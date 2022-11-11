Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Derby City Pizza Co. - Mount Washington

519 Reviews

$$

587 N Bardstown Rd

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own Pizza
10" Garlic Cheese Stix
Small Create Your Own Pizza

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.49

LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

10" Garlic Cheese Stix

$8.99

our fresh bread topped with a tasty blend of garlic and melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce

2 Jumbo Meatballs

2 Jumbo Meatballs

$6.79

juicy jumbo meatballs marinated in our scrumptious Marinara sauce

10" Cinnamon Stix

10" Cinnamon Stix

$7.99

our freshly-baked cinnamon sticks topped vanilla icing

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99

juicy all white meat chicken that is lightly breaded. Handspun in your choice of sauce or plain

Create Your Own Pizza

Small Create Your Own Pizza

Small Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99

10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Large Create Your Own Pizza

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$10.99

14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Extra-Large Create Your Own

Extra-Large Create Your Own

$12.99

16" thin crust pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.

Individual Pizza

Individual Pizza

$4.99

Small Specialty Pizzas

Small The Champ It's Loaded

Small The Champ It's Loaded

$13.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Small The Runner Up Meat Lovers

Small The Runner Up Meat Lovers

$13.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$13.95

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Small Chicken Ranch

Small Chicken Ranch

$13.95

Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Small BBQ Chicken Southern Style

Small BBQ Chicken Southern Style

$13.95

Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Small Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Small Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large The Champ It's Loaded

Large The Champ It's Loaded

$23.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

$23.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$21.95

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and Mozzarella cheese.

Large Chicken Ranch

Large Chicken Ranch

$21.95

Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

$20.95

Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Extra-Large Specialty Pizzas

Extra-Large The Champ It's Loaded

Extra-Large The Champ It's Loaded

$25.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

Extra-Large The Runner Up Meat Lovers

$25.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, salami, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large Chicken Ranch

Extra-Large Chicken Ranch

$22.95

Ranch dressing sauce, chicken, onions, bacon, diced tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese.

Extra-Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

Extra-Large BBQ Chicken Southern Style

$23.95

Marinated diced chicken in Rich BBQ with onions and Mozzarella

Extra-Large Buffalo Chicken

Extra-Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Marinated diced chicken, onions, and Mozzarella cheese. Not too hot. Just right.

Extra-Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Extra-Large Specialty 1/2 Pizza

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$8.99

spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$10.99

spaghetti topped with 2 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.99

Layers of sausage, beef, onions, cottage cheese, Romano cheese, Italian sausage and Mozzarella cheese served with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread

Toasted Subs

Jumbo Meatball Sub

Jumbo Meatball Sub

$8.99

Mighty homemade meatballs covered with melted Mozzarella server on our 8" Italian bread.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Deli-cut smoked ham sliced thin and piled high with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8" Italian bread.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

Thick meat lover’s sandwich with ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Mozzarella cheese served on our 8' Italian bread.

Pizza Hoagie

Pizza Hoagie

$8.99

Topped with pepperoni, pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection. Add additional topping to make it our own

Healthy Choices

10" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

10" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$11.99

a Gluten free crust

Large Crustless Pizza

Large Crustless Pizza

$15.95

14'' crust-less pizza featuring your choice of 5 toppings

Individual Crustless Pizza

Individual Crustless Pizza

$8.99

8" crust-less pizza featuring your choice of 5 toppings

10" Broccoli & Cheese Crust Pizza

10" Broccoli & Cheese Crust Pizza

$11.99

a Gluten free and carb-free crust

Salads

Big Chef Salad

Big Chef Salad

$8.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.

Garden Fresh Salad

Garden Fresh Salad

$5.99

Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese

Big Grilled Chicken Salad

Big Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Salad mix topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and Mozzarella cheese. your choice of dressings on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti W/Meatball

Kids Spaghetti W/Meatball

$5.99

spaghetti topped with 1 of our juicy homemade jumbo meatballs and our marinara sauce served with garlic bread

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

With one one topping

Side orders

Side order Banana Pepper

Side order Banana Pepper

$0.99
side order jalapenos

side order jalapenos

$0.99
side order pepperoncini

side order pepperoncini

$0.99
side Garlic Butter

side Garlic Butter

$0.69
Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.45
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45
Side Italian

Side Italian

$0.35
Side Honey Mustard

Side Honey Mustard

$0.35
Side Thousand Island

Side Thousand Island

$0.35
Side Red Vinaigrette

Side Red Vinaigrette

$0.35
Side Pickle

Side Pickle

$0.50

Desserts

Derby Pie

Derby Pie

$2.99
Brownies

Brownies

$2.49

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.59
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.59
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.59
Diet Dew

Diet Dew

$2.59
Big Red

Big Red

$2.59
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.59
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.59
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.59
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

587 N Bardstown Rd, Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Directions

Gallery
Derby City Pizza Co. image
Banner pic
Derby City Pizza Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Recbar - J-Town
orange starNo Reviews
10301 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Angio's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 448
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Jeffersontown
orange star4.7 • 2,165
9148 Taylorsville Rd Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Fairdale
orange starNo Reviews
10619 W Manslick Rd Louisville, KY 40118
View restaurantnext
Impellizzaeri's Pizza - Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105 Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Plainview
orange starNo Reviews
9910 Linn Station Rd Anchorage, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mt. Washington

Milano Italian Restaurant- Mt Washington
orange star4.5 • 317
9180 Hwy 44, East St Mt Washington, KY 40047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mt. Washington
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston