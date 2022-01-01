A map showing the location of Denny's 5th Avenue Bakery 7840 5th Ave SView gallery
Bakeries
Bagels

Denny's 5th Avenue Bakery 7840 5th Ave S

477 Reviews

$

7840 5th Ave S

Bloomington, MN 55420

Carmel Bran Muffin

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$11.00

Dozen Donuts

$20.55

Klochie

$2.25

Large Coffee

$2.00

Large Muffin

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Small Muffin

$1.50

Cake Pops

$2.25

Cupcakes

$1.50

Bars and Brownies

7 Layer Bars

$1.20

7 Layer Bar with coconut and chocolate

Brownies

$1.20

Plain or With Nuts

Brownies with Specialty Icing

$1.20

Brownies that have a variety of specialty icing

Fruit Bars

$1.20

Traditional Fruit Bars with crumble crust

Seasonal Bars

$1.20

Seasonal Flavor

Bread

10 Grain Bread

$4.25

Butter Fluff Rolls

$3.45

Cardamon Bread

$5.95

Ciabatta Bread

$3.95

Cinnabutter Swirl Bread

$4.95

best selling cinnamon bread with a cinnamonsugar crust

Cinnamon Bread

$3.95

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$3.95

Danish Pumpernickel Bread

$6.95

Popular Traditional Danish Bread

Dollar Buns

$3.95

Egg Twist

$3.95

English Muffin Crimp Bread

$3.95

Sourdough flavor

Finger Rolls

$3.45

French Bread (22”)

$3.25

French Knots

$3.95

French Sub Buns 7"

$4.95

French Vienna Bread

$3.75

Fritter Bread

$6.95

Fritter Bread (Iced)

$7.95

Fruit Bread

$5.95

Hamburger Buns (8 pack)

$3.25

Honey Wheat Bread

$3.95

Hot Dog Buns (6 pack)

$2.45

Jewish Rye Bread

$3.95

Pizza Dough Ball

$2.50

Pumpernickel Bread

$3.95

Rye Bread (Inc. Caraway, Jewish, Light, Polish)

$3.95

Dark or Light

Sourdough Bread (Round Loaf)

$3.95

Specialty Bread

$5.95

Wheat Bread

$2.75

White Bread

$2.75

White or Wheat Bread

Coffee Cakes / Kringle / Sweet Rolls

Coffee Cakes

$11.00

Variety of Flavors and options

Almond Kringle

$11.00

Danish Kringle with Almonds,Rasins and Custard

4 Pack Sweet Rolls

$8.00

Sweet Rolls/ Variety of Flavors

Cookies

Base Cookies

$0.60

Decorated Cookies

$2.50

DIY Frosting Kits

$10.00

Dozen Base Cookies

$5.00

Dozen Holiday Cookies

$10.00

Gourmet Large Cookies

$2.00

Photo Cookies

$3.00

Seasonal Frosted

$1.75

Holiday themed cutouts, Iced

Seasonal Sugared

$1.25

Holiday themed cutouts, Sugar

Donuts

Raised Donut

$1.35

Cake Donuts

$1.35

French Donut

$1.50

Long John

$1.50

Bismark

$1.50

Orange Blossom

$1.50

Old Fashioned

$1.50

Fritters

$1.65

Fried Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Twist

$1.65

Big Foot

$1.80

German Chocolate Roll

$2.25

Fried Crossiant

$1.50

Donut Hole

$0.50

Dozen Donuts

$17.40

Half Dozen Donuts

$8.70

Drinks/ Register Snacks

Cappuccino (Large)

$2.25

Cappuccino (Small)

$1.75

Chocolate Covered Beans

$1.20

Coffee (Large)

$2.00

Coffee (Small)

$1.50

Coffee Refill (Large)

$0.95

Coffee Refill (Small)

$0.95

Kars Trailmix

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Soda

$1.25

Water

$1.50

Non Food

Greeting Cards

$3.00

Traditional Spiral Candles

$1.50

Trick Candles

$2.00

Specialty Candles

$3.00

Pastries

Danish (Asst)

$2.25

Assorted Fruit and Cream Pastries

Cheese Crown

$1.50

Crossiant Dough Filled with Cheese

Large Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Large Cinnamon Roll Covered in ICing

Carmel Pecan Roll

$2.50

Best Selling Carmel Sticky Roll, w pecans

Apple Flip

$2.25

Cinnamon Sugar Disc, Filled With Apple

Apple Jacks

$2.25

Rolled Up Pastry Filled with Apple

Crispie

$2.25

Turnover

$2.25

Pastry filled with fruit filling

Kolache

$2.25

Carmel Bran Muffin

$3.50

Bran Muffin that has been carmelized.

Large Muffin

$2.00

Assorted Flavors

Small Muffin

$1.50

Assorted Flavors

Ferris Wheel

$2.25

Danish Pastry with Almonds and Almond Paste

Almond/Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Pies

Fruit pie

$12.95

Pecan Pie

$15.95

Sheet Cakes/Layer Cakes

1/2 Sheet

1/4 Sheet

7

9

Full Sheet

Small Cakes

4 Square

$6.50

4x4 Sngle Layer Cake

Cadillac/Mousse Cake

$6.50

Single Serving Cake in a variety of flavors with a cake bottom and a flovored mousse filling

Cake Pop

$2.25

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Small White Cake, Covered in Coconut

Cream Puff (Mini)

$2.45

Cupcake

$1.50

Eclair

$3.25

Gourmet/Specialty Cupcake

$2.50

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.50

Napoleon (Mini)

$3.95

Peanut Cake

$6.50

Small White Cake Covered in Peanuts

Perfectly Petite

$11.95

Mini 2 Tiered Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.50

Plain Cheesecake

$7.50

Princess Cake

$6.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50

Cheesecake with Carmel, Chocolate, PEcan Topping

Deluxe Cupcake

$3.00

Christmas

Almond Bark (12 Oz.)

$8.75

Almond Spritz Cookie

$0.55

Butter Cookie

$0.55

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Box (6 Oz.)

$5.95

Cookie Box (2 Doz.)

$16.75

Cookie Box (4 Doz.)

$28.75

Divinity (10 Oz.)

$8.80

Fruit Cake 1 Lb.

$13.20

Fudge (12 Oz.)

$9.30

Ginger Bread Men (Large)

$2.15

Ginger Bread Men (Medium)

$1.95

Jule Kaga (Frosted)

$7.95

Jule Kaga (No Frosting)

$6.95

Lefse (one bag of 5 rounds)

$11.95

Peanut Brittle (12 Oz.)

$8.75

Rosette (Large)

$0.90

Rosette (Small)

$0.75

Russian Tea Cookie

$0.65

Stollen

$8.40

Sugar Cookie (Frosted)

$1.15

Sugar Cookie (Plain)

$0.75

Thumb Print Cookies

$0.60

Toffee (10 Oz.)

$8.40

Yule Log Cake

$25.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
