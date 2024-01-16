The Derbyshire 6142 Frisco Square Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
"The Derbyshire" is a new British pub that will be located in Frisco Square, Frisco Texas. The pub will offer an authentic British experience with a menu featuring traditional British dishes and a wide selection of beer, whiskey, and other spirits. The pub will also provide a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for customers to enjoy their meals and drinks. The objective of "The Derbyshire" is to become the go-to destination for people looking for an authentic British experience in Frisco, Texas.
6142 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034
