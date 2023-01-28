Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Depot Hotel Restaurant Sonoma

review star

No reviews yet

241 1st St W

Sonoma, CA 95476

RESTAURANT MENU

TUSCAN PROSCIUTTO

$14.00

SALUMI PLATTER

$16.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

BEET SALAD

$12.00

BRESOALA

$13.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

ORCHARD SALAD

$12.00

SOUP

$5.00+

SHRIMP LOUIS (LUNCH ONLY)

$23.00

FOCACCIA pp

$3.50

SALUMI BOARD

$15.00

EILEEN SALAD

$14.00

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$23.00

PIZZA BIANCA

$25.00

PIZZA ERNESTO

$25.00

PIZZA SALAMI

$24.00

PIZZA PICCANTE

$24.00

PIZZA CALABRESE

$24.00

EGGPLANT LASAGNA

$24.00Out of stock

CANNELLONI

$24.00

BOLOGNESE

$23.00Out of stock

TONNARELLI

$26.00

PENNE PESTO

$23.00

VEGAN PASTA

$22.00

VEGETARIAN PASTA

$22.00

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

MEATBALLS

$27.00

VEAL SCALOPPINE

$28.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$27.00

STRACOTTO

$28.00

NEW YORK STEAK

$35.00

OSSO BUCO

$28.00

GRILLED SALMON

$29.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$22.00

VEAL PICCATA

$28.00

VEGETABLE PLATTER

$20.00

VEAL MILANESE

$27.00

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$27.00

PROSCIUTTO AND JACK SANDWICH

$33.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

MASHED POT

$5.00

GREEN SALAD SM

$6.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$12.00
LIMONCELLO

LIMONCELLO

$10.00Out of stock
CHOCOLATE TORTE

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$12.00

BRULEE

$10.00

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

GELATO - One Scoop

$8.00

AFFOGATO

$10.00

FRUIT PLATE

$8.00

FRUIT AND CHEESE

$12.00

CHEESE PLATE

$12.00

CAKE SERVICE CHARGE per person

$3.50

AMERICAN COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

DBL CAPPUCC

$7.00

LATTE

$5.00

VIENNA

$6.00

GIANDUIA

$6.00

MOCHA

$6.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

SMALL PELLEGRINO

$4.00

LARGE PELLEGRINO

$8.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

SODA

$4.00

ROY RODGERS

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

CHOC MILK

$4.00

KIDS MENU

CHILD CHEESE PIZZA

$20.00

CHILD PASTA CHEESE

$10.00

CHILD TORTELLINI

$12.00

CHILD PASTA MARINARA

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

WINE/BEER LIST

GL NAVERAN BRUT

$11.00

GL GHIL SAUV BLANC

$7.00

GL MATHIS ROSE

$11.00

GL CHARD LA CHERTOSA

$12.00

GL SPRITZER

$8.00

GL SOJOURN PINOT NOIR

$16.00

GL ELIO ALTARE BARBERA

$12.00

GL LICHAU CAB

$22.00

GL SPLIT ROCK CAB

$16.00

ENKIDU CAB

$21.00

GL KIR ROYALE

$10.00

GL DUBONNET/CINZANO

$8.00

GL SHERRY

$8.00

CORKAGE BTL

$15.00

CORKAGE MGNM

$30.00

2\6 Mimosa

$10.00

2\6 Cava

$12.00

2\6 Sauvignon Blanc

2\6 Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

2\6 Chardonnay

$10.00

2\6 Rose

$10.00

2\6 Pinot Noir

$12.00

2\6 Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

2\6 Beer

$6.00

GHILARDUCCI SAUVIGNON BLANC

$28.00

BODKIN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$29.00

CATALINA SOUNDS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

MATERRA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$35.00

GALERIE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$44.00

HORSE & PLOW ROSE

$36.00

ST FRANCIS CHARDONNAY

$38.00

LIOCO CHARDONNAY

$40.00

MOUNT EDEN CHARDONNAY

$42.00

GUNDLACH-BUNDSCHU CHARDONNAY

$46.00

PATZ & HALL CHARDONNAY

$65.00

CORKAGE BTL

$15.00

CORKAGE MGNM

$30.00

BLOOD ROOT PINOT NOIR

$65.00

ELIO ALTARE NEBBIOLO

$70.00

ELIO ALTARE BARBERA

$48.00

CAMINO CAB SAUVIGNON

$153.00

APETURE CAB SAUVIGNON

$134.00

ANAKOTA CAB SAUVIGNON

$168.00

OBSIDIAN CAB SAUVIGNON

$70.00

SPLIT ROCK CAB SAUVIGNON

$64.00

STORYBOOK MTN ZINFANDEL

$80.00Out of stock

LA CHERTOSA SANGIOVESE

$60.00

BULGARI

$75.00Out of stock

DONNA OLIMPIA

$127.00

ARGIANO BRUNELLO

$110.00

ROCHE PINOT NOIR - BTL

$42.00

MY WELL PINOT NOIR - BTL

$56.00

SIDURI PINOT NOIR - BTL

$60.00

DOMAINE EDEN PINOT NOIR - BTL

$70.00

CHRISTOPHER CREEK PINOT NOIR - BTL

$100.00

BEDROCK ZINFANDEL - BTL

$38.00

STORYBOOK MOUNTAIN ZINFANDEL - BTL

$80.00

LA CHERTOSA ZINFANDEL, Fra Paolo Reserve - BTL

$60.00

BENZIGER MERLOT - BTL

$39.00

ST FRANCIS RESERVE MERLOT - BTL

$65.00

LASSETER PAYSAGE - BTL

$107.00

AQUINAS CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$45.00

CLINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$42.00

GALERIE CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$95.00

APETURE CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$134.00

ANAKOTA CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$168.00

LA QUERCIA MONTEPULCIANO D’ABRUZZO - BTL

$34.00

ALLEGRINI VALPOLICELLA - BTL

$39.00

TENUTA DI NOZZOLE CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA - BTL

$32.00

TENUTA DI ARCENO CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA - BTL

$40.00

ARGIANO BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO - BTL

$110.00

DONNA OLIMPIA 1898 “MILLEPASSI” - BTL

$127.00

BANSHEE PINOT NOIR - BTL

$54.00

MEYER LIMONCELLO - glass

$8.00

CHATEAU D'ARMAJAN DES ORMES - half bottle

$33.00

GL LA FLEUR RENAISSANCE SAUTERNES 2009

$12.00

LA FLEUR RENAISSANCE SAUTERNES 2009 - bottle

$64.00

FONSECA PORTO 10 YEAR OLD TAWNY - glass

$13.00

CROFT RUBY RESERVE PORT VILA NOVA - glass

$10.00

RAMOS PINTO 2002 PORTO - glass

$22.00

ANCHOR STEAM

$8.00

LAGUNITAS IPA BEER

$8.00

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$7.00

PERONI

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE BEER

$7.00

PILSNER URQUELL BEER

$7.00

CLAUSTHALER NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

$6.00

EVENT MENUS

WINE COUNTRY SAMPLER

$52.00

TUSCAN ANTIPASTI

$56.00

SPANISH TAPAS PARTY

$62.00

WINE COUNTRY BRUNCH

$48.00

SONOMA LUNCH BUFFET

$55.00

TUSCAN GRILL

$52.00

VENETIAN

$54.00

VALENCIA

$58.00

FRENCH BISTRO

$60.00

SAN FRANCISCO

$64.00

CARNEROS

$68.00

FRENCH

$78.00

DESSERT BUFFET

$5.00

FIRST COURSES

ENTREES

FISH

$49.00

CHICKEN

$46.00

NY

$55.00

TUSCAN PROSCIUTTO

$14.00

MIXED ITALIAN OLIVES

$8.00

BRESOALA

$13.00

CROSTINI TOSCANA

$11.00Out of stock

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

ORCHARD SALAD

$12.00

CAPRESE

$12.00

SOUP

$5.00+

TOMATO SALAD /FETA CHEESE

$14.00

COTEGHINO SAUSAGE

$13.00

APPETIZER TOTAL

$432.00

CHEFS SOUP

$9.00

ORCHARD SALAD

$12.00

SONOMA SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

PALERMO

$12.00

PALERMO SALAD

$12.00

CARNAROLI RISOTTO

$20.00

CRISP POLENTA

$20.00

BOLOGNESE

$23.00

SPINACH RAVIOLI

$24.00

ORECCHIETTE GAMBERONI

$25.00

CHICKEN VENEZIANA

$26.00

CHICKEN GENOVESE

$26.00

FRESH FISH

$28.00

VEAL VMILANESE

$27.00

NEW YORK STEAK

$35.00

VEGETARIAN PASTA

$20.00

VEGAN PASTA

$20.00

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$20.00

CHILD PASTA

$12.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$23.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$24.00

RISOTTO PRAWNS AND CHORIZO

$25.00

PORKCHOP

$28.00

RISOTTO

$20.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

CHOCOLATE TORTE (GF)

$12.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$12.00

CANNOLI

$12.00

SORBETTO (GF)

$8.00

GELATO

$8.00

PLATINUM WEDDINGS PER HOUR

$12.00

GOLD WEDDINGS PER HOUR

$11.00

SILVER WEDDINGS PER HOUR

$9.00

VINTAGE WEDDINGS PER HOUR

$8.00

PLATINUM EVENTS

$48.00

GOLD EVENTS

$44.00

SILVER EVENTS

$36.00

VINTAGE EVENTS

$32.00

CHILD BAR

$8.00

HEAD HIGH PINOT NOIR

$52.00

BANSHEE PINOT NOIR

$54.00Out of stock

MY WELL PINOT NOIR

$56.00Out of stock

SIDURI PINOT NOIR

$60.00Out of stock

DOMAINE EDEN PINOT NOIR

$70.00Out of stock

CHRISTOPHER PINOT NOIR

$100.00Out of stock

BEDROCK ZINFANDEL

$38.00

STORYBOOK MTN ZINFANDEL

$80.00Out of stock

LA CHERTOSA ZINFANDEL

$60.00

BENZIGER MERLOT

$54.00

LA CHERTOSA SANGIOVESE

$60.00

LASSETER PAYSAGE

$107.00Out of stock

AQUINAS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$45.00

CLINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$42.00

GALERIE CAB SAUVIGNON

$95.00Out of stock

APETURE CAB SAUVIGNON

$134.00

ANAKOTA CAB SAUVIGNON

$168.00

LA QUERCIA MONTEPULCIANO

$34.00

ALLEGRINI VALPOLICELLA

$39.00

TENUTA DI NOZZOLE CHIANTI

$32.00

TENUTA DI ARCENO CHIANTI

$40.00

ARGIANO BRUNELLO

$110.00

DONNA OLIMPIA

$127.00

ROCHE PINOT NOIR - BTL

$42.00

MY WELL PINOT NOIR - BTL

$56.00

SIDURI PINOT NOIR - BTL

$60.00

DOMAINE EDEN PINOT NOIR - BTL

$70.00

CHRISTOPHER CREEK PINOT NOIR - BTL

$100.00

BEDROCK ZINFANDEL - BTL

$38.00

STORYBOOK MOUNTAIN ZINFANDEL - BTL

$80.00

LA CHERTOSA ZINFANDEL, Fra Paolo Reserve - BTL

$60.00

BENZIGER MERLOT - BTL

$39.00

ST FRANCIS RESERVE MERLOT - BTL

$65.00

LASSETER PAYSAGE - BTL

$107.00

AQUINAS CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$45.00

CLINE CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$42.00

GALERIE CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$95.00

APETURE CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$134.00

ANAKOTA CABERNET SAUVIGNON - BTL

$168.00

LA QUERCIA MONTEPULCIANO D’ABRUZZO - BTL

$34.00

ALLEGRINI VALPOLICELLA - BTL

$39.00

TENUTA DI NOZZOLE CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA - BTL

$32.00

TENUTA DI ARCENO CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA - BTL

$40.00

ARGIANO BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO - BTL

$110.00

DONNA OLIMPIA 1898 “MILLEPASSI” - BTL

$127.00

BANSHEE PINOT NOIR - BTL

$54.00

MEYER LIMONCELLO - glass

$8.00

CHATEAU D'ARMAJAN DES ORMES - half bottle

$33.00

GL LA FLEUR RENAISSANCE SAUTERNES 2009

$12.00

LA FLEUR RENAISSANCE SAUTERNES 2009 - bottle

$64.00

FONSECA PORTO 10 YEAR OLD TAWNY - glass

$13.00

CROFT RUBY RESERVE PORT VILA NOVA - glass

$10.00

RAMOS PINTO 2002 PORTO - glass

$22.00

ANCHOR STEAM BEER

$8.00

PILSNER URQUELL BEER

$7.00

LAGUNITAS IPA BEER

$8.00

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE BEER

$7.00

CLAUSTHALER NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

$6.00

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$7.00

AMERICAN COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

VIENNA

$6.00

MOCHA

$6.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

SMALL PELLEGRINO

$4.00

LARGE PELLEGRINO

$8.00

COKE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Depot Hotel Restaurant is a charming neighborhood restaurant located in an historic stone building just a block off the Plaza in Sonoma. Locals and visitors to the wine country enjoy rustic Tuscan-inspired cuisine in cozy dining rooms and on outdoor garden terraces overlooking the Italian pergola, fireplace, and reflection pool. Take-out and delivery are also available. Chef Ghilarducci’s love for food shows, whether it is making house-made bread or salumi, or handcut pasta, or fresh ricotta. In addition to products made in-house, the Sonoma Valley wine country around us offers an abundance of new artisanal products. Join us for a trattoria-style lunch or dinner...or just drop into our garden for informal small plates of antipasti and a glass of wine. The focus is on Italian comfort food--served in a casual wine country atmosphere.

Website

Location

241 1st St W, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

Gallery
Depot Hotel Restaurant image
Depot Hotel Restaurant image
Depot Hotel Restaurant image
Depot Hotel Restaurant image

