"The Derbyshire" is a new British pub that will be located in Frisco Square, Frisco Texas. The pub will offer an authentic British experience with a menu featuring traditional British dishes and a wide selection of beer, whiskey, and other spirits. The pub will also provide a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for customers to enjoy their meals and drinks. The objective of "The Derbyshire" is to become the go-to destination for people looking for an authentic British experience in Frisco, Texas.