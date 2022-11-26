Derby City Pizza Co. imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Derby City Pizza Co. Louisville Campus

1,226 Reviews

$$

2500 Crittenden Dr

Louisville, KY 40217

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.49

LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

$8.99

our fresh bread topped with a tasty blend of garlic and melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce

2 Jumbo Meatballs

2 Jumbo Meatballs

$6.79

juicy jumbo meatballs marinated in our scrumptious Marinara sauce

Create Your Own Pizza

Small Create Your Own Pizza

Small Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Large Create Your Own Pizza

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$10.99

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza

Extra-Large Create Your Own Pizza

$12.99

16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Individual Pizza

Individual Pizza

$4.99

Small Specialty Pizzas

Small Champ

Small Champ

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Chicken Ranch

Small Chicken Ranch

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Small Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Small Specialty 1/2 Pizza

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large Champ

Large Champ

$23.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Meat Lovers

Large Meat Lovers

$23.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Chicken Ranch

Large Chicken Ranch

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza;

Extra-Large Specialty Pizzas

Extra-Large Champ

Extra-Large Champ

$25.95

16" thin crust pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large Meat Lovers

Extra-Large Meat Lovers

$25.95

16" thin crust pizza; Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large Vegetarian

Extra-Large Vegetarian

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large Chicken Ranch

Extra-Large Chicken Ranch

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large BBQ Chicken

Extra-Large BBQ Chicken

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Extra-Large Buffalo Chicken

Extra-Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

16" thin crust pizza; Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Extra-Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Extra-Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

16" thin crust pizza;

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$8.99

spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$10.99

spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.99

Layers of sausage, beef, onions, cottage cheese, Romano cheese, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Toasted Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Deli-cut smoked ham sliced thin and piled high with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8" Italian bread.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.

Pizza Hoagie

Pizza Hoagie

$8.99

Topped with pepperoni, pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection. Add additional topping to make it our own

Healthy Choices

10" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

10" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$11.99

a Gluten free crust

Large Crustless Pizza

Large Crustless Pizza

$15.95

14'' crust-less pizza featuring your choice of 5 toppings

Individual Crustless Pizza

Individual Crustless Pizza

$8.99

8" crust-less pizza featuring your choice of 5 toppings

10" Broccoli Crust Pizza

10" Broccoli Crust Pizza

$11.99

a Gluten free and carb-free crust

Salads

Big Chef Salad

Big Chef Salad

$8.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.

Garden Fresh Salad

Garden Fresh Salad

$5.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese

Big Grilled Chicken Salad

Big Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Salad mix topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese. your choice of dressings on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatball

Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatball

$5.99

spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

With one one topping

Side orders

Side order Banana Pepper

Side order Banana Pepper

$0.99
side order jalapenos

side order jalapenos

$0.99
side order pepperoncini

side order pepperoncini

$0.99
side Garlic Butter

side Garlic Butter

$0.79
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.50
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50
Side Italian

Side Italian

$0.35
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$0.35
Side Thousand Island

Side Thousand Island

$0.35
Side Fat Free Ranch

Side Fat Free Ranch

$0.35
Side French

Side French

$0.35
Side Red Vinaigrette

Side Red Vinaigrette

$0.35
extra Pickle

extra Pickle

$0.50

Desserts

Derby Pie

Derby Pie

$2.99

A chocolate and walnut tart in a pie shell with a pastry dough crust.

Brownies

Brownies

$2.49

a chocolate chip brownie topped with icing on top

10" Cinnamon Sticks

10" Cinnamon Sticks

$6.99

our freshly-baked cinnamon sticks topped vanilla icing

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.59
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.99
Diet Dew

Diet Dew

$2.99
Big Red

Big Red

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.

Website

Location

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville, KY 40217

Directions

Gallery
Derby City Pizza Co. image
Derby City Pizza Co. image

