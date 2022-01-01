Dented Keg Brewing Company imageView gallery

Dented Keg Brewing Company

277 Reviews

$$

700 Adams Shoppes

Mars, PA 16046

Order Again

Popular Items

DK Burger
Smoked Wings
Giant Pretzel

TO-GO BEER/CIDER [Single 16oz Cans, 4-Packs & Growler Fills]

4-PACK - Adams Family Stout

$17.00

4-PACK - Keg Light

$14.00

4-PACK - Mr. Pink

$17.00

4-PACK - McTriple IPA

$23.00

4-PACK - Rise & Porter

$23.00

4-PACK - Blueberry Yuzu

$20.00

4-PACK - Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

$20.00

4-PACK - Blackberry Cider

$20.00Out of stock

4-PACK - Wee Bit Angry

$20.00

4 Pack - Clearly Not Clear

$17.00

4-PACK - Swamp Creek Lager

$14.00

4-PACK - Pilsner

$14.00

4-PACK - Boysenberry Wheat

$17.00

4-PACK - Juicy Double

$20.00

4-PACK - East Cooaster IPA

$17.00

4-PACK - Orange Agave Lager

$14.00

4-PACK - 504 Pale Ale

$14.00

4-PACK - Ginger and the Giant Peach

$20.00

4-PACK - Razzy McDazzy

$20.00

4-PACK - Princess Peach

$20.00

4-PACK - Berry Tart

$20.00

GROWLER FILL - Adams Family Stout

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Keg Light

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Mr. Pink

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - McTriple IPA

$24.00

GROWLER FILL - Rise & Porter

$24.00

GROWLER FILL - Blueberry Yuzu

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Blackberry Cider

$21.00Out of stock

GROWLER FILL - Wee Bit Angry

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Hazy IPA

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Swamp Creek Lager

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Pilsner

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Juicy Double

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - East Coast IPA

$18.00

GROWLER FILL - Orange Agave Lager

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - 504 Pale Ale

$15.00

GROWLER FILL - Ginger and the Giant Peach

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Razzy McDazzy

$21.00

GROWLER FILL - Berry Tart

$21.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Marinated chicken with mild green chilies, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado cream

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado cream

Tenderloin Tacos

$10.00

Marinated tenderloin topped with red cabbage, salsa verde and queso fresco

Brisket Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Carlos's Burger Creation

$13.00Out of stock

Cookout Burger Chuck Brisket Short rib patty topped with potato salad, spicy pickles, and your choice of cheese

Shareables

House chips, beer cheese, alfredo, bacon, chili lime drizzle, green onions
Dented Kegs

Dented Kegs

$10.00

Six oversized cheddar bacon chive tots with sour cream or chili lime drizzle

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Giant soft pretzel served with 2 sides of beer cheese and 1 beer mustard

Pepperoni Cheese Sticks

Pepperoni Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Four cheese sticks with white American cooper cheese and pepperoni in crispy spring roll wrappers. Choice of chipotle dipping sauce, marinara, or ranch.

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Scratch made buffalo dip with chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, and seasoning. Served with house chips, wanton chips, and a choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Crispy Zucchini

$12.00

Lightly breaded thin zucchini strips sprinkled with parmesan and served with our house-made ranch

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$15.00

Crunchy wontons topped with beer cheese, cheddar cheese, house-smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, spicy crispy onion strings, tangy BBQ drizzle

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Per pound / Available until sold out Buffalo / Hot buffalo / Golden / Hot golden / Garlic parmesan / Party Time BBQ / Tangy BBQ / Lemon pepper sauce / Dry rub: cajun & ranch seasoning

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Marinated chicken with mild green chilies, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado cream

Tenderloin Tacos

$14.00

Marinated tenderloin topped with red cabbage, salsa verde and queso fresco

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado cream

Drunken Chips

$10.00

House chips, beer cheese, alfredo, bacon, chili lime drizzle, green onions

Handhelds

DK Burger

DK Burger

$14.00

House-blend patty, smoked white cheddar, house-pickled cucumbers & red onion, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun

Chopped Cheese Burger

$14.00

Chopped beef patty with pickled jalapeños, grilled onion, American cheese, and burger sauce (ketchup, mayo, mustard) served on a toasted hoagie roll

The Spice is Right Burger

$14.00

Plant Based Burger

$14.00

Plant-based patty, lemon herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun

CBG Wrap

$14.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken thigh tossed in a spicy seasoning, sweet & spicy pickles, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, lemon herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House-smoked pulled pork, beer cheese, spicy crispy onion strings, tangy BBQ sauce, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Seared Mahi cooked to medium and topped with lemon aioli, pickled cucumbers, all on a brioche bun.

Tenderloin Sub

$17.00

Hand-sliced tenderloin, mayo, grilled peppers, onions, provolone, hoagie roll

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.00

Ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, green onions

Cheesy Flatbread

$13.00

Creamy garlic cheese sauce topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan.

Your New Favorite Flatbread

$13.00

Gyro meat, mozzarella, fresh tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan

Dented Greens

$11.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, gorgonzola crumbles, house vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Bed of spinach tossed in a strawberry vinaigrette and topped with avocado, goat cheese, egg, bacon bits, banana peppers

Entrees

Short Ribs

$20.00

Two short ribs cooked to Medium or well done, served with grilled Brussel sprouts, Whipped garlic potatoes, and brown gravy.

Crab Cakes Entree

$18.00

Two house-made crab cakes served over a bed of fresh spinach with risotto & lemon aioli

Baked Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Add-Ons / Soups

Fries

$4.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Risotto

$6.00

CUP Chili

$5.00

BOWL Chili

$7.00

CUP French Onion

$5.00

Freshly made tradition french onion. Topped with a crouton, provolone, and parmesan.

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Chicken tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Dessert

Campfire Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Crunchy wonton chips topped with Ghirardelli syrup, chocolate chips, whipped cream, graham crackers, mini marshmallows, powdered sugar

Cinna-minnis

$7.00

Apple slices baked in a house made caramel with a dutch apple crumble topping and ice cream.

Tres Leches Cake

$4.00

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo Medium Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.75

Made with fresh roasted Habanero Peppers and dried Ghost Pepper flakes.

Golden Medium Sauce

$0.75

A Sweeter and tangy version of house made Buffalo sauce.

Golden Hot Sauce

$0.75

A Sweeter and tangy version of house made Buffalo sauce with fresh roasted Habanero Peppers and dried Ghost Pepper flakes.

Tangy BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Party Time BQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Chili Lime Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream Drizzle

$0.75

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

64 oz. Growler

64 oz. Growler

64 oz. Growler

$12.00

Key Chain

Key Chain

Key Chain

$5.00

Koozies

Orange Koozie

Orange Koozie

$4.00
Teal Koozie

Teal Koozie

$4.00
Camo Koozie

Camo Koozie

$4.00

Pink Koozie

$3.00

NEW 2022 MUG CREW MEMBERSHIP

2022 Mug Crew Membership

$100.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

700 Adams Shoppes, Mars, PA 16046

Directions

Dented Keg Brewing Company image

