese sauce; served with house-made flatbread

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Two large portabella mushrooms stuffed with bacon, bleu cheese, cream cheese, garlic & fresh herbs; topped with panko breadcrumbs

Sweet & Tangy Cauliflower

$14.00

Served with ranch dipping sauce

Salads

DBC Greens - Small

DBC Greens - Small

$8.00

Organic mixed greens, feta cheese, seasonal vegetables & fruit.

DBC Greens - Large

DBC Greens - Large

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, feta cheese, seasonal vegetables & fruit.

Greek Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & red wine vinaigrette; served with house-made flatbread

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, crispy prosciutto, shaved parmesan; served with grilled pieces of sourdough bread.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Organic mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, diced ham, bacon, cherry tomatoes & hard-boiled egg

Burgers & More

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles & DBC secret sauce, on a toasted pretzel bun, with your choice of cheese & add-ons.

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Bacon jam, caramelized onions, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, & pickles.

Spicy Western Burger

Spicy Western Burger

$18.00

Fried onion ring, Roosevelt Rye BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, & pickles.

Portabella Swiss Burger (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Portabella mushroom cap, Swiss cheese, DBC secret sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Bistro Burger

$18.00

Cheddar cheese, DBC secret sauce, bacon, raw onion, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Dinner Entrees (4-8pm)

Ribeye Steak Frites

$39.00

15 oz wood-fired ribeye served with shoestring fries, seasonal veggies & blue cheese pate

Kung Pao

$18.00

Carrots, red bell pepper, celery, garlic, onion & seasonal vegetables sautéed in a kung pao style sauce; served with fried rice & topped with fresh cilantro & lime

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Crispy fried rock cod with slaw & your choice of a side.

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Your choice of crispy fried Fish OR Shrimp; topped with a cabbage, cilantro, red onion & lime slaw; drizzled with chipotle dressing

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded crispy chicken filet smothered in mozzarella cheese & house-made marinara; served with angel hair pasta

Wood-Fired Pizza

Regular Pizza : Feeds 1-2 people Large Pizza: Feeds 3-4 people
Rustic Combo

Rustic Combo

$17.00

House-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, olives, & mushrooms.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, finished with chopped basil.

Tre Formaggi

$14.00

(Classic Italian style cheese pizza) Pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, oregano & sea salt

Hawaiian

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon & fresh green onion

Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, shredded carrots, green onion & fresh cilantro; drizzled with peanut sauce

Mediterranean

$16.00

Pizza sauce, feta cheese, salami, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini & Kalamata olives

Meatlovers

$18.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, sausage & salami

Burrata, Pepperoni & Hot Honey

$17.00

Pizza sauce, Burrata, pepperoni & hot honey

Custom Pizza

Custom Pizza

Build your own pizza! Mozzarella cheese & Sauce (of your choice) included! Add your own toppings!

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$9.00

Local 100% Jenner family Beef 4 oz. patty on a toasted pretzel bun. Your choice of a side! *Kids burgers do not include any toppings unless specified*

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Miniature pizza with house-made marinara and our 3 cheese blend. Your choice of cheese or pepperoni!

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.00
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Seasonal Veggies

$5.00
Flatbread

Flatbread

$4.00

Dipping Sauces

4 oz containers of dipping sauces.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Denny Bar Company is a distillery, restaurant, and full bar located in quaint Etna California. We offer a family-friendly dining and social experience in our historic 1880 two-story brick building.

Website

Location

511 Main Street, Etna, CA 96027

Directions

Gallery
Denny Bar Company image
Denny Bar Company image
Denny Bar Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Denny Bar Company - The Towers
orange starNo Reviews
11219 North Hwy 3 Fort Jones, CA 96032
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Etna
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston