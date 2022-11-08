Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

635 Reviews

$$

1139 WILMETTE AVE

Wilmette, IL 60091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos (3)
Guacamole - Regular
Taco (2)

Margaritas

Nuevo Margaritas For 2

$22.00

tequila blanco, orange liqueur, fresh limonada

Cucumber Avo Margarita for 2

$28.00

tequila blanco, freshly muddled cucumber and avocado, citronge, fresh limonada

El Presidente Margaritas For 2

$32.00

tequila reposado, agave nectar, fresh limonada, mole bitters.

Elderflower Margaritas For 2

$24.00

tequila blanco, Elderflower Liqueur, fresh limonada.

Escalade Margaritas For 2

$26.00

tequila reposado, Pierre Ferrand, fresh OJ, fresh limonada.

Mayan Goddess Margarita For 2

$28.00

tequila reposado, Damiana Liqueur, vedrenne, fresh limonada.

Oaxacan Margaritas For 2

$28.00

Mezcal 28, Vedrenne, fresh limonada.

Pomegranate Margaritas For 2

$26.00

tequila blanco, Pama Liqueur, pomegranate juice, fresh limonada.

Special: Dia de los Muertos Margarita for 2

$26.00

tequila blanco, blood orange, pomegranate, passion fruit, fresh limonada, Hum liqueur float

Spicy Nuevo Margaritas for 2

$24.00

House jalapeno-infused blanco tequila, vedrenne, fresh limonada.

Coconut Margarita for 2

$26.00

tequila blanco, coconut puree, fresh limonada

Appetizer

Appetizer Trio

Appetizer Trio

$15.00

Sample our fundido, guacamole and ceviche

Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

calamari, shrimp, scallops and vegetables marinated in lime and cilantro

Guacamole - Regular

Guacamole - Regular

$13.00
Guacamole - Side

Guacamole - Side

$6.00
Quesa Shrimp & Spinach

Quesa Shrimp & Spinach

$12.00

flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle crema and guacamole; (contains gluten)

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$13.00

melted chihuahua cheese with chorizo sausage and poblano peppers; served with corn tortillas

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$11.00

vegetable medley grilled and drizzled with olive oil and balsamic

Special: Andouille Sausage

$14.00

sautéed andouille sausage, shrimp, and bell peppers, served over wild & white rice

Extra Chips Salsa

$4.00

Tomato Basil Soup (Frozen)

$12.00

quart of soup, cold, to go

Cup Salsa 8 Ounce (Green)

$6.50

Cup Salsa 8 Ounce (Red)

$6.50

Tacos

Tacos (3)

Tacos (3)

$16.00

Your choice of three tacos (choice of corn or flour tortillas); served with rice.

Taco (1)

Taco (1)

$8.00

Your choice of a single taco (corn or flour tortilla); served with rice.

Taco (2)

Taco (2)

$12.00

Your choice of two tacos (corn or flour tortillas); served with rice.

Enchiladas

Enchilada CHEESE

$15.00

verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole

Enchilada CHICKEN

$17.00

verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole

Enchilada SHRIMP

$19.00

verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole

Enchilada STEAK

$19.00

verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole

Fajitas

Fajitas CHICKEN

$17.00

traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak

Fajitas SHRIMP

$19.00

traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak

Fajitas STEAK

Fajitas STEAK

$19.00

traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak

Fajitas CHICKEN/STEAK

$19.00

traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak

Fajitas VEGGIE

$17.00

traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak

Fajita Shrimp/Steak

$20.00

Fajita Shrimp\chicken

$19.00

Burritos

BURRITO Chicken

BURRITO Chicken

$16.00

flour tortilla (contains gluten) with black beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak

BURRITO Steak

$18.00

flour tortilla (contains gluten) with black beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak

BURRITO Veggie

$14.00

flour tortilla (contains gluten) with black beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak

BOWL Veggie

$14.00

Burrito without the tortilla served with lettuce.

BOWL Chicken

$16.00

Chicken burrito without the tortilla served with lettuce.

BOWL Steak

$18.00

Steak burrito without the tortilla served with lettuce.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)

SPECIAL Tortilla: Skirt Steak Huarache

$22.00

6 oz skirt steak in a house made tortilla with refried beans, green cabbage, tomato and guacamole

Tortilla

6 oz skirt steak in a house made tortilla with refried beans, green cabbage, tomato and guacamole

Special: Skirt Steak Huarache

$22.00

6 oz skirt steak in a house made tortilla with refried beans, green cabbage, tomato and guacamole

Salads

Fiesta Salad

$16.00

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp

Fiesta Salad w/Blackened Chicken

Fiesta Salad w/Blackened Chicken

$19.00

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp

Fiesta Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$19.00

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp

Fiesta Salad w/Salmon

$22.00

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp

Fiesta Salad w/Shrimp

$22.00

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp

Fiesta Salad w/Steak

Fiesta Salad w/Steak

$22.00

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp

Kale Quinoa Salad

$13.00

kale, quinoa, garbanzo beans, red onion and feta cheese tossed with an italian vinaigrette

Kale Quinoa Salad with Chicken

$16.00

Kale Quinoa Salad with marinated chicken breast

Kale Quinoa Salad with Salmon

$19.00

Kale Quinoa Salad with grilled salmon

Kale Quinoa Salad with Shrimp

$19.00

Kale Quinoa Salad with sautéed shrimp

Kale Quinoa Salad with Steak

$19.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$19.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken

$19.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Blackened Chicken

Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak

$22.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Grilled Steak

Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon

$22.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Grilled Salmon

Caesar Salad with Sautéed Shrimp

$22.00

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Sautéed Shrimp

Entree

Carne Asada

$29.00

grilled skirt steak with roasted onions and jalapenos, guacamole and pico de gallo, with your choice of two sides. add a side of tortillas for $1

Lemon-Herb Chicken Breast

$21.00

marinated in lemon, garlic, herbs & olive oil and grilled; with a tomato-caper-artichoke relish; with choice of two sides

BBQ Salmon

$25.00

broiled with smoky BBQ and topped with fresh mango; with choice of two sides.

Mole Chicken

$20.00

two chicken thighs served with mole with your choice of two sides.

Herbed Salmon

$25.00

broiled with olive oil, white wine and fresh herbs; with choice of two sides

SPECIAL: Whitefish

$24.00

sautéed, lightly breaded, and topped with chipotle beurre blanc

SPECIAL: Blackened Beef Medallions

$22.00

sautéed bistro filet topped with portobello mushrooms

Beer on Tap

Growler Refill 64oz

$15.00

A half gallon of beer. Please bring a clean and sanitized growler. MUST BE 21 TO ORDER AND SHOW ID

Growler + Bottle 64oz

$20.00

A half gallon of beer. Select this option if you don't have a growler bottle. MUST BE 21 TO ORDER AND SHOW ID.

Bottled Beer

6 Pack Corona

$15.00

6 Pack Corona Light

$15.00

6 Pack Modelo Esp

$15.00

Wine Bottle

*Vinho Verde

$28.00

*Pinot Grigio

$28.00

*Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

*Cab Sauv - Mt Veeder

$60.00

Napa

*Malbec

$35.00

*Rioja

$31.00

*Rose

$28.00

*Cab Sauv - Liberty School

$28.00

*Pinot Noir Pike

$35.00

*Gruner Veltliner Stadt Krems

$35.00

*Chard - Stags Leap Karia

$50.00

Napa

*Chard Stephen Vincent

$38.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Topped with French Vanilla ice cream from Homer's

Flan

Flan

$7.00

Traditional Mexican custard with fresh mango slices

Ice Cream

$4.50
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Our signature dessert: moist white cake made with three milks, topped with fresh whipped cream, fresh strawberries and homemade strawberry puree!

Brownie (Plain)

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Double layers, made from scratch, with cream cheese frosting

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

a classic, key lime pie in a nut crumb crust, topped with whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Kids Cheesy Flank Steak

$9.00

Kids Chicken Strips Grilled

$9.00

Kids Enchiladas

$9.00

Kids Nachos

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Queso Fundido

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Sauteed

$9.00

Kids Tacos

$9.00

Sides Online

Green Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Cilantro Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Chipotle Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Street Corn Esquites

$4.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Sauteed Spinach Nopales

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Mexican Food. Award Winning Tequila & Agave Bar. In-House Brewery.

Website

Location

1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette, IL 60091

Directions

Gallery
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image
Depot Nuevo Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pescadero - Wilmette
orange starNo Reviews
1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209 Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Torino Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
1162 Wilmette Ave Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Double Clutch Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Ashland Avenue Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Ridgeville Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1520 Sherman Avenue Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Valor - 667 Vernon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
667 Vernon Ave Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurantnext
Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road
orange star4.6 • 114
1216 Waukegan Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmette

Sophia Steak
orange star5.0 • 2,319
1146 Wilmette Ave Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Convito Cafe & Market
orange star4.5 • 1,461
1515 Sheridan Rd Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Convito Market
orange star4.5 • 1,461
1515 Sheridan Rd Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Valley Lodge Tavern - Wilmette
orange star4.1 • 599
1141 Central Avenue Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Napolita - Wilmette
orange star4.2 • 478
1126 Central Ave WILMETTE, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Pit & Tap
orange star4.5 • 35
1168 Wilmette Ave Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmette
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Evanston
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston