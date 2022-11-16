Deposito: "El Nopalito"
610 N Main St, Suite A
Mcallen, TX 78501
Red
2014 Meinklang Konkret Osterreich Red
A darkly hued Saint Laurent, deep with purple fruit and roughened stones leading to a core of dense blackberry fruit. An elegant and subtle wine for gatherings and a great choice for pâté, terrines, sausages, and eggplant. “Konkret” refers to a new method of vinification in 9-hectoliter concrete “eggs” (egg-shaped vessels). The extremely fine pores allow a controlled supply of oxygen to the wine. The wine, "incubated" in the egg for 12 months, ends up with a pure, straightforward, unadulterated character that can only be called "concrete."
2015 Andrea Calek Penultime
Producer: Andrea Calek Region: Ardeche, France Grapes: Syrah, Merlot Style: Red Size: 75cl bottle Notes: A special cuvée from Andrea; silky and fruit-forward, with a deep minerality.
2017 Maison Blance "Cease & Desist"
95% direct press Cab Franc and a bit of red wine (Merlot) for color, 18 months in barrel, no SO2 at vinification and a bit at bottling (10ppm). Nicolas's Clairet- a serious vin de soif made from Merlot and Cabernet Franc with a very short maceration time. For the 2017 vintage it was bottled sans front label!
2017 Maria & Sepp Graf Zweigelt
Age of Vines: around 40 years old Soil: Opok – Limestone and clay silt, here in its more rocky, meager form Varieties: Zweigelt Making of: Grapes are hand-harvested, destemmed, and gently pressed. They are fermented in 2400-liter oval wooden casks with indigenous yeasts. The wine then spends about 2 years aging in neutral wooden casks. Bottled without fining or filtration, no sulfur added. Personality: there’s cherry and oak and tobacco leaves and nutmeg and cranberry and probably about 300 other notes hints and flavors that you’ll happily discover over and over.
2017 Teutonic 459 Amphora Pinot
This Pinot Noir/Gamay blend was fermented and aged in clay amphorae. The nose is clean, with bright fruit- strawberry and raspberry. It's texture is a bit different as well (compared to the "1787" wine made with the same fruit but in neutral oak barrels.) This wine is a nod to the history of winemaking by the Romans in the Mosel Valley. Wine was fermented in clay amphorae and around the year 459, the Clovis the First occupied this area, removing the Romans and their winemaking with the amphorae and wooden barrels became the vessel of choice for making wine.
2018 Anthony Thevenet Morgan
Translucent but cloudy, cherries and high-acid raspberries tossed with white pepper, spice and wet earth. That high-toned lift and pure juicy joy from a well-done carbonic treatment. This is classic Cru Beaujolais, of which we haven't seen much in the current vintage, so we're doubling down on Anthony's Morgon. Because, from October, through December this is our go-to light red that we want in our glass for any and all occasions. Stock up. SERVE SLIGHTLY CHILLED
2018 Marto Al Dente
This is a crunchy co-ferment from Martin Wörner of Marto who works in the village of Flonheim in Germany's famous Rheinheissen winemaking region. Tasting Notes: A light red whose easy-drinking character belies just how perfectly pitched this blend is -- the breadth of a Pinot Blanc's texture with the pristine acidity of Pinot Gris blended into Riesling, and the berried and spiced perfection of German Pinot Noir. An absolute banger. Vinification: A blend of Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Riesling, and Pinot Blanc grapes that are hand-harvested early from vines grown on sandstone soils. The spontaneously fermenting juice macerates for two weeks before full fermentation and aging in big old oak barrels for 10 months atop the lees. There is no racking. Unfined, unfiltered with no additional SO2. 10.5%ABV
2018 Mas Candi Les Forques
APPELLATION: Penedès BLEND: Cabernet Sauvignon (70%) plus Garnatxa, Sumoll, and other autochthonous varieties WINEMAKERS: Ramón Jané, Ramón Galimany, and Toni Carbó VITICULTURE: Certified organic. WINEMAKING: Grapes are hand harvested in small bins. Wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks and aged for 12 months on its lees before bottling. This wine is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. TASTING NOTES: Sweet, supple, spicy, warm black cherry and blackberry fruit with a lovely smooth texture and notes of tea, herbs and spice. Warm and ripe and mellow with lovely balance and well integrated oak. Supremely balanced.
2019 Absentee Syrah
“Pink” 2019 VARIETY : Carignan / Syrah / Zinfandel / Petite Syrah / Abouriou TERROIR : Fruit purchased from the Poor Ranch in Hopland, Mendocino Sandy soil Dry Farmed 10-40 year old vines Organic since its inception in the 1970s HARVEST : hand picked VINIFICATION : Whole cluster Aged in oak barrel for a year. Unfined, Unfiltered.
2019 Casa Castillo Jumilla
91 points Robert Parker's Wine Advocate "The entry-level red, the old Monastrell, has been reverted to the varietal name, even if in 2019 it has some 15% Garnacha because it was a very good year for the variety (because it was harvested before the rain). As with the other wines, I had the chance to compare the 2019 Monastrell with the 2020. This 2019 fermented in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts and matured in 500-liter barrels and 5,000-liter oak foudres for 10 months. It has an expressive nose of Mediterranean herbs and a combination of ripeness and lightness, a little in the style of 2016, a little more fruit-driven. They had to sort and discard and produced less wine. It's medium-bodied and has very good balance and fine tannins. (LG)" (4/2022)
2019 Donkey & Goat Gallivanter
Land: USA, California, Napa Valley Grapes: Merlot, Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvédre Notable: Sustainable, Vegan Taste: Lights and juicy, nothing too serious here but good complexity. Berries and Earth! Winery: Jared and Tracey Brandt have been making wine naturally in California since the 2003 vintage, they can be seen as pioneers of this style of wine in California. They had just returned from spending the year 2002 in France with famed winemaker Eric Texier, learning everything they could, from winemaking to marketing. Their wines are almost entirely unfined and unfiltered, and the only additive they use is a small amount of sulfur, at bottling. They have their own beautiful winemaking facility located in Berkeley, where they can assure that all their fermentations take place with only their vineyards own wild yeasts.
2019 Justin Dutraive Les Bulands Gamay
Justin Dutraive is the oldest of iconic Beaujolais producer Jean-Louis Dutraive. Following internships with family friends Jean Foillard and Julie Balagny, and harvests in Australia and Oregon's Willamette Valley, Justin returned to the family domaine to work alongside his father. But additionally wanting to make wine on his own, he leased the small plot of “Les Bullands: and converted it to organic farming practices. This is his first vintage. The vineyard being just outside of the Fleurie limits, the wine has strong Fleurie characteristics: it has deep earthy aromas balanced by floral and spicy notes while on the palate dark red fruits like raspberries and red currants dominate.
2019 Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine
The 2019 release of Las Jaras flagship wine in one word? Finesse. It was a wet spring followed by a warm, dry growing season with few extreme heat events. This resulted in a refined wine that is powerful but quite suave; it is tasting great upon release! The wine has rich aromas of dark cherry, plum and blackberry as well as hints of cocoa nibs, allspice, and damp earth. Take a sip and you’ll find blue fruit, deep cherry, caraway, and saline earth with supple tannins and a long, savory finish. Inspired by Steve Brule
2019 Martha Stoumen Young Vines
99% Zinfandel-related clones, 1% Vermentino · Mendocino County · 115 Cases A juicy nose of wild blackberry, baking spice, and ancho chilli — everything you want Zinfandel to smell like, but it rarely does. The splash of Vermentino gives white peach and citrus zest. A generous body balanced by moderate acidity and characteristically dusty tannins (Venturi Vineyard’s signature).
2020 Enderle & Moll "Basis" Pinot Noir
30-year-old vines on sandstone, limestone and loess.The entry-level Enderle & Moll Pinot: 30-year-old vines planted in sandstone and limestone. A wild, earthy and crushed berry nose; a kitchen pantry of cooking spices. Crushed dark berry fruit, edged by a delicate bright lemon citrus that gives definition and lift. Crush-able.
2020 Enderle & Moll "Liaison" Pinot Noir
This wine is a knock-out: dark, sexy and so layered and complex. This wine is deep; we’re talking Mariana Trench deep. I don’t know how else to describe it. The nose goes from strawberry and raspberry all the way to dark, earthy crushed berry and cassis; this is an example of a wine with just superb density and definition. The glycerin-rich fruit coats the herbal, kitchen spice aromatics that the whole range flaunts, yet here it is better integrated than in almost any bottle other than the Grand Cru “Muschelkalk.” Try and be patient; if drinking young, decant. “Liason” is something like the “1er Cru” bottling for Enderle & Moll. It is sourced from 40-50-year-old vines planted both in limestone and sandstone; a “liaison” of soil types if you will. It is always one of the most compelling Pinots out there, an absurd value that easily out-classes wines that are twice the price
2020 Gut Oggau Josephine
Josephine by Gut Oggau is a spicy, intense lady that comes from a beautiful 30 year old plantation which is planted with the rare Rösler grape on a limestone soil. Rösler is a fungus- and frost-resistant new breed from the 1960s, which can be found almost exclusively in Burgenland. It produces fruity and tannic wines with a powerful colour. The umbels are destemmed and fermented spontaneously in 500 L, 1000 L and 1500 L barrels. After 8 months of maturation in used 500 L barrels, this lady is bottled without batonnage, additional sulphur, unembellished and unfiltered.
2020 Les Foulards Rogue La Soif du Mal
"A touch of evil" Grenache & Mourvedre. Fermented using carbonic maceration with wild yeasts in stainless. Unfined, unfiltered, no SO2
2020 Les Lunes Cabernet
Region: Sonoma Valley, Alexander Valley < CA Grapes: 90% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Franc Vineyard/Cellar Stats: Organic, dry farming; wide range of soil types from the 7 different vineyards; grapes were hand-harvested and vinified separately, all de-stemmed and gently macerated at cool temperatures for 4-14 days. The Millen and Pyaleh Vineyard wines were made as rose. The wines were then aged separately for 9 months in a combination of neutral oak and flextanks at which point the components were blended and 15ppm of sulfur was added. The wine was bottled unfined/unfiltered with <15ppm So2; 12.5% ABV; 800 cases
2020 Les Lunes Cosmic Blend
A medium-bodied dry red made of Bordeaux varieties. Les Lunes makes wines naturally, with wild yeasts, no filtering or fining and with fruit that isn’t sprayed with systemic pesticides. A fantastic Californian red made in way it would have been in the 70s before bit ink bombs became all the rage with Robert Parker’s influence. Nothing added except a tiny dose of sulfites. This is a truly refreshing red that is great for dinner and does will with a tiny chill.
2020 Meinklang Burgenland Osterreich Red
Austrian Beaujolais? Sure tastes like it. Bright and juicy and great with a chill yet completely dry. Meinklang farms their grapes certified biodynamically with no pesticide sprays. A blend of Zweigelt, Blaufränkisch and St. Laurent that’ll pair with just about anything, even if served it in a tumbler.
2020 Pax North Coast Syrah
Love meaty and textured Syrah from the Northern Rhone? Then Pax Mahle’s North Coast Syrah needs to be on your radar. Produced with 100% whole clusters, this concentrated and pepper-driven Syrah oozes with flavors of dark fruit, cracked black pepper, violets, iron, and briny olives. Pair with burgers, pizza, and all things red meat.
2020 Populis Cuvee Texian
2020 Scar of the Sea SLO Pinot Noir
This Pinot Noir is clean, fresh, and so tasty, offering notes of fresh cherry, black cherry, and hints of baking spices. The tannins are soft and approachable. This is a fantastic small-production wine and well worth a try! The fruit was sourced from two specific organic vineyards within the SLO Coast. Chene Vineyard is Demeter Certified Biodynamic & Bassi Vineyard is in year 1 of conversion to certified Biodynamic. Scar of the Sea wines uses natural fermentation practices and only neutral oak and stainless steel barrels. This wine is bottled unfined and unfiltered. Made as a natural wine.
2020 Scar of the Sea Zin Lopez Vineyard
This is old-vine Zinfandel at its finest. Notes of ripe strawberry, raspberry, plum, sarsaparilla root, white pepper, and sage. The palate is full-bodied with soft, luxurious tannins and incredibly decadent fruit concentration, though do not think this an alcoholic fruit bomb: there is balance to the intensity of fruit flavors, rich, ripe tannins and integrated, refreshing acidity. The finish is complex, invigorating and explosive all at the same time. Nothing is out of place in this wine: it is a pristine Zinfandel that reflects the historic vineyard where it is from. 240 cases produced.
2020 Southold Farm + Cellar Go Down Swinging
Warning that this wine is one for the adventurous natural wine drinker. Tart, Acidic, Funky, almost that of a sour beer, but if that's your thing you will love it! Notes from the winemaker: "Imagine a hippy strawberry farm in the middle of a forest: funk, wholesome, and everything in between...oh, and way too gulpable. Drink this wine with a little chill on it and have fun. Light in color but full of big fruit structure. It's a double black diamond slope of a wine. Not for everyone, but for so many it's all they want. It really should carry an explicit lyrics label on it. If you love your BRUTAL, you’ll love this."
2020 Teutonic Bergspitze Pinot Nior
The fruit is grown on the top of Bald Peak in the Chehalem Mountains at 1250 feet elevation, hence we call this wine "Bergspitze" which means mountain top in German. 100% Alsatian Coury clones brought back in a suitcase by Charles Coury and planted in Oregon in 1965. The 2018 vintage delivers the typical characteristics of this vineyard, lighter colored but deep in aromatics of bright fruit notes of cherry and white raspberry with a slight dusting of chalkiness. The finish is long and keeps your palate reminded of what you just sipped until the next taste. This wine is light enough to pair with seafood and can hold up to pork and beef.
2020 Vivanterre Gamay
The wine making is simple; whole cluster fermentation, aged in a combination of clay amphorae and used oak barrels with no fining, no filtering and no added SO2 at any point of winemaking. Our Gamay MVB will be bottled in May 2021 according to the biodynamic calendar. The harvesting, wine making, and elevage was done by Patrick Bouju and Justine Loiseau
2021 Donkey & Goat Cannonball Red Blend
This wine represents another exciting creation from the 2021 vintage which brought devastating losses from our El Dorado vineyards due to the Caldor Fire. We only made 42% of our planned tonnage and made no red wine from El Dorado. When Tracey realized the extent of the devastating losses, she broadcast to her winemaker community and the response was immediate and heartwarming. One of the many gifts was an offer to grab 4 tons of Grüner Veltliner from Joel Burt at Las Jaras. Given the sizable reduction in red wine this vintage Tracey decided to use some of the Grüner in a red & white wine blend that together becomes an electric Kool-Aid elixir for the warm days ahead! She likened it to her holding her breath while landing a CANNONBALL in the deep end as a young girl. As she said, sometimes you have to jump first! The base is Testa Carignane (62%) and Rava Grüner Veltliner (21%) and the spice is a mix of Fenaughty Grenache Blanc (6%) & Vermentino (6%) and Cloud Chardonnay (5%).
2021 Donkey & Goat Skinny Dip Granache
This wine represents one of the more innovative and exciting creations from the 2021 vintage which brought devastating losses from our El Dorado vineyards due to the Caldor Fire. We only made 42% of our planned tonnage and made no red wine from El Dorado. Facing down far more Rosé than she wanted from direct pressing Syrah & Grenache Noir, late on the evening of August 26, 2021, Tracey decided to try something new. Having just unloaded the press from the Grenache Gris at Gibson in Mendocino (where all was fine) she decided to not throw the pomace into the organic waste bin. It was pressed after a mere 6-hour skin soak that followed a light foot tread. Instead, she loaded the juicy pomace into our largest clay vat and then filled it up with the freshly pressed Rosé of Girard Vineyard Grenache Noir. Her hope was to make a more interesting wine with texture and structure given the sea of Rosé this vintage. It is our skinny dip as she just dipped the skins into a rose and voila, a new idea
2021 Las Jaras Glou Glou
This is the fifth installment of the Glou Glou series, which was created to be the perfect wine for circle foods (pizza and burgers). The 2021 edition of this light red is quite a bit more serious than last year’s. The vintage gave us very intense fruit, but our winemaking strategy was to use methods to minimize extraction to create a fresh and delicious wine. This is certainly a food wine, in fact, it begs for food. It has enough acid to stand up to your favorite tomato sauce, as well as intense berry notes that perfectly complement the char of a burger or perfectly cooked pizza crust. Serve this slightly chilled, and you will be the hero of your next backyard barbecue—this is the most refreshing red wine ever, and the perfect antidote to long summer days and the heat of the grill. On the nose it is a sea of hibiscus and raspberry with undertones of roasted coffee and wet rock. On the palate is intense and fleshy with flavors of black plum and pomegranate and a long textural finish.
2021 Marigny Carbonic Pinot Noir
Taste / Feel Raspberries, the very, very beginning, the future Fermentation 6 to 12 days (depending on tank) of whole cluster carbonic maceration. Drained off, dug out and pressed back to a combination of stainless tanks (75%) and foudre (25%) to go dry.