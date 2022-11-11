  • Home
Dented Keg Brewing Co - Mars 700 Adams Shoppes

No reviews yet

700 Adams Shoppes

Mars, PA 16046

TO-GO BEER/CIDER [Single 16oz Cans, 4-Packs & Growler Fills]

4-PACK - Adams Family Stout

$17.00

4-PACK - Drop'Em Out Blonde

$14.00

4-PACK - Almond Torte Cider

$20.00

4-PACK - Doppelbock

$17.00

4-PACK - Pale Rider IPA

$17.00

4-PACK - Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

$20.00

4-PACK - Princess Peach

$20.00

4-PACK - Caramel Apple Cider

$20.00

4-PACK - Pumpkin Ale

$17.00

4 Pack - Clearly Not Clear

$17.00

4-PACK - Swamp Creek Lager

$14.00

4-PACK - Pilsner

$14.00

4-PACK - Boysenberry Wheat

$17.00

4-PACK - Juicy Double

$20.00

4-PACK - East Cooaster IPA

$17.00

4-PACK - Orange Agave Lager

$14.00

4-PACK - 504 Pale Ale

$14.00

4-PACK - Marshmallow Stout

$17.00

4-PACK - McTriple

$25.00

4-PACK - Mother Pucker

$17.00Out of stock

GROWLER FILL - Adams Family Stout

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Drop Em out Blonde

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Almond Torte Cider

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Doppelbock

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Pale Rider

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Princess Peach

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Caramel Apple Cider

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Pumpkin Ale

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Hazy IPA

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Swamp Creek Lager

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Pilsner

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Juicy Double

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - East Coast IPA

$18.00

Formally knows as the East Coast IPA

GROWLER FILL - Orange Agave Lager

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - 504 Pale Ale

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Marshmallow Stout

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Mother Pucker

$18.00Out of stock

GROWLER FILL - McTriple

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

700 Adams Shoppes, Mars, PA 16046

