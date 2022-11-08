- Home
Depot Nuevo Restaurant
635 Reviews
$$
1139 WILMETTE AVE
Wilmette, IL 60091
Popular Items
Margaritas
Nuevo Margaritas For 2
tequila blanco, orange liqueur, fresh limonada
Cucumber Avo Margarita for 2
tequila blanco, freshly muddled cucumber and avocado, citronge, fresh limonada
El Presidente Margaritas For 2
tequila reposado, agave nectar, fresh limonada, mole bitters.
Elderflower Margaritas For 2
tequila blanco, Elderflower Liqueur, fresh limonada.
Escalade Margaritas For 2
tequila reposado, Pierre Ferrand, fresh OJ, fresh limonada.
Mayan Goddess Margarita For 2
tequila reposado, Damiana Liqueur, vedrenne, fresh limonada.
Oaxacan Margaritas For 2
Mezcal 28, Vedrenne, fresh limonada.
Pomegranate Margaritas For 2
tequila blanco, Pama Liqueur, pomegranate juice, fresh limonada.
Special: Dia de los Muertos Margarita for 2
tequila blanco, blood orange, pomegranate, passion fruit, fresh limonada, Hum liqueur float
Spicy Nuevo Margaritas for 2
House jalapeno-infused blanco tequila, vedrenne, fresh limonada.
Coconut Margarita for 2
tequila blanco, coconut puree, fresh limonada
Appetizer
Appetizer Trio
Sample our fundido, guacamole and ceviche
Ceviche
calamari, shrimp, scallops and vegetables marinated in lime and cilantro
Guacamole - Regular
Guacamole - Side
Quesa Shrimp & Spinach
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle crema and guacamole; (contains gluten)
Queso Fundido
melted chihuahua cheese with chorizo sausage and poblano peppers; served with corn tortillas
Grilled Vegetable Plate
vegetable medley grilled and drizzled with olive oil and balsamic
Special: Andouille Sausage
sautéed andouille sausage, shrimp, and bell peppers, served over wild & white rice
Extra Chips Salsa
Tomato Basil Soup (Frozen)
quart of soup, cold, to go
Cup Salsa 8 Ounce (Green)
Cup Salsa 8 Ounce (Red)
Tacos
Enchiladas
Enchilada CHEESE
verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole
Enchilada CHICKEN
verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole
Enchilada SHRIMP
verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole
Enchilada STEAK
verdes or rojas style with cotija cheese and sour cream; choose cheese, chicken, shrimp or steak, suizas (swiss cheese), or mole
Fajitas
Fajitas CHICKEN
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
Fajitas SHRIMP
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
Fajitas STEAK
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
Fajitas CHICKEN/STEAK
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
Fajitas VEGGIE
traditional corn tortillas or flour tortillas served with vegetables, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose chicken, veggie, shrimp, steak
Fajita Shrimp/Steak
Fajita Shrimp\chicken
Burritos
BURRITO Chicken
flour tortilla (contains gluten) with black beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak
BURRITO Steak
flour tortilla (contains gluten) with black beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak
BURRITO Veggie
flour tortilla (contains gluten) with black beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions and chipotle crema; choose veggie, chicken, or steak
BOWL Veggie
Burrito without the tortilla served with lettuce.
BOWL Chicken
Chicken burrito without the tortilla served with lettuce.
BOWL Steak
Steak burrito without the tortilla served with lettuce.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
Steak Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
Shrimp Quesadilla
flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; choose cheese, chicken, steak or shrimp (contains gluten)
SPECIAL Tortilla: Skirt Steak Huarache
6 oz skirt steak in a house made tortilla with refried beans, green cabbage, tomato and guacamole
Tortilla
Salads
Fiesta Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
Fiesta Salad w/Blackened Chicken
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
Fiesta Salad w/Grilled Chicken
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
Fiesta Salad w/Salmon
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
Fiesta Salad w/Shrimp
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
Fiesta Salad w/Steak
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocados, cucumbers, bell pepper, corn, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and fried shoestring tortillas with choice of dressing; topped with your choice of veggies, grilled or blackened chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp
Kale Quinoa Salad
kale, quinoa, garbanzo beans, red onion and feta cheese tossed with an italian vinaigrette
Kale Quinoa Salad with Chicken
Kale Quinoa Salad with marinated chicken breast
Kale Quinoa Salad with Salmon
Kale Quinoa Salad with grilled salmon
Kale Quinoa Salad with Shrimp
Kale Quinoa Salad with sautéed shrimp
Kale Quinoa Salad with Steak
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Blackened Chicken
Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Grilled Steak
Caesar Salad with Grilled Salmon
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Grilled Salmon
Caesar Salad with Sautéed Shrimp
crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed in our special Caesar dressing with Sautéed Shrimp
Entree
Carne Asada
grilled skirt steak with roasted onions and jalapenos, guacamole and pico de gallo, with your choice of two sides. add a side of tortillas for $1
Lemon-Herb Chicken Breast
marinated in lemon, garlic, herbs & olive oil and grilled; with a tomato-caper-artichoke relish; with choice of two sides
BBQ Salmon
broiled with smoky BBQ and topped with fresh mango; with choice of two sides.
Mole Chicken
two chicken thighs served with mole with your choice of two sides.
Herbed Salmon
broiled with olive oil, white wine and fresh herbs; with choice of two sides
SPECIAL: Whitefish
sautéed, lightly breaded, and topped with chipotle beurre blanc
SPECIAL: Blackened Beef Medallions
sautéed bistro filet topped with portobello mushrooms
Beer on Tap
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Topped with French Vanilla ice cream from Homer's
Flan
Traditional Mexican custard with fresh mango slices
Ice Cream
Tres Leches Cake
Our signature dessert: moist white cake made with three milks, topped with fresh whipped cream, fresh strawberries and homemade strawberry puree!
Brownie (Plain)
Carrot Cake
Double layers, made from scratch, with cream cheese frosting
Key Lime Pie
a classic, key lime pie in a nut crumb crust, topped with whipped cream
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh Mexican Food. Award Winning Tequila & Agave Bar. In-House Brewery.
1139 WILMETTE AVE, Wilmette, IL 60091