Denver Poke Company
150 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info
Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.
Location
1550 Platte St, Suite C, Denver, CO 80202
Gallery