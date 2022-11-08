Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milk Market - Denver

1,435 Reviews

$$

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

The Lou's

DMM Lou's

Chicken Tinder Basket

Lou's

Lou's Plus

Albina's

Fish n' Chips

Fish n' Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod, tartar, lemon & fries

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00+

Blackened or Grilled, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Sea sauce on a potato roll

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00+

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Albina's Crab Cake

$22.00
Bowl of Clam Chowder

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$12.00
Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Catch of the day, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato & Remoulade. Served on a Grinder Roll

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Coors Beer Battered Shrimp, Sea Sauce Slaw, Red Onion on a Potato Roll

Bonanno Brothers Pizzeria

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Bechamel, Wild Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Robiola, Truffle Oil

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula Salad

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$19.00

Marinara, Mozzarella & Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella (Vegetarian Option)

Ghost Tortilla

Burrito

Burrito

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

Three street style tacos with your choice of protien and add-ons. Served with Rice & Beans.

Burrito Bowl

Nachos

Big Ol' Salad

Quesadilla

$11.00
Chips

Chips

$2.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.00
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Cilantro Rice & Beans

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Lou's Hot & Naked

The Lou's

The Lou's

$8.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles

The Lou's Plus

The Lou's Plus

$9.50

Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Rooster Sauce

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.00+

Crispy Tenders with a side of Fries

Lou's Wings 1/2lb

Lou's Wings 1/2lb

$10.00
Lou's Wings 1lb

Lou's Wings 1lb

$18.00

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Fried Pickles with Rooster Sauce

Cali Via Nashville

$12.00

Avocado, Ranch

Mano Pastaria

Mushroom Fusilli

Mushroom Fusilli

$21.00

Twisty Pasta with Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan and Truffle Cream Sauce. (Vegetarian)

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

Traditional Bolognese, Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes, Touch of Cream & Parmesan

Shrimp Tagliatelle Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Tagliatelle Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Ribbons of Pasta in a Perfectly Spicy Tomato Sauce with Plump Poached Shrimp

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$23.00

Pasta Pillows Stuffed with Ricotta. Served with Butternut Cream Sauce & Topped with Arugula.

Chicken Campanelle

Chicken Campanelle

$22.00

Bell Shaped Pasta with Rotisserie Chicken & Spinach. In a Garlic White Wine Cream Sauce

Bucatini al Limone

Bucatini al Limone

$18.00

Long, Hollow Pasta with Panchetta. Tossed in a Mixture of Garlic White Wine, Lemon & Parmesan.

Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$23.00

San Marzano Tomatoes with Wild Boar Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Ricotta.

Spaghetti & Pomodoro

Spaghetti & Pomodoro

$15.00

Pomodoro Sauce & Parmesan

Polenta

$9.00

Creamy Polenta with Parmesan

Kids Noodles

$9.00

Butter Noodles with your Choice of Noodle

Chicken Parmesan Hero

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan Covered in Pomodoro Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella on a House Made Roll

Baked Eggplant

$18.00

Baked Eggplant Covered in San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Mo Poke

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Creamy Spicy Sauce, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Cream Cheese, Sesame Seeds, Scallion, Flamin Hot Cheeto Dust

Unagi Salmon Poke

$12.00

Unagi Glaze

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp, Sweet Chili Sauce, Marinated Vegetables, Soy Pickles, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Scallions.

Sesame Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Ahi Tuna, Scallions, Cucumbers, Seawood Salad, Edamame, Avocado, Fried Shallots & Sesame Ginger Soy Sauce

Crab Crunch

$15.00

Crab Salad, Scallions, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Shallots, Shrimp Chips, Nori, Masego & Creamy Spicy Sauce

Ruth's Butchery

Ruth's Burger

Ruth's Burger

$9.00+

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Butcher Sauce

Ruth's Deluxe Burger

Ruth's Deluxe Burger

$11.00+

American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Butcher Sauce

The GCQ

The GCQ

$10.00+

Hatch Green Chile Queso, Lettuce & Vine-Ripened Tomato

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$12.00+Out of stock

Brisket, American Cheese, Lettuce, Vine-Ripened Tomato, Pickle & BBQ Sauce

French75 Dip

French75 Dip

$17.00

Herb Roasted Beef, Toasted Baguette, Mayonnaise, Jus

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$17.00

Pastrami, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing on Jewish Rye

Russell's Brisket Sandwich

Russell's Brisket Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Heaps of Smoked Brisket with Spicy BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw & Cheddar on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Smokehouse Brisket Plate

Smokehouse Brisket Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Tender Brisket Paired with Green Chile Mac & Cheese & Coleslaw

12 oz N.Y. Strip Plate

$29.00

Dry-Aged & Served with Parmesan Crinkle Fries & Worcestershire Just

Sides

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

Green Chilli Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Beverages

DMM Water

$1.50

Albita Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

C2O Coconut Water

$3.50

Chocolate Milk Box

$3.00

Clean Yerba Mate Blackberry

$4.50

Clean Yerba Mate Peach

$4.50

Clean Yerba Mate Watermelon Mint

$4.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Hanks Birch Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Hanks Grape Soda

$4.00Out of stock

La Croix Cran-Razz

$1.50

La Croix Lemon

$1.50

La Croix Lime

$1.50

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.50

Mad Tasty Grapefruit

$5.00

Mad Tasty Watermelon Kiwi

$5.00

Nantucket Orange Juice

$4.00

New York Seltzer Black Cherry Soda

$4.50

New York Seltzer Cream Soda

$4.50

New York Seltzer Raspberry Soda

$4.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut Berry

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Rowdy Mermaid Lavender

$6.00

Rowdy Mermaid Peach

$6.00

Rowdy Mermaid Watermelon

$6.00

Shaka Tea Guava Ginger Blossom

$4.00

Shaka Tea Mango Hibiscus

$4.00

Shaka Tea Pineapple Mint

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Verywell Focus

$5.00

Verywell Mind & Body

$5.00Out of stock

Verywell Unwind

$5.00Out of stock

Market N/A Beverage

AHA GREEN TEA CITRUS

$1.99

AHA LIME WATERMELON

$1.99

AHA ORANGE GRAPEFRUIT

$1.99

AHA RAZZ ACAI

$1.99

APPLE JUICE (TROPICANA)

$3.00

BODY ARMOR FRUIT PUNCH

$1.99

BODY ARMOR LYTE PEACH MANGO

$1.99

BODY ARMOR ORANGE MANGO

$1.99

CBD SPARKLING HIBISCUS

$3.99

CBD SPARKLING CITRUS

$3.99

CELSIUS -STRAWBERRY GUAVA

$3.99

CELSIUS -STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.99

CELSIUS -WILD BERRY

$3.99

CLEAN CAUSE BLACKBERRY

$3.99

CLEAN CAUSE PEACH

$3.99

CLEAN CAUSE RAZZ

$3.99

COCONUT WATER C20

$3.99

COKE CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

DMM BOTTLE WATER

$1.75

DRAM CARDAMOM/BLACK TEA

$2.99

DRAM CITRUS BLOSSOM

$2.99

FANTA ORANGE BOTTLE (GLASS)

$3.50

HIGH BREW DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.99

HIGH BREW MOCHA

$3.99

HONEST TEA 1/2 & 1/2

$3.50

HONEST TEA BERRY

$3.50

HONEST TEA HONEY GREEN

$3.50

HONEST TEA PEACH

$2.99

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

LA COLOMBE COLD BREW VANILLA LATE

$3.99

La Croix Grapefruit

$1.75

La Croix Lemon

$1.75

La Croix Lime

$1.75

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.75

La Croix Razz

$1.75

NY Seltzer - Blackcherry

$3.00

NY Seltzer - Cream Soda

$3.00

NY Seltzer - Raspberry

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE (TROPICANA)

$3.00

POWERADE BLUE 20OZ

$1.99

POWERADE RED 20OZ

$1.99

POWERADE ZERO BLUE 20OZ

$1.99

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA LAVENDER;

$4.50

ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA PEACH

$4.50

ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA WATERMELON

$4.50

Shaka Tea Guava Ginger Blossom

$3.99

Shaka Tea Mango Hibiscus

$3.99

Shaka Tea Pineapple Mint

$3.99

SMARTWATER 20OZ

$3.50

SPACE TEA

$4.99

SPRITE

$1.50

SPRITE GLASS BOTTLE

$3.50

TEAKOE TEA

$3.99

TOPO-CHICO

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER SQUEEZED ZERO

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER POWER C

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER REVIVE

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER RISE ZERO

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER XXX ZERO

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER ZERO LOOK

$3.50
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
From celebrated Chef Frank Bonanno comes Denver Milk Market features 16 unique concepts housed inside one of the city’s most exciting new developments, Dairy Block. A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—meaning you can order from all concepts and pickup with easy!

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Denver Milk Market image
Denver Milk Market image
Denver Milk Market image

