Depot Hotel Restaurant Sonoma

The Depot Hotel Restaurant is a charming neighborhood restaurant located in an historic stone building just a block off the Plaza in Sonoma. Locals and visitors to the wine country enjoy rustic Tuscan-inspired cuisine in cozy dining rooms and on outdoor garden terraces overlooking the Italian pergola, fireplace, and reflection pool. Take-out and delivery are also available. Chef Ghilarducci’s love for food shows, whether it is making house-made bread or salumi, or handcut pasta, or fresh ricotta. In addition to products made in-house, the Sonoma Valley wine country around us offers an abundance of new artisanal products. Join us for a trattoria-style lunch or dinner...or just drop into our garden for informal small plates of antipasti and a glass of wine. The focus is on Italian comfort food--served in a casual wine country atmosphere.

