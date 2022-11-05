Restaurant header imageView gallery

Denver Poke Company

150 Reviews

$$

1550 Platte St

Suite C

Denver, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Chili Mango Salmon
Spicy Tuna

DELIVERY !!!

Delivery through DoorDash

Out of stock

Search for us on DoorDash! Fees apply.

Poke Bowls

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$13.95+

Tuna marinated in a spicy poki sauce served with cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, choice of tobiko (regular, wasabi, or sriracha), topped with Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.

Spicy Salmon

$13.95+

Salmon marinated in our spicy poki sauce, served with kimchi, cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, avocado, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, and sesame seeds.

Chili Mango Salmon

Chili Mango Salmon

$13.95+

Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.

Sweet Citrus Salmon

Sweet Citrus Salmon

$13.95+

Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.

Da 808 - Hawaiian Style

Da 808 - Hawaiian Style

$13.95+

Tuna and Octopus tossed in our classic sauce, served with ogo seaweed mix, sweet onions, and green onions, topped with furikake, sesame seeds, Hawaiian sea salt, and kizami nori.

Pineapple Basil Yellowtail**

Pineapple Basil Yellowtail**

$13.95+

Yellowtail tossed in a pineapple basil and classic sauce, served with pineapples, sea asparagus, serranos pepper, green onions, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and kizami nori.

Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$13.95+
Sweet Ginger Tofu

Sweet Ginger Tofu

$12.95+

Organic Tofu tossed in sweet soy served with edamame, hijiki salad, lotus roots, cucumbers, enoki ,mushrooms, green onions and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil crispy and chili threads

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.95+

Build Your Own Bowl the way you like !

Salad

Salad

$9.95+

Kids Bowl

$9.50

Snacks

3 Inari Poké Pockets (Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Garlic shrimp)

3 Inari Poké Pockets (Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Garlic shrimp)

$13.95

Choose from 3 protein: Tuna, Salmon, or Spicy Tuna

Spam Musubi

$3.75Out of stock

Spam Musubi Combo 3

$11.00Out of stock
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50
Hijiki Salad

Hijiki Salad

$6.00
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$6.00
Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$6.00
Spicy Crab Salad

Spicy Crab Salad

$6.00
Baby Octopus Salad

Baby Octopus Salad

$6.00
Bamboo Rice

Bamboo Rice

$3.50
Brown Rice & Quinoa

Brown Rice & Quinoa

$3.50

Drinks

Fiji Water Small

Fiji Water Small

$2.75

Fiji Water Large

$4.00
Vitacoco

Vitacoco

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea ( Unsweetened )

$4.25

Golden Oolong Tea ( Unsweetened )

$4.25

Press Coffee - Cold Brew

$4.50

La Croix Cherry Lime

$2.75

La Croix Blackberry Cucumber

$2.75

La Croix Strawberry Pineapple

$2.75
Aloha Maid Guava

Aloha Maid Guava

$3.00
Aloha Maid Iced Tea

Aloha Maid Iced Tea

$3.00
Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

$3.00
Aloha Maid Lilikoi Passionfruit

Aloha Maid Lilikoi Passionfruit

$3.00

Yuzu

$4.50

Ringo ( Apple )

$4.50

Mikan ( Orange )

$4.50

Ume ( Plum )

$4.50

Catering

Poke Lite Small

$160.00

Poke Lite Medium

$200.00

Poke Lite Large

$240.00

Grand Poke Small

$240.00

Grand Poke Medium

$320.00

Grand Poke Large

$425.00

Avocado Upgrade Small

$30.00

Avocado Upgrade Medium

$35.00

Avocado Upgrade Large

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

Website

Location

1550 Platte St, Suite C, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Denver Poke Company image
Denver Poke Company image
Denver Poke Company image
Denver Poke Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bindery
orange star4.3 • 1,070
1817 Central Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Del Mar by Rooted
orange starNo Reviews
3200 N Pecos St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Knockabout Burgers
orange star5.0 • 1
3200 N. Pecos Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
The Post Chicken & Beer - LoHi
orange starNo Reviews
1575 Boulder Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering
orange starNo Reviews
2364 15th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
SUSHI RONIN
orange star4.4 • 830
2930 Umatilla St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston