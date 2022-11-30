Pizza
Italian
Chicken
Derby City Pizza Co. PRP
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Derby City Pizza Co. Family is spoken here. You will find Italian food with a main focus on pizza “Southern Style”. All our locations offer fast and casual fare for lunch and dinner. Value is the name of the game. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, eating alone or bringing a family, you can count on finding good Italian food, reasonably priced.
Location
5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
