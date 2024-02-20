Depth 'N Green
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"Aroma of Inspiration in each bite. Serving delicious and healthy Inspired Indian Food, Sandwiches, Smoothies, spices, pickles and chutney. We prepare our food with only Ghee, Cold pressed organic oils, Olive oils or Butter, without any refined oils or any artificial colors / Flavors. We source lots of our spices directly from farmers in Southern India, Mysore Region.
Location
7 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge, MA 02142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge