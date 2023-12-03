Patty Shack Vallejo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We hand form all of our patties using fresh, never frozen ground beef every single day. We use fresh produce prepped by hand every morning. Our skin-on fries are cooked to be crispy on the outside, and soft in the middle.
Location
810 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mile High Station - 2027 West Colfax Ave.
No Reviews
2027 West Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 80204
View restaurant
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub - 1131 Santa Fe Drive
No Reviews
1131 Santa Fe Drive Denver, CO 80204
View restaurant